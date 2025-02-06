"The sludge is what's holding it together": Cyclist's drivetrain from hell that no amount of degreaser can save... and left others questioning if "better and cheaper to get a whole new bike" + more on the live blog

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING BLOG POST CONTAINS IMAGES OF SEVERE BIKE NEGLECT

It's enough to send shivers down your spine, the mechanic who shared pictures on Reddit likely going to be waking up in cold sweats for weeks after seeing this. Maybe, one day, once the dust (gunk) has settled, Netflix will be in touch about a three-part docuseries.

Genuinely impressive when you struggle to make out what's a jockey wheel, what's a chain and what's muck, as the Reddit user who shared the pictures online joked: "The sludge is what's holding it together."

Reddit user The Real Failtester broke down the full diagnosis: "Needs: Basically almost an entire drivetrain overhaul — crank w/chainrings, freewheel, chain, rear derailleur, freewheel, rear hub w/bearings and axle. Front derailleur, and bottom bracket crank axle (its bearings are still good and can be kept somehow). Also needs tyres and tubes, also has one broken spoke on the rear and more are likely to break while disassembling and assembling with new hub, and needs a heck of a de-grease of the frame. Set of brakes would probably be a good idea too."

They later came back to add a cassette to the list, thankfully the job sounding like more of a salvage mission than a 'simple fix' somebody had brought into a bike shop to be repaired.

"Holy shark teeth, Batman!" another commented on the pics, pointing out the sludge is "kinda sparkly and shiny" and possibly has metal shavings from the worn drivetrain. "Honestly it's probably better and cheaper to get a whole new bike, no?" they asked.

"A smidge bit cheaper to restore the old one where I live, though more time consuming," the rider with the unenviable task of repairing it replied, before responding to another question about why they are replacing the hubs and not just starting again.

Well, if nothing else it's a great reminder to clean your bike.