Cyclists blame "hostile" NIMBYs as council abandons protected cycle lane plan after resident backlash over £1.4m "biggest waste of money" project they claimed would "devastate community"

A major £1.4m cycling infrastructure project in Swansea will not be going ahead, the investment to be reallocated to other active travel upgrades after local outrage at plans to build a 1.2-mile segregated cycle route on an important route in the city.

Swansea Council had last year expressed a desire to upgrade the key route as it is "vital" to "offer a wide range of facilities" and "do what we can to ensure residents can access them by which ever mode of transport they choose – whether that's by car, walking, cycling, or using public transport". It was to that context that plans for the segregated two-way cycle path from Sketty to Walter Road via Uplands, along the busy A4118, were outlined and subsequently welcomed by a local cycling campaign group, Swansea Wheelrights.

However, having paused the project in September before any work began, WalesOnline now reports the funding is to be reallocated as the council has dropped its plans for the scheme. While the council's wording is that the "programme has been paused", perhaps leaving it open to implementation in the future, all but £51,000 of the £1.4m has been reallocated, the remaining funds to cover the project's fees to date and the rest of the funds going to alternative active travel schemes.

Cycle campaign group Swansea Wheelrights shared videos on social media showing what it is like to cycle the route currently, the road heavy with traffic and at times completely surrounded by parked vehicles on either side. The group asked residents who want the council to "think again" to meet with them recently.

In the replies to the campaign group's posts, the local cycling community expressed disappointment at the decision, one rider saying: "I knew it was too good to be true the moment I saw the plans. A design for a proper segregated cycle path with priority at side roads and such, instead of the usual painted 'shared use' symbol on a slightly wider pavement."

Another said they were "gutted" and said "hopefully one day we might get an upgrade". A third suggested, "Perhaps the NIMBYs have got their way and prevented much needed improvements from being implemented", a sentiment seconded by another local cyclist who said they had "argued with the NIMBYs over this" and called them "impervious to reason and hostile as wasps".

The local backlash was led by former MP Geraint Davies and some councillors for the Uplands ward, the politicians communicating comments from residents. Last February, Nation.Cymru reported Mr Davies' assertion that 83 per cent of attendees to a meeting organised by the then-MP had been against the scheme.

However, suggesting public opinion was not so one-sided, the Swansea Wheelrights recently asked, "Could 565 Uplands residents be wrong?" following the council's decision to scrap the plans, adding, "That's the number of local people who voted for improved cycle and walking provision from the city centre to Sketty."

Other factors some raised as issues with the plans included the reduced width of the road, restrictions on some right filter lanes, the introduction of some one-way side roads, loss of parking and the claimed impact on business. The plans also included upgraded pavements and new landscaping.

In a letter to the council, Mr Davies concluded: "Overall, from listening to residents and evaluating the proposals, this scheme does not represent good value for money for the taxpayer, will not bring significant benefits to cyclists, and could cause significant inconvenience to residents whilst being detrimental to the local economy and environment."

Other views the former MP said he had received included one person calling it "the biggest waste of money ever" and another saying: "Not everyone can cycle and large shopping usually needs car travel. Will this not just make more people shop out of town making the city centre even more unattractive as a place to shop?"

As with other schemes across the United Kingdom, outspoken locals also questioned how much use the route would get from cyclists and the potential impact on business, notably during the three phases of construction.

At the time Swansea Wheelrights defended the plans, stating: "These segregated lanes will encourage many more adults and youngsters to feel safer whilst they cycle here. We hope that some of these new cyclists will be motorists who currently use the road. Additionally we predict that cyclists who use the pavements illegally will now transfer to these lanes leaving more room for pedestrians and those with mobility issues."

They also surveyed cyclists over a 10-hour period on Walter Road, finding that nearly a third used pavements on the route as they felt unsafe on the road. The cycle campaign also argued that the evidence suggested cycle paths boost business.

However, with the scheme now off the table, the confirmation of the project being scrapped comes in a report stating: "The original allocation [£1.4m] was intended to commence construction of this multi-year scheme; however, the programme has been paused in order that further preparatory work be undertaken to establish mitigation measures to potential disruption caused during any construction period in the future."

Wales Online reports Swansea Council now wants to spend £685,000 of the reallocated budget on upgrading sections of the Clyne Valley shared-use path and £195,000 doubling the width of another park running to a park and ride site in Landore.

In November, Swansea Council celebrated a road safety victory as "misinformation" claiming a "dangerous" new cycle lane would increase collisions was proved wrong, the local authority celebrating a new layout that has reduced incidents and created a "safer environment" for all road users.

On Mayals Road there had been no "serious" incidents in the three years since the cycle lane was built and "slight" incidents were reduced too, as the council was praised for persevering despite "irresponsible" misinformation claiming the project would increase collisions