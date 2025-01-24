“How can riding a bike be made safer?” local paper asks… “By banning cycling,” drivers respond

Ah, the local newspaper social media engagement question. Engineered to generate engagement and discussion – not always of the civil variety – they can usually be taken with a pinch of salt.

But one recent post by a paper in Oxford, where cyclists have long complained about fatally dangerous junctions, the lack of protected infrastructure, police apathy, and horrible road surfaces, caught our eye by asking how cycling can be made safe in the city.

It’s a question that has certainly generated plenty of discussion in Oxford in recent years.

In the wake of the deaths of two cyclists, Dr Ling Felce and Ellen Moilanen, who were both fatally struck by lorry drivers, in the space of three weeks in February 2022, a sign branding Oxford “a cycling city” was defaced with red tape bearing the message: “One month, two dead cyclists”.

> "One month, two dead cyclists": Oxford's cycling city sign defaced after second death

The chair of local cycling campaign group Cyclox, Dr Alison Hill, said at the time that she believes one of the main reasons people don’t cycle “is because they are fearful about the state of our roads”, while calling for more segregated cycle lanes to better protect people using bicycles to travel around the city.

And in November, Dr Hill was seriously injured herself after being struck by a coach driver while cycling on The Plain roundabout, the notorious junction where Dr Felce was killed by an uninsured and unlicensed HGV driver the previous year, and where there have been 17 recorded incidents involving cyclists being killed or seriously injured over the past decade.

Just before her crash, Dr Hill warned that the roundabout had “the reputation of being the most dangerous junction in the UK outside London”, with visits from 12,000 bike riders each day, despite the city council’s attempts to make it safer by introducing cameras, new road markings, traffic signs, and light cycling segregation, and banning peak-hour deliveries.

> Safety concerns after cyclist collision at notorious roundabout, as cycling campaigner remains in hospital after separate incident

Along with calling for safer cycling infrastructure, cyclists in Oxfordshire have also spoken out about the perilous state of the county’s pothole-laden roads, while criticising police inaction when it comes to dangerous driving.

Last October, one Oxfordshire cyclist told road.cc that he believes Thames Valley Police requires a “real change in culture” around road safety, the police force having failed to take action on multiple clips of “hugely dangerous” driving that the cyclist caught on camera during his rides.

The road.cc reader, Paul, reported that a friend had stopped cycling outside after being “hit off her bike last year” and said he feared he will “at some point join the ghost bikes around Oxfordshire” (marking the sites where cyclists have been killed), as “unless there is real change in the culture of Thames Valley Police for cycling safety, we will keep being hit, injured, and assaulted for riding a bike”.

> Cyclist "dismayed" by police "not interested in taking action against drivers", as force admits "shortage in staff" and "very valid concerns"

So, taking all that into account, the Oxford Mail’s recent Facebook question to its readers – “How can cycling in Oxford be made safer?” – is a fair one.

However, it’s the resulting comments – 858 at the time of writing – which shed a stark and worrying light on the attitudes of motorists towards cyclists and their safety in Oxford.

Of those hundreds of comments, almost all of them exclusively engage in victim-blaming, anti-cycling rhetoric, ranging from calls for cycling licences and tax, as well as measures designed to “force” people on bikes to always use cycle lanes, to claims about red lights, bright clothing, helmets, and headphones.

But, according to one Mail reader, Pat Rice (presumably not the former Arsenal and Northern Ireland footballer and coach), the answer to the paper’s question is apparently very simple: “Ban cycling”.

That comment, depressingly, was the most ‘liked’ reply on the Mail’s post, attracting 149 likes at the time of writing and attracting responses such as “Absolutely right”.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Pat wasn’t the only commenter calling for cycling to be outlawed.

“Ban cycling,” agreed Sadie Storey. “The roads in Oxford are not fit for cyclists, they made lanes for cyclists within a road. This cyclist road system doesn’t work, it’s dangerous, nobody seems to know who has right of way.

“Stop charging for people parking in car parks, just ridiculous costs at the moment, so less people wouldn’t park on the roads. Stop closing roads. Work smarter on the roadworks. They take way too long. Just a few ideas.”

I think Sadie may have got slightly sidetracked at the end there, but we’ll not dwell on that…

> “Is the focus road safety?” Volunteer speed watchers accused of “spreading nonsense” after claiming “several cyclists clocked over 30mph” on 20mph street, while dismissing drivers’ speeds as “on average 25-35mph”

While Pat and Sadie are firmly of the belief that prohibiting cycling completely is the way to go, others were also happy to pin the onus for ensuring the safety of cyclists solely on the cyclists themselves. Anti-cycling bingo enthusiasts, you’re in for a treat.

“If the cyclists followed the Highway Code they would be a lot safer,” wrote Andrew Clarke.

“Create a cycling licence,” added Paul. “Make money and stop some of them behaving like anarchists. Not rocket science really.”

“They should pay road tax, also slow down and respect other people when crossing a road and zebra crossings,” suggested Claire Franklin. “I’ve had an encounter when crossing a zebra crossing, they just don’t stop, they also go through red lights, and get away with it. Make these people get a licence!”

