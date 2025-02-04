Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case - Black

The Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case is the company's answer to the likes of Rapha's Essentials Case, VeloPac's RidePac designs, and the old classic 'sandwich bag' for keeping the contents of your jersey pocket organised and protecting your valuables from the elements. It works pretty well, if a bit less usefully than Muc-Off suggests.
While I like the Muc-Off case – mainly because of its waterproof credentials, including a rubber-encased albeit slightly hard-to-pull zipper, rather than being merely 'showerproof' or 'splashproof' – I found it a little less usable than Muc-Off's description would suggest.
Muc-Off claims the case can 'stash your phone, essential tools, and puncture repair kits but also fits snugly in your back or side pocket'. While it'll fit neatly in a jersey pocket, and its slightly rigid design helps by allowing the case to slide in and out freely, it's nowhere near big enough to fit a phone, tools, and puncture repair kit. I'd say an iPhone 11 and a few coins, notes, or cards is the maximum capacity. You could perhaps fit a tube, a CO2 canister and a small multi-tool, but those are better suited to storing in a saddle bag or tool keg in my opinion.
On the plus side, as well as being able to withstand rain, it includes a zipped inner pocket for keeping coins and keys away from your phone. I'm not convinced the external Molle straps will come in particularly handy for anything, though.
It's also not cheap compared with some – VeloPac's RidePac Max at £25, its RidePac Util Pro at £18 and its Util Drybag at just £7.50 – though it does include a few more technical features, and is waterproof, so a chunk of that cost is justified. It's also a fiver less than Rapha's equivalent, and £1 less than Monton's not very waterproof Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case, and the same price as Craft Cadence's Essentials Case.
If you have a slightly smaller smartphone – one within the dimensions of 175 x 90 x 20mm – then Muc-Off's Essentials Case is a good waterproof option for keeping your phone safe. The claims that it'll fit spares, tools and a puncture kit are quite bold, though; I'd be inclined to use a saddle bag instead for those.
Verdict
Decent waterproof case for smaller smartphones, but not big enough for much more
Make and model: Muc-Off Rainproof Essentials Case - Black
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Muc-Off describes the Essentials case as "the ultimate storage solution for cyclists of all terrains, from rugged trails to road. Crafted from durable, waterproof TPU fabric, this case provides the necessary protection for your ride essentials. Its robust rubber-encased rope zip pull ensures quick and hassle-free access while on the move." And it claims it can "stash your phone, essential tools, and puncture repair kits but also fits snugly in your back or side pocket".
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Muc-Off lists these features:
Premium grade waterproof 600D TPU
Durable, moulded and heat-sealed construction keeps water out
Waterproof zip with puller*
Inner ripstop divider
Zipped internal pocket
Reflective printed graphics
Lightweight
** Ensure the zipper puller is securely closed into the zip stop to maintain waterproofing
Rate the product for quality:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The case is certainly waterproof, at least as far as road spray and rain are concerned, when stored in a jersey pocket. It's big enough to fit a few bits and bobs, but Muc-Off's claims of fitting a phone and other accessories are a little optimistic in my opinion.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I liked its waterproofing and the sealed zipper. I felt confident my phone would be protected from the elements inside this case.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I didn't like the Molle straps on the exterior – I can't imagine these ever being that useful.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive compared with some – VeloPac's RidePac Max at £25, its RidePac Util Pro at £18, and its Util Drybag at just £7.50, for example – but it does include a few more technical features, and is supposed to be waterproof, so a chunk of that cost is justified. It's also a fiver less than Rapha's Essentials Case, £1 less than Monton's, and the same price as Craft Cadence's.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's pretty good, if not the biggest (not quite big enough to fit more than an iPhone 11). It is waterproof, though, fits neatly in a pocket and is good for holding a few bits and bobs.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
