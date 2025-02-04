Property developer pays for £950,000 Dutch-style cycling roundabout to prioritise cyclists and improve safety... but furious locals still claim "nightmare" project is "wasting" taxes
One resident even claimed the roundabout had already caused two crashes... despite it not yet being open and still surrounded by roadworks — although others have argued "it's not costing the public purse" and moaning residents should "give it a chance"...
In a familiar tale of local outrage at the construction of cycling infrastructure designed to make the roads safer, some residents in the West Sussex city of Chichester have spoken out and taken to social media to vent their fury at a "nightmare" new Dutch-style roundabout that's almost complete and is a "waste" of taxpayers' money — that despite the cycling roundabout being fully funded by a property developer as part of a nearby housing development.
The context to the situation is that a major new property development in Chichester requires a programme of local highway improvements to meet the demand that 750 new homes being built brings. Consequently, the developers responsible, Miller Homes and Vistry Southern, have taken on "all costs [believed to be £950,000] associated with the design and construction of the Dutch-style roundabout" and not one penny is coming from West Sussex County Council.
Ultimately the aim of this roundabout design, which has also been built in other parts of England in recent years, is to improve safety and prioritise those on foot, cycling or wheeling. Traffic is slowed via a 20mph speed limit and decreased lane widths, while there is a ring of unbroken cyclist and pedestrian priority around the exterior, requiring motorists to give way to more vulnerable road users.
As the project manager Andrea O'Shea this weekend told BBC Radio Sussex, "The concept comes from the Netherlands and has been brought across to try and improve cycle facilities in the UK. The completed scheme should actually not have a significant impact on traffic.
"We looked at a signalised crossroads but that didn't work with the traffic flow, so we developed the Dutch-style roundabout to address the concerns for traffic flows but also provide improvements for cyclists and pedestrians."
Despite the promises about increased safety and no "significant impact" on traffic, its construction nearing completion has been met with a barrage of resident complaints, mainly online where Facebook comments sections under council and local press reports are packed with complaints about it being "a waste of money" and even some claiming it will make things more dangerous.
One commenter suggested West Sussex County Council must have "a roundabout fetish", another adding: "What a terrible idea. Cost a fortune, will cause delays and accidents."
Someone else ranting on Facebook claimed the roundabout had already caused two collisions, before it was quickly pointed out to the furious commenter that the roundabout is not yet in operation, as designed, as it has not been finished. "Well you can hardly blame the new roundabout for accidents [collisions] when it isn't even completed yet," one reply came.
"I'm a cyclist. But I'm also a tax payer. How much has this project cost and what are the measurable benefits?" another outraged resident who apparently had not read who is funding the project asked. "That is at the heart of project management and must be available from the council."
It wasn't all anger and complaints, however. One local who said the other comments had "made me chuckle" set about addressing some of his fellow citizens' concerns.
"Let's have a good old moan about waste of public money, incompetent and corrupt local government officials who seem to be to blame for pretty much everything including all the traffic congestion in Chichester," he began, summing up the mood elsewhere in the comments.
"The scheme is funded by developers of the Minerva Heights development so it's not costing the public purse, the scheme is not yet finished, so why not give it a chance? As for traffic congestion in Chichester and who's to blame… have you not yet fathomed that we have C21(21st century) car ownership and C19 (19th century) road layout… you've only got to see how many cars on the road, how many short trips are made by car, to understand that the ability of local authorities to solve traffic congestion is impossible. Anything that encourages other modes of travel such as walking, cycling etc. is surely to be welcomed..."
The works began back in June and were expected to take eight months to complete. The council and contractors released the video shared earlier in this article to educate people on how to use the roundabout, but they've also advised at the bare minimum: "Reduce your speed. Look carefully. Protect other road users."
Chichester is, of course, not the first community to see a Dutch-style roundabout built; and, of course, not the first community to have some outspoken locals objecting to it either.
if folks find it too difficult to drive safely then they shouldnt be driving at all
"The completed scheme should actually not have a significant impact on traffic."
That isn't the point. The point is that it might have any impact on drivers, no matter how tiny, which is, of course, completely unacceptable to drivers. All the people complaining about it should be asked how many of their relatives can be killed to save drivers the slightest inconvenience.
They've hit the nail on the head in a sense, though.
Schemes which have no impact to traffic are ultimately beside the point. Cycle infra which doesn't go to the places where everyone wants to go (which we currently drive to) isn't very useful. Perhaps a few more people might do a bit of recreational rail trail cycling...?
And even ignoring that we'll never find enough "spare" space not already used for driving and parking. Or on the "recreational" side that isn't "pedestrianised space" or "park" / "nature" which people now want to drive to and walk in.