“Make them have lights, force them to use cycle lanes that have been put there for them using taxpayers’ money, instead of using the roads next to said cycle lanes, and fine them for going through red lights,” said Neil Painter.

Aaron Marsh chipped in: “Teach cyclists the rules of the road. Explain that pointing at the floor is not a clear indication of their intended path (unless they are planning to crash). Teach them that lights are not optional, regardless of weather conditions. Bright clothing helps them be seen. They need to learn to ride defensively. I say this as a cyclist and a motorcyclist.”

> Police & Crime Commissioner defends under-fire force accused of "astonishing victim blaming" by cycling campaign group, after officers raised concerns that installing more bike parking is "not ideal" and could cause "bigger increase in crime"

Meanwhile, Tetsuo’s recommendations were: “Specific routes that are only cycling. Tax the cyclists, make sure they have a number plate, ban them from using mobile phones while cycling, including using headphones so they can’t hear traffic around them. Make them pass a test where they can actually know what to do at red lights, instead of cycling through and causing accidents.”

“Cyclists should have a basic knowledge of the Highway Code and be made responsible for their mistakes,” added Donna. “As a cyclist myself I see fair too many skipping red lights, pulling out in front of vehicles, and not wearing helmets.”

And Alan said: “Extend the driving test to cover cycling and require cyclists to have personal and public liability insurance.”

“Victim blaming isn’t a good look”

Thankfully, the comments weren’t universally of the anti-cycling sort, as several cyclists rushed to condemn the “victim blaming” answers on display.

“Wow, such a lot of people telling on themselves,” wrote Ed Rolison. “But to contribute something useful: End to end cycle routes that aren’t shared with pedestrians and are kept clear of wet leaves and ice and overhanging branches. They do get used when they are fit for purpose. A lot of the ones around Oxford are not.

“Drivers to respect their fellow road users and accept that the only person capable of killing cyclists are the ones in motor vehicles.

“If you cannot safely see and negotiate an unlit person sized object in the road, you are driving without due care and attention. Which isn’t to say cyclists shouldn’t take mitigative steps, like wearing high vis and lights.

“Just that victim blaming isn’t a good look.”

Meanwhile, Hazel Dawe suggested that one significant safety improvement would be to “make the cycle network truly joined up. Extend all cycle provision across junctions and crossroads and transform key roundabouts into proper Dutch roundabouts.”

> "Out of control" potholes put cyclists in danger, as councillor blames "glitzy highways projects" for draining budget

“By building actual bike paths, rather than just painting white lines on a shared carriageway too narrow for that and full of potholes?” said another user.

Responding to Mr Rice’s call for cycling to be banned, Elsie Poot said: “That way cyclists can use their cars instead, adding to the ever-increasing traffic. Great plan!”

And finally, Peter Haken’s suggestions were: “1. Make all of these people that have made stupid ridiculous comments cycle for a day around the city of oxford. Most accidents are down to poor drivers who don’t look for or give cyclists enough room. 2. Sort potholes. 3. Eynsham to Botley cycle path.”

> “For every truck that pulls out without thinking, there is a cyclist with no helmet”: Cargo bike boss calls for cyclists to “be courteous to motorists and not fly through red lights”, claiming streets are filled with “warring factions”

The apparently extremely divisive question posed by the Oxford Mail appears to have been inspired by an interview the newspaper conducted with the co-founder of an ultra-low emissions cargo bike courier company in the city.

In the interview, which took place in October, Velocity Cycle Couriers’ director Jake Swinhoe claimed that safety on Oxford’s roads – which he says are currently contested between “warring factions” of cyclists and drivers – could be at least partly improved by people on bikes endeavouring “to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists”.

“There will come a day when motorists and cyclists amble along together, happily sharing the roadways with a friendly smile and a wave to acknowledge each other as fellow travellers with equal rights,” Swinhoe told the newspaper.

“Sadly the streets of Oxford paint a far more divided picture with warring factions shaking angry fists and hurling expletives at each other.

“For every car that cuts in to a cycle path there is a bicycle sailing through a red light. For every truck that pulls out without thinking once, thinking twice, then thinking bike, there is a cyclist with no lights at night and no helmet.

“Cargo bikes are becoming more and more common on our streets and the debate goes on about unlicensed, uninsured, and irresponsible riders who don’t pay road tax and think they own the roads, but is this the case from the point of view of a professional commercial cycle courier company?”

Velocity Cycle Couriers, Oxford

Velocity Cycle Couriers was established in 2022 – the same year Dr Felce was killed at The Plain roundabout by an unlicensed, uninsured driver of a 32-tonne tipper truck, who was under the influence of cocaine at the time – and currently works with 80 local businesses with the aim of cutting emissions and air pollution in the city.

“Our riders will be out in all weather – rain, snow, frost and high winds – but are trained to obey the rules of the road and always consider other road users,” Swinhoe continued, arguing that there are “good and bad road users”.

“I personally am a bike rider and a motorist – I am conscious that a car or van does a lot more damage to a bike rider than a bike to a car so try to give cyclists a safe distance and a stress-free ride when I am on four wheels,” he said.

“Though equally when on a bike I endeavour to be visible, and not fly through red lights, and be courteous to motorists.”