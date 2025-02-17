Support road.cc

“Nobody has ever said people will have to give up their cars and cycle everywhere”: Cyclists hit out at “vitriol and lies” spread about active travel; Geraint Thomas to retire: Strictly on the cards?; “Cycling doesn’t help itself” + more on the live blog

It’s Monday and just like Sam Bennett, Ryan Mallon’s ready to hit the ground running and sprint into another new week of cycling updates and opinions on the live blog
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 08:41
“Nobody has ever said people will have to give up their cars and cycle everywhere”: Cyclists hit out at “vitriol and lies” spread about active travel; Geraint Thomas to retire: Strictly on the cards?; “Cycling doesn’t help itself” + more on the live blogPoole Park protest (Jule Allen, Facebook)
13:55
Bike parking from the middle aisle (covered in trolleys)... Lidl criticised for all-in-one trolley and cycle storage

Here on the live blog, we’re well used to shoddy or misguided cycle parking facilities at major supermarkets.

Remember the Aldi from last year, where the bike racks were used to store bags of compost?

Aldi bike racks blocked by grow bags (Simon Colley/Twitter)

> Aldi apologises after bike racks blocked with compost left customer asking "why do you hate cyclists so much?"

Or Marks and Spencer’s well-meaning but pretty useless ‘handsy’ cycle stands in Sutton Coldfield?

Marks and Spencer bike rack (Tim on two wheels)

> This isn’t just a bad bike rack, this is an M&S bad bike rack (+ possibly the worst one yet) – Is arty cycle storage bringing “originality to the urban space” or is it just “really inaccessible design”?

This week, it’s Lidl’s turn to join in the fun, with this unique two-in-one trolley and bike storage facility at their shop in Goldstone Retail Park in Hove:

Lidl bike parking facilities, Hove (Martin Kelly)

Ah, brilliant – extremely handy.

“There is only one covered bike park, which is currently used as a trolley store,” road.cc reader Martin Kelly, who took the above photo of Lidl’s trolley-first, customers on bikes-never approach yesterday, told us.

“The trolleys that are there seem to be new, and I am sure Lidl will say that they are waiting for the old trolleys to be removed – but they shouldn’t be stored in the bike parking area, Lidl have a large delivery yard at the back of the store.

> Big on congestion, Lidl on cycling: Plans for new supermarket on “death trap” road rejected due to fears extra traffic could compromise “abandoned” bike network

“And I have experienced this issue on numerous occasions at this store, before these new trolleys arrived. To be fair to Lidl I have told the staff about the issue previously and they do action it quickly, but it’s a pain and most people don’t bother telling them about the issue.

“It’s a shame that now they sponsor a pro bike team the bike parking at the Hove store is always full of shopping trolleys.”

Mads Pedersen certainly wouldn’t stand for it…

15:57
Home mechanics’ week gets underway with our step-by-step guide to fitting tubeless tyres
How to fit tubeless tyres Feb 2025

> How to fit tubeless tyres — everything you need to know in this step-by-step guide

15:39
Electric folding bike brand Flit raises £1.2m to ramp up production to “take on Brompton”, as customers currently face four-month waiting list

Cambridge-based electric folding bike company Flit has raised £1.2 million as it aims to ramp up production and take on market leader Brompton, the Times reports.

The brand’s managing director Alex Murray – who co-founded Flit with former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Dave Henderson in 2016 – told the newspaper that it needed to expand as current demand “outstrips our ability to supply it”, with customers currently facing a wait of up to four months to receive their bikes.

Tony Purnell, former head of technical development at British Cycling, and a former team principal for Formula One teams Jaguar and Red Bull, was one of the individuals who contributed to the fundraising, which was led by ACF Investors and Cambridge Angels.

FLIT-M2-Gallery-2

This latest investment comes after Flit received £214,000 in governing funding in 2020 to help it develop a new method of manufacturing bike frames, after it faced an 18-month delay from its usual Taiwanese supplier during the pandemic.

Using the grant, Flit developed a technique for bonding bike frames together without welding. The company said this innovation has made its M2 model lighter, now weighing 14kg, and prevents distortion caused by welding, making the bike easier to fold.

“Not only did it improve the product, but it also re-imagined how we manufactured it and gave us a lot more flexibility,” Murray said.

