road.cc Recommends episode 3 is live! Check out our new monthly YouTube show

road.cc Recommends is up and running, with another 11 exceptional products added this week to complete our April selection. That means it's time for the road.cc Recommends YouTube show to talk about them in more depth, and it's now live on our YouTube channel!

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the crème de la crème that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out.

One bike made the selection this month, Scott’s Addict eRide Premium, the e-bike version of the brand’s flagship Addict race bike. It still rides very much like a performance road bike, and with all the cables and batteries hidden, your mates will barely notice it's an e-bike... if you're the devious type.

To remind you, here are all the rest of the products that made the cut this month:

Scott Addict eRide Premium

Scribe Carbon Gravel Wide++ 700 Disc Wheel set

Specialized S-Works Romin EVO

Goodyear Connector Ultimate gravel tyre

Rotor ALDHU Carbon Arm Set

Tailfin Cargo Cage

Drj0n Bagworks DeWidget

Hydra Tech Pro Fresco Short Sleeve Men’s Base Layer

Prime Primavera Aero Carbon Handlebar

Straight Cut Top Tube Bag

Bontrager Circuit Windshell Cycling Gloves

For this month’s detailed buying advice, Dave talks through what to look for when buying a saddle.

Other highlights include Scribe’s lightweight, responsive carbon gravel wheels and Tailfin’s well-made Cargo cage with a removable load chip that allows you to carry heavier items when in place, and without it longer items such as tent poles can be mounted to your bike.

It's not just the latest and greatest gear we recommend on the show either, as we bring you our Coffee Stop of the Month and another epic Recommended Route—well, it is my local hilly route so I may be slightly biased…

For our coffee joint, we're heading to Berkshire’s Velolife Café and workshop, for plenty of coffee and cake.

This month’s route starts and ends at another top-notch café, Lindfield Coffee Works in West Sussex. I go on a hunt for hills that I can pack into a 60km ride. There’s also some lush views through the Ashdown Forest.

Watch the show in the video above, and head over to our YouTube channel for more road.cc vids. See you next month for episode 4!