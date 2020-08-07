Nick Freeman appears on Good Morning Britain calling for "registered tabards" for cyclists; Thug who pushed cyclist off his bike failed to pay £50 compensation; Appeal for witnesses after cyclist died in park + more on the live blog

Should cyclists get penalty points? Motoring lawyer @TheMrLoophole says if there are going to be more cyclists on the road, there needs to be proper regulations and infrastructure in place to make the roads safe for everyone. Watch the debate here 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/mEOHOhFbxG — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 7, 2020

Freeman called for the 1988 Road Traffic Act to be updated to include cyclists, and that cyclists must be "held accountable"; this is despite Freeman specialising in helping celebrities avoid motoring convictions, counting Jeremy Clarkson and David Beckham amongst his former clients. He said: "I welcome the increase in cyclists, I think it's fantastic and Boris Johnson is on the right track. But we do now need to regulate, if there are 8 million (cyclists) on our roads."

'The evidence shows that cyclists do not statistically present a risk.' Duncan Dolimore from The Cycling UK says regulations are decided on the risk posed. He adds that If there were regulations, it would impact 25 million people who own bikes, 7 million of whom are children.

Duncan Dollimore of Cycling UK tried to explain the complications and costs involved in registering millions of bicycles in the UK to Mr Freeman, saying: "The reality is that 99.3% of pedestrians who die on our roads are involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. We have a situation where 41 cyclists died last year in a collision with drivers. No driver or car passenger was involved in a death in those and haven't been in recent years.

"The reality is that statistically cyclists don't present that risk, so we don't regulate them the same way that we regulate drivers. If we chose to regulate them (cyclists) we'd have to regulate people owning 25 million bikes in the UK, including 7 million children who ride bikes regularly."

says that while the Road Traffic Act of 1988 dealt with the law for cyclists, it didn't think about how they were going to be identified if they break the law. He says if drivers are getting penalised for road offences, cyclists should too.

Freeman then pulls out his "registered tabard" idea that he has floated numerous times in the past, saying: "I'm suggesting that all cyclists should be registered, there should be a registered tabard, identifiable with that particular person so that we know at any one time who is on a cycle."