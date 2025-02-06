“What the f*** are you doing telling me to slow down?” Road rage driver assaulted cyclist after pensioner waved at him to slow down, handed suspended sentence

A motorist who verbally abused and threatened a cyclist who had waved at him to slow down, before viciously assaulting him during a supposedly chance encounter the following day, has been handed a 15-month suspended prison sentence.

Philip Turvey was driving on Mellis Road, in the small Suffolk village of Mellis on 15 February 2024 when he attempted to overtake a cyclist, who gestured towards him, indicating that he should drop his speed, Ipswich Crown Court was told this week.

After passing the 67-year-old cyclist, Turvey – angered by the gesture – stopped his car 50 metres later, blocking the road. According to prosecutor Godfried Duah, the driver rolled down his window and asked the cyclist: ““What the f*** are you doing telling me to slow down? I’m doing the speed limit.”

58-year-old Turvey then got out of his car and shouted at the cyclist to “come on and fight me”, before swearing at the pensioner and telling him to “go back to Africa”.

The following day, Turvey was preparing to take his dog for a walk when he met the cyclist, allegedly by chance, having parked his car outside his home, the East Anglian Daily Times reports.

As the cyclist left his home, Turvey confronted the 67-year-old, demanding an apology, before shouting and swearing at him once more and grabbing him by the throat.

At that point, the victim threw his bike forward to create space between him and Turvey, making contact with the driver’s car in the process. Turvey grabbed the cyclist’s throat once again, telling him: “I’m going to kill you”.

The 58-year-old then punched the cyclist several times in the face, leaving him with bruising and swelling to his mouth. In a victim impact statement read to the court, the cyclist said he was fearing for his life during the vicious attack.

At Ipswich Crown Court this week, Turvey pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. He was handed a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to undertake a 20-day rehabilitation activity and 60 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from contacting the victim for two years and told to pay £250 in costs and £500 compensation to the cyclist.

“This was a road rage incident which shouldn’t have spilled over into the following day,” judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley told the motorist, who claimed the court that he was remorseful and wished he hadn’t behaved in such a manner. Turvey also said that he has now put his house up for sale and is looking to leave the area.

Unfortunately, similar road rage attacks on cyclists – including those who gestured at motorists to drive in a safer manner – are all too common in the UK.

Last year, a female cyclist was assaulted by a motorist in Bristol, who followed her before attacking her and kicking her bike after she gestured for the driver to give her space on the road.

The 20-year-old cyclist was riding on Bristol’s Shaldon Road on 10 April when she attempted to warn the driver of a black Land Rover Discovery that he was driving too closely to her.

The cyclist’s gesture, however, seemingly incensed the motorist – a man in his late 50s or early 60s – who then followed the 20-year-old before getting out of his car and assaulting her.

The man also kicked the cyclist’s bike and shouted obscenities at her during the alarming road rage attack. The motorist eventually drove off after three women came to the victim’s aid.

And in September, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault following an incident in Edinburgh, the video of which went viral on social media and showed the moment a cyclist was thrown to the ground by a driver who slammed the victim’s head against the road.

The video, which was viewed more than 26 million times on X/Twitter the weekend it was posted, shows a cyclist standing front of a vehicle as its passenger remonstrates with him in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

A male driver then got out of the vehicle, before walking up to the cyclist and grabbing both hands around his neck, slamming the rider off his bike and hitting his head against the road.

Afterwards, the passenger and driver returned to the vehicle, which had a learner plate in the front windscreen, while the cyclist was seen holding his head and lying motionless in the road.