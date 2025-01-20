Family of charity cyclist killed and buried by drink driver to receive six-figure compensation

The family of charity cyclist Tony Parsons, who died after drink driver Alexander McKellar hit him with his motor vehicle and then buried his body to hide it from the police, is set to receive a six-figure compensation payout.

Anthony Parsons, known as Tony, was 63 when he was reported missing while on a 104-mile charity bike ride from Fort William to his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire on 29 September 2017.

After an investigation that spanned almost six years, two men admitted to speeding on the A82 while unfit to drive due to consumption of alcohol and hitting the cyclist, before leaving him to die near Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute.

Alexander McKellar, 31, and his twin brother Robert, a passenger in the car at the time, returned to the site to dispose of the former navy officer’s body in a grave at the nearby Auch Estate, also admitting trying to defeat the ends of justice. His remains were found over three years later.

BBC News reports that solicitors acting on behalf of Mr Parson’s family have now agreed a six-figure settlement with McKellar’s car insurer, a day before a trial was due to begin at the Court of Session.

Gordon Dalyell, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, said: “I can confirm the civil action for the Parsons family has now concluded.

“The manner of Tony’s death and what happened subsequently was appalling and the pain of his loss understandably continues to cause huge distress to his loved ones.

“While compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain, it does help protect the futures of his relatives.

“I commend the strength of the Parsons family throughout this whole period as they try to move on with their lives.”

Parsons, a father-of-two and a grandfather, was struck by McKellar’s Isuzu D-Max pick-up as he was in the middle of a charity ride in a bid to “give something back” after previously being treated for prostate cancer.

Despite repeated police appeals, Crimewatch appearances, the release of CCTV footage, and extensive searches – involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs, and the force’s air support unit – the whereabouts of him and his bike remained a mystery for over three years.

Alexander McKellar (Police Scotland)

Speaking on behalf of the family in 2020, Anthony’s son Mike Parsons said: “None of us ever dreamt that three years ago my dad would have gone on his charity bike ride and we would never see him again.

“As a result, my family and I have been left with so many unanswered questions that we have to live with every single day about where he is.

“As each special family occasion passes and seeing his grandchildren growing up without their grandad, it reminds us of the harsh reality of him not being here.”

After Alexander McKellar confided in his girlfriend and showed her the grave, the brothers were arrested in December 2020, with Mr Parsons’ remains finally being discovered on 12 January 2021 close to a remote farm on the Auch Estate.

Following the brothers’ guilty pleas, Glasgow’s High Court heard that on the day of the incident, they had been drinking with a shooting party at the Bridge of Orchy hotel. As Alexander McKellar drove back to the Auch Estate, where the brothers were self-employed farm workers, he hit Mr Parsons.

Parson’s injuries were found to be so severe that he would only have survived for 20 or 30 minutes without help, but it was also unlikely that he had died instantly. He suffered “catastrophic” rib, pelvic, and spinal fractures in the collision, as well as a probable collapsed lung, with his rib injuries believed to be the “most immediate cause of death” due to the effect on his breathing.

The court heard that the brothers failed to seek medical assistance for Mr Parsons, which prosecutors said they showed “wicked and reckless disregard” for the consequences. Alexander McKellar was jailed for 12 years, while his brother Robert was sentenced to five years in years and three months in prison.

In August 2023, it was reported that Caroline Muirhead, McKellar's girlfriend at the time, is to take legal action against Police Scotland after claiming that officers allegedly pressured her to continue to spy on the twin brothers, who did not know she had contacted the police, in a bid to collect more evidence.

It was also alleged that officers threatened Ms Muirhead with legal action if she did not cooperate, with her complaints now reportedly being investigated by the police watchdog.

In an interview with Sky News, Muirhead said that she fears for her life, believing that her former fiancé would seek revenge for her actions once out of prison, especially if he was “drunk or intoxicated”.