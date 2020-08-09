Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 452: Horse box lorry driver's astonishingly close pass "scared me sh*tless," says cyclist

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Northamptonshire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Aug 09, 2020 15:20
Here's an astonishingly close overtake on a cyclist, at speed, by the driver of a horse box lorry - leaving the  rider who found himself on the receiving end to say that it "scared me shitless."

The road.cc reader who filmed it, Bruce, said: "It was on the A413 near Whittlebury, just outside Towcester.

"I didn't report it as the number plate is not 100% clear unfortunately, that plus Northamptonshire police never ever update you on submitted videos (against their policy) so totally discouraged from reporting on their side.

"Other forces are much better," he added.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