“Because we were using an unusual process, we wanted to set it up in the UK so we could be hands-on and really master that process ourselves.

“We deliberately set the company up in Cambridge because it’s a cycling city. We are very close to our community of cyclists.”

14:59
Fem van Empel and Denise Betsema, Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Sport Ireland confirms that Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup round won’t return due to costs and need to support other sports

And that’s that, apparently. After three years of brilliant racing and extremely variable weather, the Dublin round of the UCI cyclocross World Cup is no more, Sport Ireland confirmed to Sticky Bottle at the weekend.

First run in 2022 (in absolutely freezing conditions), the Dublin round formed part of the UCI’s attempts to expand elite cyclocross beyond its northern European heartlands.

Wout van Aert and Fem van Empel emerged victorious at that muddy, star-studded first edition, while the last two women’s races were taken by Lucinda Brand as Pim Ronhaar (in 2023) and Michael Vanthourenhout (last year) won the men’s.

However, with the race – owing mostly to its geographical location, as well as riders’ varying targets – failing to consistently attract the sport’s biggest names (for instance, Mathieu van der Poel never made the venture across the Irish Sea), the crowds slowly dwindled, while the race’s future remained a constant topic of discussion among organisers.

Lucinda Brand, Dublin cyclocross World Cup 2023 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

A muddy Brand wins the 2023 race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

And when next year’s UCI World Cup calendar was confirmed, Dublin was conspicuous by its absence, a decision now confirmed by Sport Ireland, who told Sticky Bottle that it will no longer host the event due to the significant costs involved and the need for the organisation to support other sports.

“Sport Ireland is proud to have hosted three successful editions of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup at the Sport Ireland Campus,” the governing body said in a statement.

“The most recent event showcased world-class talent and attracted thousands of cycling enthusiasts. The Sport Ireland Campus, a 500-acre world-class facility, has become a hub for high-performance sports in Ireland.

Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock, Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“In addition to the UCI Cyclocross World Cup, we have had the privilege of hosting several major international events in recent years, including the European Cross-Country Championships, Northern European Gymnastics Championships and Men’s EuroHockey Championship II.

“At Sport Ireland we are dedicated to supporting a wide range of sports and fostering the growth of emerging disciplines, ensuring that our world-class facilities benefit athletes and spectators across various sporting domains.

“Our commitment to hosting diverse, high-calibre events aligns with the Government’s Major International Sports Events Policy and Strategy Framework.”

Zoe Bäckstedt, 2024 Dublin Cyclocross World Cup (SRAM) 2

Zoe Bäckstedt on her way to third at the 2024 round

While Sport Ireland did not cite this winter’s falling spectator numbers as a factor, it did admit that the cost of hosting the event played a role in the governing body pulling the plug.

“There is a significant subsidy cost associated with hosting any event, and Sport Ireland must carefully consider a diverse range of sporting opportunities to maximise the return on public investment,” Sport Ireland concluded.

“We will continue to evaluate and pursue opportunities that develop sport, showcase the Campus, inspire future generations of athletes, and elevate Ireland’s standing on the global stage.”

I’ll just have to find something else to do on that weekend from now on, then.

14:45
It’s gravel (and massive olive) time!

There are around 60km – and plenty of tough gravel sectors – left in the Clásica Jaén, the Spanish Strade Bianche, where the riders fight for the right to place a massive ceremonial olive on their mantelpiece for the next 12 months.

And Visma-Lease a Bike are piling on the pressure, with young Brit Ben Tulett looking very strong (despite briefly hitting the deck while leading on a stretch of gravel) and Sepp Kuss joining in on the attacks, while Wout van Aert lurks dangerously in the background.

We could be in for a very fun hour and a half…

08:25
Dorset cycle lane (credit - BCP Matters, Facebook)
“Nobody has ever said people will have to give up their cars and cycle everywhere”: Cyclists hit out at “vitriol and lies” spread about active travel campaigners after drivers claim council “forcing cycling on communities”

There always seems to be something going on in Dorset when it comes to cycling and active travel, isn’t there?

The county – arguably more than anywhere else in the UK – has been at the forefront of a series of disputes surrounding active travel projects in recent times, as residents regularly voice their outrage at what they see as expensive and under-used cycling infrastructure making their lives worse.

