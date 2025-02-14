Tru-Tension claims its new Fillfast tubeless valve system "sets a new benchmark in tubeless tech", offering four times the airflow of standard Presta valves

There's been a glut of new, 'best-ever', 'fastest airflow', supposedly better sealing tubeless tech released over the last few years. And since more and more of us are adopting this technology on our road bikes, brands are getting behind it and pushing on with their development. Enter the Tru-Tension Fillfast tubeless valve system.
Should you get tubeless tyres?
A new benchmark in tubeless tech?
Tru-Tension, that also makes an alternative take on the humble tyre lever called the Tyre Monkey and bagged investment from Touker Suleyman on Dragon's Den after presenting a motorbike chain tensioning tool on the show in 2018, makes some pretty big claims about the new Fillfast valve system. It says the product "sets a new benchmark in efficiency and performance", but how exactly is this new Fillfast valve system hyped to achieve that?
Firstly, it uses anti-clog technology, which is something many tubeless valve systems have adopted now. The problem with sealant is it can clog up and get stuck in the valve, leading to difficulties inflating your tyres.
The brand also claims it allows for 3.75 times the airflow of a standard Presta valve, encouraging "faster, more efficient inflation." Thankfully, Tru-Tension isn't in charge of UK economic policy...
It's also a universal fit. You can buy the full tubeless valve system kit or a conversion kit which can be used with any existing Presta tubeless valve stems and removable core Presta inner tubes.
The details
So far, we're not reading anything particularly mind-blowing about this tubeless valve system, but it doesn't sound bad either. And for £25.99, it's not to be sniffed at, when competitors like the Muc-Off Big Bore Lite tubeless valves retail for almost double that.
The Fillfast valves are made from 7075 aluminium and are available in six different colours: black, gold, pink, orange, red and oil slick. They're also available in three different valve lengths: 44mm, 60mm, and 80mm, so you can use them with most deep dish aero wheels.
It sounds pretty simple to use, too. Simply clean the wheel rim, insert the valve, tighten the nut then add the sealant (when the tyre is on). When it's installed, Tru-Tension claims the Fillfast inflation is "faster and more effective than ever before."
The Tru-Tension Fillfast system is available to purchase now online and at retailers, priced at £25.99 for the tubeless valves and £15.99 for the Fillfast conversion kits.
tru-tension.co.uk
