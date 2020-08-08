Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Milan-Sanremo start (LaPresse, D Alberto, Ferrari, Alpozz)

Milan-Sanremo: A somewhat belated first Monument of the season

A new date, a new route – but still the same finish
by Alex Bowden
Sat, Aug 08, 2020 13:30
0

Today, somewhat later than planned, the peloton set off for what is still somehow the first Monument of the season. However, while the 2020 Milan-San Remo may have been forced to adopt a new date and a new route, it retained its familiar climax.

Huge changes were made to the Milan-Sanremo route just over a week ago, after mayors of a number of coastal towns objected to the passage of the race as they seek to rebuild their tourism industries following the COVID-19 crisis.

The route then had to be modified further just a couple of days out from the start after heavy thunderstorms struck Alessandria.

While the race crossed the Po Valley and the Apennines further west than usual, it returned to its classic route in Imperia and its now traditional crescendo on the Cipressa and the Poggio.

Last year's winner, Julian Alaphilippe, was among the favourites, and he lined up alongside former winners Vincenzo Nibali (2018), Michał Kwiatkowski (2017), Arnaud Demare (2016) and Alexander Kristoff (2014).

Other notable names included Wout van Aert, the winner of last week’s Strade Bianche, Peter Sagan and Philippe Gilbert, plus Olympic champion, Greg Van Avermaet.

The race rolled out of Milan this morning and a seven-man break soon formed.

More to follow.

 

Milan-Sanremo
Milan-San Remo
Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments