20mph speed limit “single most significant change we’ve ever seen,” says Cycling UK as data reveals 100 fewer people killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads since change – but Conservatives slam “confusion and frustration for drivers”

The news that around 100 fewer people killed or seriously injured on 20 and 30mph roads in Wales in the first full year since the Welsh government’s introduction of widespread 20mph speed limits has been branded “proof that slower speeds on our roads save lives” by Cycling UK.
The national cycling charity also called on the rest of the country to implement similar lower urban speed limits, describing the Welsh government’s policy as the “single most significant and positive change we’ve ever seen in any nation in the UK”, while the former transport minister behind the initiative argued that it “represents the most successful road safety intervention in modern times”.
However, despite the promising figures, the speed limit reduction continues to be criticised by the Labour government’s political opponents, as the Conservative’s shadow transport secretary in Wales claimed the drop in casualties on Welsh roads doesn’t “tell the whole story”, and that the scheme continues to “frustrate and confuse” motorists.
In September 2023, amid widespread political debate and acrimony, the Welsh government introduced a default 20mph speed limit on urban and residential roads (where most, though not all, dropped from 30mph), increasing the approximately 870km of 20mph roads in Wales to 13,000km.
Earlier this week, new road casualty figures were published for the third quarter of 2024, from July to September, allowing for analysis of the statistics of the first full year of the 20mph scheme.
During that three-month period, there were 410 road casualties from road collisions on 20 and 30mph roads, three of which resulted in fatalities, 90 serious injuries, and 317 “slight” casualties.
This marked a 35 per cent drop in road casualties compared to the same quarter in 2023, and represents the lowest casualty figures for a three-month period since records began in 1979.
Meanwhile, during the 12-month period from October 2023 to September 2024, the total number of collisions was 26 per cent lower than the same period the previous year, before the 20mph limit was introduced. The number of people injured also dropped by 28 per cent, while ten fewer people were killed on Welsh roads.
Responding to the figures, Cycling UK’s Wales lead, Gwenda Owen, said in a statement: “Having looked at road safety stats for over 10 years, I can confidently say this is the single most significant and positive change we've ever seen in any nation in the UK.
“It’s proof that slower speeds on our roads save lives. It also means more people having the freedom to make their journey by foot or by bike, because it’s safer to do it, which in turn can lead to a healthier, and more sustainable Wales.
“The Welsh Government’s determination to get 20mph as a default over the line should be a beacon for the rest of the UK as it clearly demonstrates how we can save lives and make our roads safer.
“Whilst 20mph is an essential part of the mix, we also need to continue to build high quality infrastructure so that cycling can be an easy an obvious option for everyday travel – particularly for women, children, and less confident riders.”
This stance was echoed by Labour MS Lee Waters, the transport secretary at the time of the scheme’s introduction, who urged the reduced limit’s political opponents, even from within his own party, against undermining “this excellent progress”.
“We can now say with confidence that in its first year the speed limit reduction represents the most successful road safety intervention in modern times,” Waters said.
“As we said in advance, a little bit slower but a whole lot better. We need to make sure we now don’t undermine this excellent progress.”
“These stats show how 20mph is saving lives, leading to fewer collisions, deaths, and serious injuries,” First Minister Eluned Morgan said.
“We must get the right speeds on the right roads, but to see these figures falling is positive.”
However, despite the promising road safety figures, question marks continue to hang over the future of Wales’ default 20mph speed limit on residential roads, as several councils currently consider whether more roads could be switched back to 30mph.
Meanwhile, the Welsh government has also commissioned a five-year review of the policy, which will include a cost and benefit assessment of the impact of the speed limit on the Welsh economy.
As we reported last year, when road safety stats were issued for the first quarter of 2021, the government urged some caution about interpreting the data over a short time period, noting quarterly figures “can be volatile” and that “the number of quarterly road collisions in Wales has generally been declining steadily over the last decade”.
Nevertheless, current transport secretary Ken Skates said this week: “We know there is a way to go and we’ve always said it will take a number of years to see the full impact of the policy but to see the figures for this quarter at their lowest level is positive.”
However, the Conservative shadow secretary for transport, Peter Fox, claimed that – despite causality numbers dropping – the party still held concerns about the policy, and argued that a “more sensible” approach should be adopted.
“While we welcome any decrease in road casualties, these figures don’t tell the whole story. Our concern remains the way the 20mph speed limit has been implemented,” Fox said.
“The Welsh Labour government’s default approach has created confusion and frustration for drivers and their current review must address these implementation issues and ensure a more sensible and effective approach.”
