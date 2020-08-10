Oil on popular cycling + walking route spilled deliberately to target cyclists, claims spotter; Simon Cowell urges e-bikers to "read the manual" after fall; Tory Councillor slammed for red light whataboutery; Sunweb sign Bardet + more on the live blog

- News
Even for you, that is impressively dumb. Might be forgiveable if it was at least mildly funny, but it's just stupid; so much like the rest of your...
My apologies for calling the ITV viewing public, morons
Love that colour and the big hexagonal down tube, looks like it's heavily inspired by the BMC frames (although their gravel bike has the elastomer...
The alternative is to accept the status quo and do nothing with the tools currently available (beyond complaining on echo chamber internet forums)...
I went to the south coast at the weekend to drop off my daughter with grandparents for a week, the roads were busy the whole way (from the midlands...
Oh, worse. But that wasn't really the point I was making.
I can't work out which post you are replying to under the new layout but if the 30mph one, given that the energy is related to the square of the...
How wide did they measure up, and on what width rim?...
Will be a while before MvdP fully commits to the road (and that is if he does); Paris 2024 Olympic MTB race is his long term aim. He'll likely...
The fact that your first consideration for having a dashcam is to protect you from claims for when you might hit a vulnerable road user says enough...