National junior 25-mile TT champion killed in collision while training

Tributes have been paid to a talented young cyclist who was killed in a road traffic collision this weekend while on a training ride with friends in Lancashire.

Aidan Worden, who won the National Junior 25-mile Time Trial Championship last year, died following a collision with a car being driven in Hoddlesden, near Darwen, at around 10.30am on Saturday morning (1 February). Emergency services were called to the scene and, despite efforts from paramedics, the 18-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police have appealed for information and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Aidan rode for 360cycling, his team confirming the news that "with the deepest sadness we lost one of our young riders". The team explained how Aidan had been out on a training ride with his mates when the collision happened and that during his three years with the team "he has developed as a person, man and rider to a level few of us ever achieve".

[360cycling]

"He never judged anyone and always supported others, especially when it came to fixing our bikes," the post on social media continued. "2024 saw some amazing rides from the boy that set out a clear example of what a young person can achieve with the right determination.

"He is the current national 25TT junior champion and also enjoyed very much being 1st junior in last years Eddie Soens. As his coach and as teammates for the last three years, watching him grow, train and mentor others, we are absolutely heartbroken. Our thoughts are very much with his beloved family that he leaves behind. RIP Aidan you will be very much missed and always in our hearts!"

Aidan competed in BMX, cyclocross and events on the road, his results page on British Cycling's website proof of the talent and hard work many paid tribute to over the weekend.

360cycling teammate Maxwell Hereward commented under his team's post: "He was a man I am proud and love so deep in my heart. I'm gonna miss you mate, I hope you had a good last few months with me and everyone around you, I love and miss you so much."

Earlier in his life, Aidan also rode for Red Rose Olympic cycling club "so he could add to the cycling experience he had already gained as a BMX rider with Preston Pirates".

Red Rose Olympic said: "Everyone associated with Red Rose Olympic have been devastated by the news of his passing yesterday. We have read with a heavy heart all the incredible tributes that have been paid to him.

"He was such a pleasure to have in our club, he was committed to learning and developing and always gave his all. We were delighted that we could be a part of his journey and his move to 360cycling saw him develop into a very well-respected athlete with such a lot of potential to develop further.

"It speaks volumes about him that he sent us this card when he was still only 11 to say thank you for getting him into cyclocross. We were incredibly touched at the time and re-reading it today just reminds us of why everyone thought so highly of him.

[Red Rose Olympic]

"It goes without saying that we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and the many people who knew him in the cycling community across the North West."

Aidan worked at Paul Hewitt Cycles, a Leyland-based bike shop, starting off by helping out during his summer holidays. The shop added to the tributes, stating that it was a "privilege to have known and worked with" him and that he will be "greatly missed by so many".

"Our thoughts are with Aidan's family and fellow cycling friends, one cannot imagine what they must be going through, to lose their son and teammates in such an untimely and tragic way," Paul Hewitt Cycles wrote online.

"Aidan was always pleasant, unassuming, enthusiastic, he didn't seem to have bad bone in his body, always willing to help, whilst being 100 per cent determined to achieve his full potential, sadly, for Aidan, his family and friends this young talent has now been taken away from all of us at such a young age.

"Aidan started working with us in his school summer holiday and never left, he enjoyed the job and the longer he worked for us the more invaluable he became to us, generally keeping us up to speed with all the latest technology and happenings in the cycle racing scene. We ended up learning as much off him, as he did off us.

[360cycling]

"It seems increasingly rare these days to come across a young man of Aidan's age, who already had achieved so much but had so much potential in so many ways and was as conscientious as he was, he will be greatly missed by all of us."

Chorley Cycling Club sent condolences to Aidan's family and friends following the "absolute tragedy". The club added: "Having raced against him a few times, it was clear he was a talented young man."

Lancashire Police said: "At 10.28am on Saturday February 1 we were called to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a car on Blacksnape Road, Hoddlesden, Darwen. Emergency services attended and very sadly, despite their best efforts, the cyclist, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

DS Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, told the local press: "Our thoughts are with this young man's family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation is underway, and I am appealing for help from the public. If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage, or any information that could assist us in our investigation, then please get in touch."

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting log 460 of 1st February 2025 or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU [at] lancashire.police.uk