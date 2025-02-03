Cycling clothing brand La Passione closes, but founder promises "new chapter"

Italian cycling clothing brand La Passione closed at the end of 2024, one of its founders saying the decision was made to pursue a "new chapter" and "embrace new challenges".

The company's website now displays a holding message: "La Passione closes its online store at the end of 2024. Stay with us to discover what the future holds." Any customers requiring support can still contact the brand via its email address but it is not taking any orders.

Co-founder Giuliano Ragazzi told us news of the "new chapter" is coming soon, potentially within the next month, but that La Passione's nine-year journey came to an end to "explore new opportunities".

"After nine incredible years dedicated to building one of the most significant experiences of my career, the time has come to turn the page," he said. "What started as an innovative idea applied to the world of cycling apparel has grown into one of the leading brands in the industry and a source of inspiration for others.

"It has been an exciting and fulfilling journey, built on hard work, creativity, and passion, as well as challenges overcome and lessons learnt along the way.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the people I have been fortunate enough to meet during this journey.

"I am excited to discover what the future holds and to continue building projects that bring fulfilment and inspiration."

During its near decade producing cycling kit, La Passione pitched itself as a premium cycling apparel brand offering high-quality Italian cycle wear "at fair prices".

We reviewed numerous items over the years, the kit often attracting positive reviews and La Passione's Club Bib Shorts earning a spot in our best clothing of the year round-up for 2020/21. Around the same time, for the 2022 season, La Passione became technical partner of Movistar, supplying the Spanish team's men's and women's WorldTour squads with its clothing.

Ragazzi did not disclose any details about La Passione's business performance and its impact on the closing. Numerous other well-established cycling clothing brands have posted significant losses in recent times, most notably perhaps Rapha's losses almost doubling to £22.7m as UK turnover dropped 20 per cent, the brand's seventh consecutive year in the red.

In November, Endura posted a huge £14m loss after a "large reduction in sales" and inventory "impairment". The bike industry's woes are expected to ease somewhat in the coming year, 2025 having been the year many brands were looking to survive until in the hope of seeing improvement.

In North America, bicycle lights brand Light & Motion closed and ceased trading recently, the company's CEO citing "significant" challenges as US-based manufacturing "continues its decline". However, back in the UK, Halfords predicted a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2025, upgrading its profit expectation following a boost to cycling sales in the final months of 2024.