Over the past year alone, we’ve seen hire bike company Beryl pull out of the east Dorset area after drivers claimed that the green bikes were “blighting our pavements”, Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council accused of “eco-vandalism” for cutting down 10 trees to allow work to begin on a new cycleway in Poole, and the construction of a cycle lane in Ferndown blamed for two failing businesses.

That Ferndown cycle lane – which since its initial construction has seen opponents claim it does not represent “value for money”, that “not enough” cyclists are using it, and that more road space should be allocated to drivers because they are “the majority” – also found itself at the centre of a misinformation row in July, after unfounded rumours emerged on social media claiming that several trees will be cut down during the works, claims dismissed by the council as “factually incorrect and negative”.

Wimborne Road East (Dorset Council)

> “It will completely destroy everything”: Pub owner claims controversial cycle lane construction is costing her business “£5,000 a week”, month after bike lane also blamed for “awful” chippy’s demise

And that’s not all. We’ve seen another cycle lane in Poole make national headlines after upset locals complained to the Daily Mail, Telegraph, and GB News that they had been “blocked” in their driveways by wands installed to segregate the route from traffic – and that they “can’t just reverse out fast anymore”.

We’ve also had a group of motorists threaten to launch a legal challenge against what they described as the council’s “totally undemocratic” decision to permanently close one of the entrances to Poole Park, to prevent rat-running motorists using it as a cut-through.

This campaign even featured claims that the council’s decision was part of a “sinister agenda” also involving the oft-mischaracterised 15-minute cities initiative, 20mph zones, and low traffic neighbourhoods.

And at the end of December, residents in Dorset backed a petition raising concerns about “excessive delays, disruption, and inconvenience” caused by “the construction of extremely expensive and obviously under-utilised cycle paths”.

BCP cycle lane projects (Facebook/DorsetSaferRoads)

> "Not everyone has the option to drive": Council addresses backlash over controversial cycle lane projects, including row over 'driveway-blocking wands' and 'Britain's biggest bike lane'

The petition, calling for the Liberal Democrat and independent-run council to “reconsider their current local transport and infrastructure policies” has so far attracted over 2,700 signatures and was given a boost when the Mail published an article on the local anti-bike opposition with the headline: ‘Our council is causing traffic chaos and spending £120m to install 50 MILES of cycle lanes – despite the ones already there barely being used’.

However, the council responded to the petition by pointing out that “not everyone in our community has the option to drive” and that the works are designed to benefit all road users, not just cyclists.

Yes, all of that has really taken place in the last few months.

Of course, since it’s 2025 and all, many of these debates have been fought out on the petty battleground that is social media, where warring Facebook groups of active travel and motoring enthusiasts have taken turns chastising each other through the very modern medium of angry posts and sharing screenshots and links.

And this weekend was no different. On the ‘BCP and Dorset Motorists’ Facebook group – the source of the recent petition – one member, Dave, criticised BCP Council’s “Active Travel Plan” (his quotation marks, not mine), which he argued had led to the local authority “effectively forcing this on our communities with their ‘get on your bikes’ attitude”.

“How many of our councillors actually cycle to work?” he asked. “They all seem good at telling the community to do so.”

“I can imagine them driving into work. Looking around at the mess they have made,” replied James. “While waiting in a slow-moving traffic cue. Seeing nobody riding a bike or even a mobility scooter. And thinking, yeah! What an amazing job we’ve done here!”

Poole Park (Facebook/Leave Poole Park Alone)

> Motorists to launch legal challenge against “totally undemocratic” decision to close park rat-run to drivers to “appease the cycling brigade”

Meanwhile, Geoff pointed out that “there are clearly some parties whose ideology is adamantly against drivers” and that “some people might think the Conservatives to be supportive of allowing a more balanced approach to traffic policy”.

He continued: “After all I believe most people would agree that a reasonable network of single lanes should be offered as long as they don’t restrict the amenity of other groups.

“But we saw that with Cllr Greene last time, he went too far in giving way to the nagging of the cycle cult lobbyists, which has empowered them to demand more and more.”

