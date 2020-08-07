Support road.cc

Nick Freeman appears on Good Morning Britain calling for "registered tabards" for cyclists; Thug who pushed cyclist off his bike failed to pay £50 compensation; Appeal for witnesses after cyclist died in park + more on the live blog

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today with other members of the team chipping in intermittently.....
Fri, Aug 07, 2020 09:35
duncan dollimore and nick freeman - good morning britain.PNG
10:39
It's Milan–San Remo tomorrow

Originally scheduled for 21st March, the monument will finally go ahead tomorrow with Julian Alaphilippe aiming to defend his title. Historically Milan–San Remo has always been hard to predict, with the long distances and variable terrain meaning the winner is just as likely to come from a solo attack as a bunch sprint; this year's mammoth 299km course taking in the Poggio and the Cipressa is perhaps more unpredictable than ever, with wholesale changes made to the route just days ago due to disagreements with mayors in a number of coastal towns. It means the race is now taking place along a 'plan B' route, staying mostly inland before the final 40km of racing

Live coverage will be broadcast on Eurosport from 2.50pm tomorrow. 

10:25
Nick Freeman on Good Morning Britain: Twitter poll currently shows over 70% want penalty points for cyclists

Which would mean - as outlined by Duncan Dollimore in the clip below - the registering and insuring of millions of bikes and cyclists in an operation that would likely cost billions with little in return. Some of the comments such as Mr Boulting's and numerous others appear to be dead against the idea, despite the depressing poll stats. 

08:53
Nick Freeman, aka 'Mr Loophole', appears on Good Morning Britain repeating calls for cyclists to be insured, and wear a "registered tabard"

Freeman called for the 1988 Road Traffic Act to be updated to include cyclists, and that cyclists must be "held accountable"; this is despite Freeman specialising in helping celebrities avoid motoring convictions, counting Jeremy Clarkson and David Beckham amongst his former clients. He said: "I welcome the increase in cyclists, I think it's fantastic and Boris Johnson is on the right track. But we do now need to regulate, if there are 8 million (cyclists) on our roads."

Duncan Dollimore of Cycling UK tried to explain the complications and costs involved in registering millions of bicycles in the UK to Mr Freeman, saying: "The reality is that 99.3% of pedestrians who die on our roads are involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. We have a situation where 41 cyclists died last year in a collision with drivers. No driver or car passenger was involved in a death in those and haven't been in recent years. 

"The reality is that statistically cyclists don't present that risk, so we don't regulate them the same way that we regulate drivers. If we chose to regulate them (cyclists) we'd have to regulate people owning 25 million bikes in the UK, including 7 million children who ride bikes regularly." 

Freeman then pulls out his "registered tabard" idea that he has floated numerous times in the past, saying: "I'm suggesting that all cyclists should be registered, there should be a registered tabard, identifiable with that particular person so that we know at any one time who is on a cycle." 

08:18
Thug who pushed cyclist off his bike in "unprovoked attack" receives conditional discharge after failing to pay £50 compensation to victim
Magistrates court coat of arms (CC BY 2.0 licensed by Elliot Brown:Flickr)

When he first appeared in court last year, 21-year-old Joshua Lewis was handed a conditional caution, and told he would face no further punishment if he wrote a letter of apology to the victim and paid £50 compensation; but although Lewis wrote the letter in custody, he never paid the fine. Lewis' solicitor said that he was unable to pay the £50, commenting: “It says on the conditional caution that it was means tested but it was not.

“He was on benefits and that total amount was £340 a month which had to pay for his accommodation. He didn’t have enough money for bills let alone £50 compensation.” 

The Sentinel reports that Lewis pushed the victim off his bike "for no reason", claiming he was drunk at the time.

The court heard that Lewis is now working for FedEx. He has admitted assault, with magistrates handing him a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordering him to pay £135 costs, £50 compensation and a £21 victim surcharge. 

07:55
Police appeal for witnesses over mystery surrounding death of 24-year-old cyclist in Greenwich Park
Met Police

Following the death of a 24-year-old cyclist in the south-east London park back in June, the Met Police have put out a new appeal for witnesses. 

Police were called just after 6pm on Sunday 28th June after reports of a collision in The Avenue, Greenwich Park. The cyclist was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on 16th July, and police are still trying to "establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and how the man came to be injured."

PC Tony Butler commented: "A significant number of people would have been in the park at the time of the collision.

"I'm aware some time has passed since the date of the incident but I'm hoping somebody will be able to help with our investigation."

Anyone for information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6309/28JUN.

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

