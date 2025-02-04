Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case - Black

The Muc-Off Waterproof Essentials Case is the company's answer to the likes of Rapha's Essentials Case, VeloPac's RidePac designs, and the old classic 'sandwich bag' for keeping the contents of your jersey pocket organised and protecting your valuables from the elements. It works pretty well, if a bit less usefully than Muc-Off suggests.

While I like the Muc-Off case – mainly because of its waterproof credentials, including a rubber-encased albeit slightly hard-to-pull zipper, rather than being merely 'showerproof' or 'splashproof' – I found it a little less usable than Muc-Off's description would suggest.

Muc-Off claims the case can 'stash your phone, essential tools, and puncture repair kits but also fits snugly in your back or side pocket'. While it'll fit neatly in a jersey pocket, and its slightly rigid design helps by allowing the case to slide in and out freely, it's nowhere near big enough to fit a phone, tools, and puncture repair kit. I'd say an iPhone 11 and a few coins, notes, or cards is the maximum capacity. You could perhaps fit a tube, a CO2 canister and a small multi-tool, but those are better suited to storing in a saddle bag or tool keg in my opinion.

On the plus side, as well as being able to withstand rain, it includes a zipped inner pocket for keeping coins and keys away from your phone. I'm not convinced the external Molle straps will come in particularly handy for anything, though.

It's also not cheap compared with some – VeloPac's RidePac Max at £25, its RidePac Util Pro at £18 and its Util Drybag at just £7.50 – though it does include a few more technical features, and is waterproof, so a chunk of that cost is justified. It's also a fiver less than Rapha's equivalent, and £1 less than Monton's not very waterproof Urban+ Traveler Essentials Waterproof Case, and the same price as Craft Cadence's Essentials Case.

If you have a slightly smaller smartphone – one within the dimensions of 175 x 90 x 20mm – then Muc-Off's Essentials Case is a good waterproof option for keeping your phone safe. The claims that it'll fit spares, tools and a puncture kit are quite bold, though; I'd be inclined to use a saddle bag instead for those.

Verdict

Decent waterproof case for smaller smartphones, but not big enough for much more