However, these claims that cycling is being “forced” on Dorset’s communities unsurprisingly received short shrift in that other BCP-based Facebook group, BH Active Travel (I swear, it’s like the Sharks and the Jets, but on Facebook groups, and about cycling).

> Controversial cycle lane wands go viral as furious residents lash out at "blocked" driveways, but local cyclist suggests outrage "overblown" and bike lane bollards only necessary because drivers park in it

In one post from the weekend, BH Active Travel member Robert sought out to “get one or two things straight” about active travel campaigners in the county, and the conspiracy theories spread about them.

“Nobody in this group has ever said that: ‘People will have to cycle everywhere’. Those who claim that is the policy of this group are lying,” he wrote.

“Nobody in this group has ever said that: ‘People will have to give up their cars’. Those who claim that is the policy of this group are lying.

“Nobody in this group has ever said that: ‘You will be forced to live in 15-minute cities and you won’t be able to leave without permission’. Those that claim that is the policy of this group are lying.”

> Why is the 15-minute city attracting so many conspiracy theories?

He continued: “This group exists to safeguard vulnerable road users from death and injuries on our roads and provide a safe environment for vulnerable road users to travel around our conurbation. 

“The policy decisions are made by the relevant authorities, and they may or may not ask for the opinions of the group.”

“It’s the standard straw man, put up something untrue so they can castigate you for it,” agreed Malcolm.

“I would normally say ‘ill-informed’, rather than ‘lying’, it’s less confrontational,” noted Luke. “To me, it’s a campaign for personal choice, the motor-centric policies of the last 50 years have in many ways removed the option to safely walk or cycle short distances in our towns and cities. I would say we are campaigning to be given back that choice.”

“We drive cars, ride bikes, catch buses, trains scoot, wheel and walk amongst you and we’re not trying to take away your cars. I don’t know how much clearer we can be,” agreed Russell.

Robert gave being clear a good go in a follow-up post, writing: “I’m thoroughly fed up with the blatant lies being told, by proper grown-ups, about this group. Either they should provide proof of their claims or STFU. It’s like being in a school playground.”

To be fair, the vast majority of school playgrounds feature more nuanced and reasoned arguments than most Facebook groups…

12:52
Jonathan Milan brutalises his way up steep finish ramp to take UAE Tour opener, as Jasper Philipsen relegated for late deviation and Tadej Pogačar looks lively on season debut

Lidl-Trek’s Jonathan Milan’s blistering start to 2025 continued today on the opening stage of the UAE Tour, where the big, powerful Italian sprinter needed all of that power to snap the legs of Jasper Philipsen (who was ultimately relegated for a late flick near the line) on the steep ramp to the line at Liwa Palace.

During a tough, chaotic final kilometre, which saw the out-and-out sprinters mingle with lighter, punchier types like Lennert van Eetvelt, Oscar Onley, and Tadej Pogačar (more on him in a moment), Milan timed his sprint to perfection, launching off the world champion’s wheel, head bobbing in trademark relentless fashion all the way to the line.

Philipsen briefly looked like he was capable of overhauling the Italian, but ultimately was forced to pull the pin, darting across the road in exhaustion and frustration and into the path of the fast-finishing Finn Fisher-Black (try saying that after a few beers), leading to the Belgian’s relegation.

“I’m brutally tired! The heat, the temperature, the last 700m was so tough, tougher than I was thinking. It was an intense day,” a visibly drained Milan said after the stage.

“At the beginning it was a bit quiet, with a headwind, but then there were some echelons. I have to thank my guys, they controlled the race and supported me, and left me in the perfect position to do the last 200m in the best way I could – so I’m super happy about it, but very tired now. Tomorrow we’ll try to defend the leader’s jersey, but until then I’ll try to rest as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogačar enjoyed a lively first day of term, as the world champion was almost involved in a disastrous touch of wheels in the final 10km, which saw his UAE Team Emirates’ colleague Juan Sebastián Molano hit a pebbly central reservation hard.

Undeterred, Pogačar decided to get stuck in during the final sprint to the line, launching early from the front – in, if we didn’t know any better, what looked like a finely executed lead-out for his old mate Philipsen – before drifting back to take tenth.

There’s never a quiet day in Pogi land – and with a 12km time trial coming up tomorrow, today’s (albeit brief) show of strength and more importantly intent will leave a few of the world champion’s GC rivals quaking in their skinsuits already.

