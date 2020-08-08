Milan-Sanremo: A somewhat belated first Monument of the season

Today, somewhat later than planned, the peloton set off for what is still somehow the first Monument of the season. However, while the 2020 Milan-San Remo may have been forced to adopt a new date and a new route, it retained its familiar climax.

Huge changes were made to the Milan-Sanremo route just over a week ago, after mayors of a number of coastal towns objected to the passage of the race as they seek to rebuild their tourism industries following the COVID-19 crisis.

The route then had to be modified further just a couple of days out from the start after heavy thunderstorms struck Alessandria.

While the race crossed the Po Valley and the Apennines further west than usual, it returned to its classic route in Imperia and its now traditional crescendo on the Cipressa and the Poggio.

Last year's winner, Julian Alaphilippe, was among the favourites, and he lined up alongside former winners Vincenzo Nibali (2018), Michał Kwiatkowski (2017), Arnaud Demare (2016) and Alexander Kristoff (2014).

Other notable names included Wout van Aert, the winner of last week’s Strade Bianche, Peter Sagan and Philippe Gilbert, plus Olympic champion, Greg Van Avermaet.

The race rolled out of Milan this morning and a seven-man break soon formed.

Only 305km to go lads #MSR2020 🇮🇹 Love the random local club rider tagging it along with the team cars at the back 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AbyCRWzp9a — Simon MacMichael (@simonmacmichael) August 8, 2020

More to follow.