The trouble is that policies such as this, or LTNs, or the phasing-in of electric cars, are never presented as what they are: the world bending over backwards to provide motorists with a compromise that allows them to carry on fundamentally as they have been, just with a few minor tweaks. The logical response to thousands of people being killed on the roads, and to the significant contribution that internal combustion engines make to catastrophic climate change, would be to ban cars. That's what a benevolent dictatorship would do: a complete and total ban, ruthlessly enforced. But instead, because we live in a democracy, local politicians have laboriously built coalitions to hammer out reasonable restrictions, and countless boffins have spent decades developing electric cars, so that people can still drive anywhere they wish, in luxury and convenience. They just have to do it a bit slower, maybe take the long way round, and in a vehicle that doesn't go "vroom-vroom". One of the most pampered group of people in the history of mankind - the motorist - is allowed to continue killing people, and the planet, just at a slightly reduced rate, and yet they moan and moan and moan about it. "Oh no, it'll take an extra five minutes to get to supermarket, that's unacceptable", they whine. "Electric cars are only equivalent to (or better than) petrol cars for 99% of the journeys I make, so I'm going to vote for a fascist at the next election", they exclaim. Because they've had things pretty much exclusively their way for about 75 years, so cannot now accept the least compromise.
If the likes of Clarkson and Farage and their billionaire backers get their way, and all safety and environmental measures are rescinded, eventually public opinion will turn. The majority may be wedded to their cars now, but a return to the death rates per mile of the 1970s, but with road usage at 2020s levels, would seriously put a dent in that. And when climate change makes vast swathes of homes uninsurable, and causes mass migration that nobody can stop, and resources become so depleted that cars once again become luxuries, they will be banned outright.
Hmm... I think that our ancestors' luxuries did in fact become necessities, and the Roman empire did indeed decline and fall before it changed direction! (Although I don't have the classical scholarship for all the many details on this).
I don't think we can quit mass motoring, any more than cheap mass-produced clothes or coffee (neither very sustainable really).
What we may be able to do is "tame the car" a bit. Even this is is still a massive ask, in the UK, working against massive corporations, politics, the current built environment, cultural norms etc.
(Of course this really means "tame the *drivers*: reduce short distance driving / through traffic")
It can be done because it has been done. It may be possible even from where the UK is now (Seville an example of this).
My prediction is probably we'll muddle on, we may slow the increase in driving a little, we'll have some more problems (and people will find some workarounds for some of those) but it's very unlikely people can work together to all agree to consume less, to have a bit less prepackaged convenience sold to us.
No real idea where the world goes but looking at the past it's either some catastrophe or "something else happens" which makes the current situation irrelevant (but comes with a different set of problems further down a new path)?
If I understand it, Andrew RT Davies has been extremely vocal against saving these lives. Tories, huh?
As someone who lives in Wales, the collective Gammon meltdown on social media over this has been unbelievable.
Fewer casualties, fewer collisions, lower insurance premiums, quieter and safer residential streets. Seriously, what's not to like?
I'm not a huge fan of the Welsh Labour government - they've clearly fallen short on delivering good education and health outcomes - but this is the very definition of good policy.
“The Welsh Labour government’s default approach has created confusion and frustration for drivers...."
I can understand that. It's so confusing: there must be many crashes caused by drivers trying to work out what a 20mph sign means. And so frustrating that you have to slow down to save someone's life: the nerve of the people demanding that!
This is a testament to the utter inability of the tories to learn and to work out why they keep losing vote share when the general public want safer roads, not faster ones. Keep up the good work chaps, at this rate we'll be rid of you completely in a few years.
Ever since the 20 mph limit was first mentioned there have been huge numbers of people providing a range of reasons why the 20 mph limit shouldn't be applied. However, the truth for the vast majority of them is that they simply don't want to slow down while driving.
There were (and still are) a lot of people didn't respect the 30 mph limit either, and not just in Wales. We have our share of selfish, dangerous drivers in Shropshire who think that the 30, 40 mph and other limits don't apply to them.
Hopefully the body of evidence showing the effectiveness of a 20 mph limit will increase and eventually it will be widely recognised that it is a sensible speed to be driving in urban areas around where people walk and cycle, scoot, ride mobility aids etc. If more drivers also cycled or walked from A to B they might begin to understand what it's like to use the roads when you're not in a 2 tonne mobile metal box.
In one sense (the most important one) evidence is irrelevant.
Fundamentally it's "my 'right' to get somewhere a few seconds faster trumps the (small but real) threat to your life and health".
And that is in part there because very very powerful corporations have been applying pressure to consumers and politicians for generations. And culture has internalised it.
Of course the need to speed (never mind displaying one's status or power or contempt for current mores...) has existed since people discovered running, and doubly so when they found mounts to ride on!
Plenty of evidence, people don't care, because it's a choice and people want what they think is "good" now or better (more of it, faster, cheaper etc. )
(For oddballs like us who want to hear more on why lower speeds in urban areas are good, but for almost nobody else because others either don't care or are actively opposed to any messing with their lives (driving habits): https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JRbnBc-97Ps )