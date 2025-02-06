How to customise your road or gravel bike to make it uniquely yours

Bikes come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours, but unless yours is a custom-made one-of-a-kind design, there are likely hundreds of bike identical to yours. When it comes to fit buying off-the-peg is fine for the vast majority of us, but if you want to stand out from the crowd you'll have to add some personal touches of your own. That's where customised components and accessories come in.

In this feature we're treating customisation as something that will mainly change the look of your bike, as opposed to upgrades that will improve its performance. But of course some custom components and accessories will improve performance too and a custom bike tailored to your riding style definitely should.

Right, let's dive in to some cool ways to personalise your look.

There are loads of different ways to customise your bike and the way you choose to do it will come down to personal preferences. Below are some suggestions, ranging from relatively inexpensive options to more extravagant, money-no-object customisations. While they may not be to everyone's taste, there are many possibilities and combinations.

Paint, sharpies and stickers

Customising the look of your bike with a unique paint job is one of the most impactful ways to make it your own. This could involve opting for a full respray or choosing a custom build from brands like Ribble, Ridley, Trek and more.

> 8 upgrades I've made to my road bike to make it BETTER than a new one!

If you’re spending money on a complete bike, there are many ways of ensuring the personal touch. You can always go to a bike shop, of course, and have them take a frameset and build it up to your exact requirements.

Some online retailers do something similar. For example, Ribble has a BikeBuilder facility on their website, allowing you to select your frame and then choose everything from groupset to wheels and finishing kit.

Trek’s Project One system and Ridley's online configurator also let you customise your bike, and there are loads more too such as Pinarello's MyWay system.

If you don't want to buy a new frame you can always take your existing bike to a painting specialist like Fat Creations and have them create a unique finish for you. If you're feeling adventurous, you could even try something more DIY and let loose with a Sharpie and a clear coat - like how National Hill Climb champ Harry MacFarlane created a unique look on his Cervélo R3.

There are also loads of places where you can buy stickers for your frame, helmet, and more, or opt for vinyl wraps and custom logos. If you prefer something simple, name stickers can add a personal touch and be picked up for a few quid.

Small details, big impact

There are plenty of small details you can customise that will still make a big impact to add a splash of colour to your bike.

One of the easiest ways to customise your bike is by changing the handlebar tape. It's a small upgrade that can make a big difference in both looks and comfort.

> Expert's choice: The magnificent 7 upgrades to boost performance, comfort and bling up your bike

You don't need to stick with standard black tape when there's an endless variety of colours, patterns and finishes available. You can match it to your bike's frame, go for a classic look or choose something eye-catching like camo, neon or metallic finishes.

Why stop there? You could also swap out the standard bar plugs for some custom designs or ones with an anodised finish.

Sticking with the cockpit, Kapz boasts that it can provide you with anything you can imagine on a headset cap. You can either go for a stock cap from the range – there are a zillion different ones to choose from – or have an image, design or logo of your own slung on there. You’ll pay £24.95 for a full colour headset cap.

Kapz also offers custom handlebar end plugs, headset spacers and laser etched bolts. You can get custom drinks bottles too (£14.95), with no minimum order.

Adding skins to your bike computer or choosing a coloured out-front bike computer mount can further personalise the cockpit. And don’t forget the coloured bolts - you can add them just about everywhere.

Performance and functional customisation

There are thousands of different saddles to choose from, but if you struggle to find a saddle that works for you and would prefer something made-to-measure, custom-made options are available.

3D-printed bike saddles are gaining popularity, with custom options from Czech tech company Posedla's Joyseat and Fizik's personalszed 3D-printing service, One-to-One. These will cost you £390 and around £459 respectively.

You may also want to consider upgrading your brake callipers to something like the Hope RX4+ callipers which come in a choice of six different colours and offer a lightweight, bling and serviceable way to get more power from your brake.

You can also match these callipers with thru axles and brake rotor lockrings from brands like Hope and Wolf Tooth, offering a variety of colour options to complete the look.

Wheels and drivetrain bling

To add a striking look to your bike, consider swapping in a gold or coloured chain. For extra customisation, add some coloured tubeless valves - bonus points if these match your callipers, thru axles and brake rotor lockrings.

> Are expensive carbon wheels worth it? Testing deep carbon rims vs classic aluminium

Don’t forget about your wheels—many brands allow you to spec your rims, hubs, and spokes in custom colours. To complete the look, consider pairing them with tan wall tyres.

The ultimate customisation: made-to-measure

The best way to customise your bike it to have it made to measure, but for many, this remains a money-no-object dream.

A custom frame lets you choose every detail, from the geometry to the material, ensuring your bike is tailored to you and your riding style.

Accessories

For those who want to extend the customisation beyond the bike itself, custom-painted shoes or sunglasses (or even limited edition versions) can complete the look.

If normal Oakleys aren't exclusive enough you can have a custom pair made up for you from a range of different models.

You could choose the Radar EV frame, for example, then select the frame colour, the lens shape, type and colour, and the colour of the Oakley O icon and the ear socks (the rubbery temple grippers). You can even have a little etching added in the corner of the lens. Prices vary according to the spec you choose, but the glasses shown here are £230 (including £15 for the lens etching).

Ekoi also allows you to customise several models. You get to choose the colour of the frame, the arms, the lens, the nosepiece and the temples. There's lens engraving and name printing on the arms too.

If it's custom shoes you're after, there are many people out there who will customise shoes with artwork of your choice, the price depending on the design you’d like.

Alternately, Lake allows you to customise its CX403 ($624.99 US) and CX/MX333 ($574.99 US) shoes. You can choose the colour of the various panels and logos along with the heel and toe protectors and Boa dials.

What customisations have you made to your bike? Let us know in the comments section below.