12:38
Why don’t cyclists use the cycling infrastructure? Adelaide edition

It may be the driest city in Australia, but it turns out Adelaide’s cycling tunnels are still doing their best to mimic their pommie cousins in the UK – by doubling up as free, outdoor swimming pools:

Adelaide cycling tunnel (Rob Carter)

(Credit: Rob Carter)

12:02
Fizik - off of saddles and shoes - looks set to be launching a helmet for the first time if this leak is anything to go by

Following hot on the heels of a potential new SRAM Force groupset in the early rounds of not-very-inconspicuous cycling product leaks for 2025 is this new helmet being worn by Pierre de Froidmont of the Orbea Factory Team, which appears to have a Fizik logo on one of the vents if you look closely. Fizik has never produced a helmet, so this would be a first for the brand primarily concerned with cyclists' feet and bums. 

Although the lid is being used at an XC race, visually there's no indication it's mountain bike-specific, as there is some aero shaping to the silhouette. There is plenty of venting though, so we'd guess it's going to be an all-rounder. There's also a yellow MIPS logo on the back, suggesting Fizik (we assume Fizik, because it says Fizik on it) has opted to go for the helmet safety technology purported to reduce rotational impact injuries to the head. 

Of course we've no more information to go off just yet, and a spokesperson for Fizik had this to say: "An official announcement will follow soon." 

That's a bit more than a straight up 'no comment', so we'll look forward to receiving full details on this mysterious new helmet soon...

08:47
Geraint Thomas (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“My parents-in-law tell me ‘please don’t do it, you’ll make a fool of yourself’, and that makes me want to do it. Maybe I’ve got the hips for it”: Geraint Thomas confirms he will retire at the end of 2025 – and teases Strictly Come Dancing appearance

It’s been on the cards for a while, but this morning it was finally made official – Geraint Thomas, one of the lynchpins of British cycling’s success during that golden, grand tour-dominating 2010s, is set to retire at the end of this season.

In an Instagram post, the 2018 Tour de France winner, who had indicated back in 2023 that his current contract with the Ineos Grenadiers would be his last, said he “thought it was time we made it official”.

“Yes, this will be my last year in the peloton,” the 38-year-old said. “It’s not been a bad run, eh? Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being a pro for 19 years. There’ll be lots of time to reflect but, before then, I’ve got some big races to prep for.”

One of those races is, of course, the Tour de France, where Thomas says he’ll be playing a supporting role and maybe aiming for a stage win, despite his remarkable late career run of grand tour podium finishes, which saw him follow up his third place at the 2022 Tour, behind Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar, with an excruciatingly close second at the 2023 Giro d’Italia and another third in Italy last year.

Geraint Thomas Strade Bianche 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Thomas also confirmed he plans to bow out in style at the Tour of Britain in September, which – while the route is currently still up in the air – could end in Cardiff, a fitting homecoming the Ineos rider said would be “epic”.

But in an interview with BBC Breakfast today, the Welsh star – who’s also won Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse, the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Romandie, E3 Harelbeke (during his classic-hunting days), and two Olympic golds and three world titles in the team pursuit on the track – admitted he’s already started to reflect on his glittering two decades in the bunch.

“Since I was a kid I dreamt of riding the Tour and being part of the Olympics and winning was obviously a dream as well, but to achieve that was just nuts,” he said.

“I think now the decision is official, you do start to reflect because when you’re in it, it’s just one thing after the next, year after year, so you don’t really appreciate it.

“I guess at the time you enjoy it, but I don’t think you sit back and reflect and think, so there will be a bit of that this year.”

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome on final stage of 2018 Tour de France, picture credit ASO, Alex Broadway KASK cycling helmets

(ASO/Alex Broadway)

Looking back at his career, Thomas said winning his first Olympic gold in Beijing was “massive”, but admitted winning the Tour in 2018 “changed my life”.

“I was in Alcatraz and some dude recognised me. I think that’s when you know it went up a level,” the former Barloworld rider said.

“The yellow jersey is iconic. You go anywhere in the world and people will know the yellow jersey, how it signifies cycling and its history. So to be a part of that history and to win it, I just pinch myself.”

