Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case - Black

Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case - Black

by Ollie Smith
Tue, Feb 04, 2025 15:45
Decent waterproof case for smaller smartphones, but not big enough for much more
Waterproof TPU construction
Internal zipper to keep coins separate from your phone
Rubber-encased zipper for full waterproofing
Not really big enough for modern smartphones
Zipper can be quite stiff to close
Weight: 
58g
Contact: 
muc-off.com
The Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case is the company's answer to the likes of Rapha's Essentials Case, VeloPac's RidePac designs, and the old classic 'sandwich bag' for keeping the contents of your jersey pocket organised and protecting your valuables from the elements. It works pretty well, if a bit less usefully than Muc-Off suggests.

While I like the Muc-Off case – mainly because of its waterproof credentials, including a rubber-encased albeit slightly hard-to-pull zipper, rather than being merely 'showerproof' or 'splashproof' – I found it a little less usable than Muc-Off's description would suggest.

Muc-Off claims the case can 'stash your phone, essential tools, and puncture repair kits but also fits snugly in your back or side pocket'. While it'll fit neatly in a jersey pocket, and its slightly rigid design helps by allowing the case to slide in and out freely, it's nowhere near big enough to fit a phone, tools, and puncture repair kit. I'd say an iPhone 11 and a few coins, notes, or cards is the maximum capacity. You could perhaps fit a tube, a CO2 canister and a small multi-tool, but those are better suited to storing in a saddle bag or tool keg in my opinion.

2024 Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case - Black - inside 1

On the plus side, as well as being able to withstand rain, it includes a zipped inner pocket for keeping coins and keys away from your phone. I'm not convinced the external Molle straps will come in particularly handy for anything, though.

2024 Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case - Black - rear

It's also not cheap compared with some – VeloPac's RidePac Max at £25, its RidePac Util Pro at £18 and its Util Drybag at just £7.50 – though it does include a few more technical features, and is waterproof, so a chunk of that cost is justified. It's also a fiver less than Rapha's equivalent, and £1 less than Monton's not very waterproof Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case, and the same price as Craft Cadence's Essentials Case.

If you have a slightly smaller smartphone – one within the dimensions of 175 x 90 x 20mm – then Muc-Off's Essentials Case is a good waterproof option for keeping your phone safe. The claims that it'll fit spares, tools and a puncture kit are quite bold, though; I'd be inclined to use a saddle bag instead for those.

Decent waterproof case for smaller smartphones, but not big enough for much more

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Muc-Off describes the Essentials case as "the ultimate storage solution for cyclists of all terrains, from rugged trails to road. Crafted from durable, waterproof TPU fabric, this case provides the necessary protection for your ride essentials. Its robust rubber-encased rope zip pull ensures quick and hassle-free access while on the move." And it claims it can "stash your phone, essential tools, and puncture repair kits but also fits snugly in your back or side pocket".

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Muc-Off lists these features:

Premium grade waterproof 600D TPU

Durable, moulded and heat-sealed construction keeps water out

Waterproof zip with puller*

Inner ripstop divider

Zipped internal pocket

Reflective printed graphics

Lightweight

** Ensure the zipper puller is securely closed into the zip stop to maintain waterproofing

7/10
6/10
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The case is certainly waterproof, at least as far as road spray and rain are concerned, when stored in a jersey pocket. It's big enough to fit a few bits and bobs, but Muc-Off's claims of fitting a phone and other accessories are a little optimistic in my opinion.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I liked its waterproofing and the sealed zipper. I felt confident my phone would be protected from the elements inside this case.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I didn't like the Molle straps on the exterior – I can't imagine these ever being that useful.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's expensive compared with some – VeloPac's RidePac Max at £25, its RidePac Util Pro at £18, and its Util Drybag at just £7.50, for example – but it does include a few more technical features, and is supposed to be waterproof, so a chunk of that cost is justified. It's also a fiver less than Rapha's Essentials Case, £1 less than Monton's, and the same price as Craft Cadence's.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's pretty good, if not the biggest (not quite big enough to fit more than an iPhone 11). It is waterproof, though, fits neatly in a pocket and is good for holding a few bits and bobs.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 28  Height: 175cm  Weight: 67kg

I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7)  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing

