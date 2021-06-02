road.cc Recommends updated with 12 fantastic new products from Vitus, Shimano, Giant, Wahoo, Apidura + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in May 2021, and we've added some exceptional products to the mix.

Wahoo Speedplay Zero pedals

BORG31 Disc wheelset

Straight Cut Bagel Bar Bag

Sox Scribble Premium Print Sock

Pro PLT Ergo Carbon Handlebar

Giant Recon HL 350

Sportful Fiandre Pro Medium Jacket

Apidura Racing Long Top Tube Pack

Cadex Classics 28 Tubeless

Shimano S-Phyre RC9 (RC902) SPD-SL Shoes

Vitus ZX-1 Evo CRS Di2 2021

Vittoria Terreno Dry gravel tyre

You’ll hopefully have got the idea of how road.cc Recommends works; essentially, it’s the place where we group all of the very best-performing products that we’ve recently reviewed – the crème de la crème if you like – not simply stuff that’s scored well, but those items we think stand out as special. In short, it’s a one-stop shop for cycling excellence!

> Watch the very best stuff in cycling | road.cc Recommends episode 3

We update road.cc Recommends monthly, and we’ve added 12 products from all those we reviewed in May.

New for 2021, the Vitus ZX-1 Evo CRS Di2 road bike easily made the cut. It’s an extremely impressive bike, so much so that reviewer Stu Kerton called the bike "an absolute rocket ship". Vitus has focused on aerodynamics here, and this is one smooth and neat looking frame. You get excellent stiffness levels, awesome handling, real-world aerodynamic benefits as well as a spec list that defies the price.

The recently released Wahoo Speedplay Zero pedals have also been added as they truly impressed. Wahoo has taken what was good about the original Speedplay Zeros and really built on them. There’s a huge amount of adjustability, and a low stack height.

Other new entries include Shimano’s updated S- Phyre RC902 shoes which are stiff, comfortable and hold the foot securely during big power efforts. The Boa's Li2 dials are new; the tension adjustment is great, and once set they hold that tension perfectly.

Some tyres from the in-house brand of Giant Bicycles have also made the top selection. Cadex’s Classics 28 Tubeless deliver really impressive grip and speed for long-distance, mixed-surface challenges.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, and look out for our road.cc Recommends video, coming later in the month.