Near Miss of the Day 452: Horse box lorry driver's astonishingly close pass "scared me sh*tless," says cyclist

Here's an astonishingly close overtake on a cyclist, at speed, by the driver of a horse box lorry - leaving the rider who found himself on the receiving end to say that it "scared me shitless."

The road.cc reader who filmed it, Bruce, said: "It was on the A413 near Whittlebury, just outside Towcester.

"I didn't report it as the number plate is not 100% clear unfortunately, that plus Northamptonshire police never ever update you on submitted videos (against their policy) so totally discouraged from reporting on their side.

"Other forces are much better," he added.