So, what’s next after retirement? A ramping up of his podcast duties? More media commitments? A managerial role with Ineos?

Geraint Thomas, stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“Having options is always good,” Thomas told BBC Breakfast. “I need a purpose. Since I was about 17 or 18, I’ve always been working towards a goal.

“To not be working towards anything would be nice for maybe a month, then I’ll just go crazy, so I’ll definitely have to have some goals.

“I want to do an Ironman. I only run two or three times a year, so that’s something that needs a bit of work! It’s about challenging myself in different ways.”

"[But] being around more and not missing events, birthdays, weddings, parties, or whatever. I’m looking forward to that side of things.”

And what about following in the wheel tracks (or heel leads) of another recently retired star of the 2010s, Peter Sagan, and signing up for Strictly Come Dancing?

> “My dancing idol is Patrick Swayze”: Peter Sagan signs up for Strictly Slovakia – but how have other pro cyclists who swapped their bikes for the ballroom fared?

“I reckon the fitness would be the only thing I’ve got. I wouldn't back myself,” the 38-year-old says of his chances of taking part in the celebrity dancing programme.

“Although my parents-in-law tell me ‘please don't do it, you’ll make a fool of yourself, and that makes me want to do it!

“That would be the biggest challenge of my life for sure. Maybe I’ve got the hips for it.”

Come on Geraint, you know you want to…

11:38
Cyclists blame "hostile" NIMBYs as council abandons protected cycle lane plan after resident backlash over £1.4m "biggest waste of money" project they claimed would "devastate community"
Cycle lane proposal (Swansea Council/Google Maps)

> Cyclists blame "hostile" NIMBYs as council abandons protected cycle lane plan after resident backlash over £1.4m "biggest waste of money" project they claimed would "devastate community"

10:28
“He’s shown what is possible within such a gruelling and captivating sport for those who have the grit and determination to succeed at the highest level”

The tributes are starting to pour in for Geraint Thomas, after the 2018 Tour de France winner announced that this season would be his last in the peloton.

“On behalf of British Cycling, I would like to congratulate Geraint on a stellar career, one that has shown what is possible within such a gruelling and captivating sport for those who have the grit and determination to succeed at the highest level,” British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park said in a statement.

Geraint Thomas, stage 15, 2024 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“His 2018 Tour de France win will go down in history as the first time a Welshman has achieved the prestigious and hard-fought accolade. We will all be cheering him on over the coming months as he competes in his final season and look forward to bidding him farewell as he makes Septembers’ Tour of Britain his final race.

“Representing the Great Britain Cycling Team, we have seen him win rainbow jerseys on the track as a young rider, as well as two Olympic gold medals, and being part of teams who have broken multiple world records. He has also represented his home nation of Wales to the highest level, bringing home four Commonwealth Games medals as a result.

“What stands out about Geraint as a sportsperson is his passion for the sport and how he holds himself as a fantastic role model to the next generation of pro cyclists. His pride in the jersey and unwavering commitment to being the best version of himself are qualities we want to instil in every member of our team.

“G has been a key figurehead in every team he’s been a part of over the years and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats. We wish him the very best of luck in his final season in the peloton and in whatever the future holds.”

11:21
It's Home Mechanics' Week on road.cc — get set for a week of DIY content to save cash and learn some new skills
Home Mechanics week 1500x1000-rcc (1)

In these times of economic strife, we thought it was only right that we pull together a whole bunch of features, guides, videos and reviews to help you work on your own bike... not that we wouldn't recommend a trip to the bike shop for those big jobs that require very specific tools, but there are plenty of ways to save yourself time and money by learning your way around your bike. 

You'll find everything we're publishing throughout the week on our Home Mechanics' Week 2025 tag page, and at the time of writing there's a freshly updated step-by-step guide to fitting tubeless tyres, plus a review of Topeak's E-Torqbar 1-10Nm. Tomorrow we'll be running a feature on which jobs are actually cheaper to do at home vs leaving it to the professionals with realistic cost break-downs (the results may surprise you etc etc), and we'll also be telling you how to build your own beginner's toolkit, how to bleed disc brakes and how to fix your shifting if it's gone a bit awry. 

