Oil on popular cycling + walking route spilled deliberately to target cyclists, claims spotter; Simon Cowell urges e-bikers to "read the manual" after fall; Tory Councillor slammed for red light whataboutery; Sunweb sign Bardet + more on the live blog

Posting on a local Facebook group before sending this image to road.cc, the cyclist spotted the oil along the popular Two Tunnels Greenway path in Bath, speculating that it is likely the deliberate work of a saboteur who is attempting to make a warped point about cyclists speed along the route. He also claimed to have spotted a similar oil patch last week, adding:

“What they need to remember is that this path is used by everyone, including kids and the elderly. It’s now very slippery, potentially very dangerous, and will also be polluting the area once the rain comes.

“Some humans really suck.”

Numerous people replied to say they have reported the issue to the council and to Sustrans, who maintain the route. Another commented: "It's not just a danger to the cyclists, it's an environmental problem as well. As soon as it rains it's going to flow into the surrounding area. This is so pointless and dangerous to a lot of people including children, I'm not a cyclist but I would never dream of doing such a malicious, deliberate act. I hope the police do something."