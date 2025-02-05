"Paint is not protection, here's why": Damage to cycle lane sparks calls for properly protected cycling routes

Cyclists in Edinburgh have been left scratching their heads after a cycle lane in the city was left severely damaged, presumably by "something large and heavy" — raising safety concerns about how much protection the infrastructure is actually offering and sparking calls for "properly segregated cycle lanes".

We contacted City of Edinburgh Council to try to get to the bottom of what actually happened to cause the damage, although it probably doesn't take that much imagination to speculate. Unfortunately, the local authority did not offer an explanation on the cause, insisting that a repair is coming soon and "additional strengthening measures" will be implemented.

However, for those who use the route and other similar infrastructure around the city, the damage has hardly been confidence-inspiring and has left some questioning if the bike lane design is sufficiently protective. One Edinburgh cyclist also suggested the episode is a visual demonstration of why "paint is not protection" and showing why cycling infrastructure must be properly segregated from traffic.

Bluesky user @Wingpig shared photos of the damage and reported it via the FixMyStreet portal. He warned others: "Watch out when using the segregated bike lane on the westbound side of London Road opposite Meadowbank. Something large and heavy has shunted it, with the blocks now forming a zigzag and protruding into the bike lane."

[📷: @wingpig/Bluesky]

The report was made to the council on FixMyStreet on Sunday evening, City of Edinburgh Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson today telling us that arrangements for a repair are being made.

"We're aware of this damage and arrangements are being made for a repair, which will incorporate additional strengthening measures to the kerb lines," he said. "Safety for all road users remains a key priority for us."

The damage and photos have sparked a wider discussion about the safety of cycling infrastructure in Edinburgh, an SNP councillor Danny Aston commenting that he would ask council officers to ensure action is taken promptly.

On Bluesky, the 'South West Edinburgh 20 Minute Neighbourhoods' account shared a photo of the damage with the message, "Paint is not protection, here's why."

A quick ride across any UK town or city will likely soon find a painted cycle lane, dubbed 'murder strips' by some for their lack of protection, as well as incorrectly implying that passing motorists can overtake close as the rider is 'in the cycle lane'.

Another Edinburgh cyclist called the damage to this infrastructure "abysmal" and suggested the council had "given cyclists false security of a secure bike lane when really it's as good as a painted lane".

"As ever, cost-cutting has resulted in a false economy with reduced quality and a long-term maintenance headache," they added. When we put the comments to the local authority they insisted that "safety for all road users remains a key priority for us".

It's not the first time cyclists have raised issues with cycling infrastructure in the city, the most famous example perhaps when "moronic" zig-zag corners were removed from the infamous Leith Walk cycleway.

Another questionable piece of infrastructure was widely ridiculed online after a cycle lane "narrower than a pair of handlebars" appeared. Last year there were also frustrations over a "ridiculous" lamppost that had been blocking a busy cycle lane for five months.