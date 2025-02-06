Support road.cc

"The sludge is what's holding it together": Cyclist's drivetrain from hell that no amount of degreaser can save... and left others questioning if "better and cheaper to get a whole new bike" + more on the live blog

It's Thursday which means Dan Alexander is back on live blog duty, rounding up all the news, views, reaction and more from the world of cycling as the weekend creeps closer...
Thu, Feb 06, 2025 09:07
"The sludge is what's holding it together": Cyclist's drivetrain from hell that no amount of degreaser can save... and left others questioning if "better and cheaper to get a whole new bike" + more on the live blog
08:52
"The sludge is what's holding it together": Cyclist's drivetrain from hell that no amount of degreaser can save... and left others questioning if "better and cheaper to get a whole new bike"

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING BLOG POST CONTAINS IMAGES OF SEVERE BIKE NEGLECT

It's enough to send shivers down your spine, the mechanic who shared pictures on Reddit likely going to be waking up in cold sweats for weeks after seeing this. Maybe, one day, once the dust (gunk) has settled, Netflix will be in touch about a three-part docuseries.

Drivetrain from hell (Reddit/TheRealFailtester)
Drivetrain from hell (Reddit/TheRealFailtester)

Genuinely impressive when you struggle to make out what's a jockey wheel, what's a chain and what's muck, as the Reddit user who shared the pictures online joked: "The sludge is what's holding it together."

Drivetrain from hell (Reddit/TheRealFailtester)
Drivetrain from hell (Reddit/TheRealFailtester)

Reddit user The Real Failtester broke down the full diagnosis: "Needs: Basically almost an entire drivetrain overhaul — crank w/chainrings, freewheel, chain, rear derailleur, freewheel, rear hub w/bearings and axle. Front derailleur, and bottom bracket crank axle (its bearings are still good and can be kept somehow). Also needs tyres and tubes, also has one broken spoke on the rear and more are likely to break while disassembling and assembling with new hub, and needs a heck of a de-grease of the frame. Set of brakes would probably be a good idea too."

Drivetrain from hell (Reddit/TheRealFailtester)

They later came back to add a cassette to the list, thankfully the job sounding like more of a salvage mission than a 'simple fix' somebody had brought into a bike shop to be repaired.

"Holy shark teeth, Batman!" another commented on the pics, pointing out the sludge is "kinda sparkly and shiny" and possibly has metal shavings from the worn drivetrain. "Honestly it's probably better and cheaper to get a whole new bike, no?" they asked.

Drivetrain from hell (Reddit/TheRealFailtester)
Drivetrain from hell (Reddit/TheRealFailtester)

"A smidge bit cheaper to restore the old one where I live, though more time consuming," the rider with the unenviable task of repairing it replied, before responding to another question about why they are replacing the hubs and not just starting again.

Well, if nothing else it's a great reminder to clean your bike.

12:24
"What the f*** are you doing telling me to slow down?" Road rage driver assaulted cyclist after pensioner waved at him to slow down, handed suspended sentence
Mellis Road, Mellis, Suffolk (Google Maps)

"What the f*** are you doing telling me to slow down?" Road rage driver assaulted cyclist after pensioner waved at him to slow down, handed suspended sentence

11:56
Jersey ferry operator to drop £25 bicycle fee

DFDS — the ferry company who will take over from Condor Ferries as Jersey's ferry operator from the end of March — has announced it is scrapping a £25 fee for foot passengers to bring a bike on board.

The company told ITV anyone who had already paid for one will be refunded and said the changes reflect their "promise to review and enhance its services following feedback".

Last year we reported that Irish Ferries had been accused of "pure discrimination against people on bikes" after a cyclist was refused access and left stranded when staff told her bicycles were not allowed on. Tipperary-based Elaine Baker was heading home to Ireland and had paid for a motorcycle ticket but was denied entry as only motorists and motorcycle riders – not cyclists and foot passengers – were allowed on board.

