Police sent more footage of dangerous driving than ever before – as officers warn “goal is to make roads safer, not target drivers”

Avon and Somerset Police says the local community is “speaking really loudly” about dangerous behaviour on the roads, as video submissions of alleged driving offences to the Operation SNAP third-party reporting portal continue to rise.
In 2024, Avon and Somerset Police received 8,595 video reports from both cyclists and motorists of alleged road safety incidents, such as close passes, phone driving, and road rage, just over 300 more than the previous year.
2,539 of those resulted in notices of intended prosecution being sent to the drivers responsible, while 5,158 were dealt with through warning letters, meaning almost 90 per cent of all submissions led to “some form of action” being taken.
4,662 of those led to a Notice of Intended Prosecution being served, with 85 per cent of the reports made by cyclists leading to action being taken, compared to the quarter of submissions from motorists that were dismissed. Almost a third of the force’s reports came from Bristol.
And speaking to the BBC this week, Avon and Somerset’s chief inspector Rob Cheeseman said the force is being sent more footage from cyclists and motorists than ever before.
“I think that’s due to just how more popular certain camera use is, particularly with dashcams in vehicles,” Cheeseman said.
“So more potential offences are being identified by other road users, which are then being submitted to us.”
However, due to the ever-increasing volume of clips being submitted through Operation SNAP, Avon and Somerset Police has admitted that it is forced to focus on the “most urgent cases first” – while noting that the third-party reporting tool is not a means to “target drivers unnecessary”.
“It’s certainly something which we’ve had to adapt to,” Cheeseman said of the recent rise in third-party video reporting.
“It’s certainly a more relatively new version of reporting crime to the police. The community is speaking really loudly that these are dangers on the road.
“The goal is not to be targeting drivers unnecessarily – the ultimate goal is making the roads safer for everyone in Avon and Somerset.”
While Avon and Somerset Police has received around 20,000 video submissions of driving offences over the past five years, one local camera cyclist – Guy Buckland – has been responsible for 1,300 of them.
“People have to realise the impact that bad driving has on peoples’ lives and communities,” Buckland, who says 90 per cent of his submissions have resulted in warning letters, fixed penalties, and court action, told the BBC.
The cyclist says some close passes he’s submitted to the portal involved drivers overtaking with six inches of him, although he noted this was quite rare.
“More typical are people pulling out without looking, people overtaking in the face of oncoming cars, the sort of general close passes, and occasionally mobile phone use,” he said.
The research saw data from 30 police forces collected, showing that 201,630 Operation SNAP cases were logged between January 2021 and April 2024.
A combined 44,791 were logged in 2021/22, followed by 66,515 in 2022/23, the number rising again to 85,114 in 2023/24, with Avon and Somerset topping the table with 19,949 submissions. Of the 30 forces, all saw an increase in the number of reports over the three-year period, while just two (Norfolk and Suffolk’s police forces) saw a decrease between 2022/23 and 2023/24.
Meanwhile, even forces who have implemented the system have come in for criticism for a perceived lack of action – often blamed on the large volume of clips submitted and a lack of resources – or their definition of what constitutes a road safety ‘offence’.
We were also contacted last year by a reader who told us Thames Valley Police had instructed her to stop reporting close passes unless there is evidence of careless driving, creating some confusion about whether the act of close passing a cyclist itself is not actually sufficient evidence of careless or dangerous driving.
Following a number of complaints, including from Tim himself, who described the “vigilante” reference as “disappointing”, the broadcaster admitted to road.cc that the initial language used in their story, later amended, was “inappropriate”.
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Add new comment
7 comments
Why do we have speed cameras? Why do we have breathalysers?
surely the answer to the above mentioned as well as acting on close passing drivers is the same - To ensure the safety of ALL other road users.
The speeding or drinking dangerous enough to warrant immediate criminal proceeding being brought by the police. Then surely driving in a way that endangers another road user should be equally reinforced.
The police will always say 'speed cameras are there to save lives' and and they say preventing anyone getting behind the wheel while drunk will 'save lives'. Yet solid evidence of driving which risks the lives of vulnerable road users? Nah. Can't be arsed with that one.
Cyclists aren't people, remember.
Tough on crime, completely oblivious to the causes of crime.
Yup.
Luckily there is another way which has (on several occasions now) helped a car-dependent population make the first leap to "nicer places, safer streets" without getting bogged down in "but ... I'm not a bad driver, nor are my friends - and we have to drive some places".
It's Sustainable Safety (or Systematic Safety) [1] [2]. Other countries have versions of this as e.g. "safe system".
Even a parliamentary group has looked at this... Although as always I wonder whether the UK will get the "look and feel" version and miss the deep implications *?
* Perhaps ... mass motoring at volumes and as we know it in the UK is just incompatible with much better health, safety, resilience etc.? It's an attractive, apparently convenient mode. But also dangerous, expensive and extremely resource- and space- inefficient - so perhaps we have to make a choice - motornormativity or deliberately limiting this?
That's a rather cheeky manipulation of numbers worthy of the pro-motoring lobby there, "85% of reports made by cyclists leading to action being taken compared to 75% of reports made by motorists leading to action" would be less dramatic but also rather less disingenuous.
Those figures are also just percentages OF the number of reports by both road users.
It doesn't indicate who actually submits more...
Given cyclists who report drivers get a lot of flack, it would be good to know if (as has been stated by CyclingMikey, and possibly others) that the majority of dangerous driving reports are submitted BY OTHER DRIVERS.
Ive never seen the figures broken down by who reports them, you can kind of infer things from stats, like Ive seen them break it down as careless,close pass, traffic light, etc etc. Youd presume all close passes come from cyclists, whereas the rest you probably assume more likely drivers, maybe ?
Ive always assumed the majority of reports are drivers since, theres endless videos from drivers cams on youtube, whilst NMOTD is the only cyclist equiv and that feels like its peaked in volumes.