It's really hard to get approval for: but because driving is so space inefficient AND has been made extremely convenient it ultimately has to be "take from the motor vehicles to give to active travel infra, rain gardens, seating, parklets..."
The answer is 70 apparently.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/tear-jerking-powerful-video-ask...
Favourite comment from Facebook on this: "Have you seen the state of Holland, do we all want to be wearing clogs and living in windmills with legalised drugs and prostitution and Muslims taking over the whole country, I don't think so so we don't need their stupid roundabouts either." You'd hope it was satire but...
...and then there's all those tulips. No. Thank. You!
And the cheese? Not being funny - but it is! Plus we've got more than enough enough wind turbines thank you.
Let a bit of cycling infra in and before long all this will come to pass. We'll all be surrounded by canals!
It's a waste of time because nobody wants to cycle in the UK anyway. It's not practical - we have hills here, long commutes, historic towns with narrow streets, nobody would brave the weather, our cities are much larger, we've got a low-population-density countryside which it would be too expensive to build cycle infra for - besides we just can't build a cycle path next to every road. And our culture is different - we're not Dutch - or Danish.
I wonder if it's the Dutch wind turbines that make the windmills turn?
Not this one!
I think some windmills were until remarkably recently still nominally a backup in case of failure of more modern pumps. The Dutch were still developing windmills into the 1930s. Sure they were less powerful or reliable than engines for pumping but they could be cheaper. Cheap to build and you just needed a miller to work it - the power was free.
This had better be a real quote, because I've just quoted it elsewhere as proof that the Blue Rinse RefUKkers are alive and well in Chichester.
Copied and pasted in all its glory!
Paging Simon in Spalding RE the evils of Holland - I'm aware of the windmills (and the presence of non-legalised drugs etc) but I thought it was mostly (North) Peterborough for the Muslims - unless they've spread north into Lincolnshire now?
And what about all the reclaimed land and levees. All those museums, Anne Frank, a royal family, total football.....where will it end?
Bloody Rembrandt, way overrated, and as for Van Gogh - nutter!
Dutch ovens? Rubbish ovens!
Dutch courage? Comes in a bottle!
Going Dutch? Being cheap on a date!
Double Dutch? Nonsense!
"... then I'm a Dutchman" = "it's not true"
Clearly not people to emulate...
To be fair to them, even road.cc seems a little confused about the funding:
Excellent idea- all that's needed to make it work is a few prosecutions (NOT words of advice or advice letters) of drivers disobeying the 20 limit and failing to comply with cyclist priority and trying to bully their way through, and (to appease the hyper-junk press) prosecution of cyclists failing to give priority to pedestrians. With a genuine, enforced, 20 limit many cyclists would choose to stay on the same road as the cars so NO 'cyclists must use the cycle lanes'!
Is there any other sphere of human endeavour where measures to prevent one group of people killing another are so strenuously objected to on the basis that it will inconvenience the group that does the killing? Imagine if 1750 people were killed and 25,000 injured in aviation incidents in the UK every year and there was a proven way of dramatically reducing this toll but it would add, say, £3 to the cost of an intercontinental flight and increase journey times by five minutes, would everybody be saying well we mustn't introduce that because it's impinging on the rights of flyers?
Gun laws in America perhaps?
True.
Careful! You'll summon up someone from there to explain this to you!
TBF I think the main issues there are with use of these for suicide (very convenient / quick from thought to act, fairly high fatality rate), and children getting them. Falling foul of criminals (likely to have no problems getting them anyway for the foreseeable future and not so interested obeying rules) or "accidents" by the police are far less likely (well ... given you're the right colour.).
(I'd better stop there - IIRC the modern pamphleteer Michael Moore made an entire movie about just one corner of this subject.)
Nice analogy, but in this imaginary scenario the car drivers (perhaps ironically) wouldn't be the ones flying and risking their lives. Unfortunately people are selfish, even childish, so unless they benefit from something they are obviously not going to be receptive to their self important lives being inconvenienced.
These people could do with nipping to somewhere like Ukraine to see what real inconvenience looks like...
Good point, I'll amend the analogy slightly then to say imagine aircraft fuselages had become so crash-resistant that although planes were crashing on a regular basis virtually no passengers were hurt or injured, with the vast majority of injuries and deaths occurring amongst people on the ground into whom the aircraft crashed.
"but it will cause delays!"
A) to motorised traffic perhaps. Not so much for active travellers. So, maybe there's your answer.
B) motorised traffic, at modern day volumes, causes delays. Where's the outrage? Another day on motor normative soshul meeja land