11:36
Sustrans and Halfords team up for report on children's cycling
Children cycling in pop-up lane (YouTube)

In "early 2025" Sustrans will launch the first ever Children's Walking and Cycling Index, designed "to understand the behaviours, barriers and attitudes affecting children's cycling in the UK". Sponsored by Halfords, the report will follow on from the well-established adult Walking and Cycling Index and is "designed to combat rising children's obesity and mental health issues linked to isolation and lack of independence".

Sustrans says: "Children are often overlooked by decision-makers and officers in transport, or if they are considered, it's on the school journey. This leaves out the role that travel plays in their day-to-day lives, supporting development of their independence, socialisation skills, overall mental health and wellbeing, and reducing the family workload.

"Our new report will give a voice to children across the UK, reshaping how we approach children's journeys with a focus on active travel."  

More info is available on Sustrans' website.

11:28
Sigma Sports to open third shop, new store coming to Letchworth Garden City
Sigma Sports in Hampton Wick via Facebook

Sigma Sports is opening a new store in the Hertfordshire town of Letchworth Garden City, a 3,000 square foot retail space at 48 Station Road that will present "the same exceptional shopping experience" as the brand's London and Oakham stores.

Sigma Sports' full product portfolio will be available for customers to click
and collect and the store will host products from brands such as Trek, Pinarello,
Cervélo, Argon18, Colnago, Specialized, Bianchi, Cannondale, Rapha, Castelli, Oakley, Pas Normal Studios and Universal Colours. The premises will also
offer bike repair and workshop servicing, custom bike building and, in the near future, a professional bike fit studio.

10:45
Óscar Freire found after being reported missing by family
Oscar Freire after winning TDU S4 (photo - Santos Tour Down Under:Regallo)

Former world champion Óscar Freire was found safe and well after his family reported him missing this week. Europa Press in Spain reported that the three-time world champion left his house after an argument with family on Monday. He left by car and did not take his phone or wallet, the family reporting him missing having not heard from him for two days. Several hours after the report, the authorities located Freire.

Last week the 48-year-old was a guest at the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia. Freire's legendary career saw him wear the rainbow bands for three seasons, win three editions of Milan-San Remo, seven stage of the Vuelta, four Tour de France stages, Gent-Wevelgem and numerous other races.

10:31
Council unanimously approves removal of controversial cycle lane
Linthorpe Road cycle lane set to be removed in Middlesbrough (Tees Valley Combined Authority)

The removal of Linthorpe Road cycle lane in Middlesbrough was approved unanimously at a council meeting on Wednesday, mayor Chris Cooke welcoming the decision and promising to ensure the work is carried out swiftly, The Northern Echo reports.

Is this the end for Britain's most controversial bike lane? Mayor calls on council to scrap "hated" cycle lane and end "ridiculous saga once and for all" – costing local authority £3 million

"Cycling and cycle lanes are a key part of our integrated transport strategy – the problem with this one was the design which was seriously flawed," Cllr Peter Gavigan, the executive member for environment and sustainability said.

Cooke added: "The strength of community feeling around this was very vocal, and it’s clear that when we undertake schemes like this in future we need to ensure that consultation is done in a better way. Active travel, including walking and cycling schemes, is enormously important – the sooner we get this done the better, and that will enable us to start to look at other schemes in other areas."

The cycle lane's story has been widely reported on this website, the infrastructure becoming a political football for rival local politicians' campaigns. While the route was undoubtedly unpopular with sections of the community — business owners, residents and even some cyclists expressing concerns about the design — the scheme was also undermined by consistent parking in it and issues with orca wand dividers causing pedestrian trips and cyclist crashes.

Linthorpe Road cycle lane flytipping (road.cc comment)
Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

wtjs | 1 hour ago
Basically almost an entire drivetrain overhaul — crank w/chainrings... needs tyres and tubes, also has one broken spoke on the rear ...Set of brakes would probably be a good idea too

But that Shimano crank is still intact!

Pub bike replied to wtjs | 21 min ago
Nothing a splash of Fenwick's couldn't deal with.

NickSprink | 2 hours ago
They do one cross race, and everyone takes the p*ss

Avatar
Cugel | 2 hours ago
Shirley shum mishtook as that is just a drivetrain "lubricated" with one of the "lubricants"   "tested" here a while ago and given an OK. Mirk-up or summick.