If any professional or highly experienced mechanics are reading this then you're probably not going to need our help, but feel free to contribute in the comments with bonus advice (or tell us why we've got it horribly wrong and this is actually the proper way to fix a chain/index gears/review a torque wrench etc).

Anyway, we hope you find our Home Mechanics' Week content informative!

10:22
‘Okay, if we could keep the miles and miles of support vehicles, for a race engineered as a sportswashing project for an oil state, out of the shot, that would be great, thanks’

The Tadej Pogačar-fronted UAE Tour gets underway this morning, I’m sure you’ll all be delighted to hear, from a solar farm:

#UAETour - The start will take place in a solar panel farm.

— La Flamme Rouge (@la-flamme-rouge.eu) February 17, 2025 at 9:19 AM

Modern cycling, everyone.

09:24
“Cycling doesn’t help itself sometimes”: Tour de la Provence organisers slated for placing finish 100m after speed bump, after mass crash during chaotic sprint

Another French stage race in February, another pro cycling safety discussion…

Just over a week after the Étoile de Bessèges was thrown into disarray when motorist after motorist found their way onto the course, prompting an exodus of teams worried about their safety, it’s the Tour de la Provence’s turn to face the wrath of cycling fans and pundits – for placing the finish line of an expected bunch sprint just 100m after a speed bump.

While Decathlon-AG2R’s Sam Bennett managed to navigate the curiously placed traffic-calming measure to bag his second win of the race and continue his impressive early-season form, his old Bora teammate Pascal Ackermann wasn’t so lucky, losing control as he hit the speed bump and bringing down several riders behind him.

Thankfully, the German sprinter escaped with just road rash and superficial wounds. The organisers, on the other hand, weren’t so lucky in the court of social media.

“Putting the finish 100m after a speed bump. Cycling just doesn’t help itself sometimes,” former pro-turned-GCN main man Dan Lloyd wrote on Twitter after the crash.

“We’d never get that past risk assessment for a regional or national B in the UK,” added Rob Warren.  “I can’t fathom why anybody would think that is acceptable.”

> UCI considering use of “rider airbags” and gear restrictions to “enhance safety”

Meanwhile, everyone’s favourite banned sports director, Johan Bruyneel, couldn’t resist using the misguided Tour de la Provence finish to take a dig at the UCI and its new SafeR initiative.

“My opinion on this? A speed bump in the last stretch and so close to the finish line should never be allowed, ever,” the former US Postal boss wrote.

“We have to ask the question: who designs these courses? This isn’t rocket science, depending on the profile these courses have a reasonably predictable outcome. In this case, high probability for a bunch sprint, so a speed bump in the last few metres is almost a guaranteed disaster.

“So the first question really is: who designs the course? Next question is: who approves the course? I realise it’s not as simple of a process as we might think, but ultimately for me, the big problem lies with the UCI.

Lance Armstrong and Johan Bruyneel at the 2009 Tour Down Under (licensed CC BY 2.0 on Wikimedia Commons by Paul Coster)

“Their president David Lappartient keeps pushing the news that riders; safety is one of their priorities, but whenever he has the opportunity he blames the riders’ behaviour for crashes and accidents. Sometimes that’s true, but many, many times there are circumstances that can be avoided, like today.

“Lappartient also keeps boasting about ‘SafeR’, what he calls an external and independent entity responsible for analysing the safety situations and making recommendations for improvements. I just want to take the opportunity here to remind everyone, including Lappartient himself, that ‘SafeR’ was initially an initiative of the teams.

“The teams came up with the idea of contracting an external and really independent organisation which was supposed to study the situations and work on improvements for riders safety. It is my understanding that Lappartient has listened to the teams’ proposal, but (and this happens often with sporting federations) turned it into his idea and forced the teams to let the UCI to do the talking.

“Now SafeR is working directly for the UCI and not for the teams and their riders. It is absolutely not independent and their reports are monitored and published by the UCI.”

> “UCI sheriff taxing the poor again”: Plans to fine French race over cars on course chaos slammed as “total BS” and “way of boosting UCI’s coffers”, as cycling fans “wonder why small races are disappearing”

He continued: “What the UCI does usually is punish either riders, DS or organisers for incidents in races. They prefer to punish small organisations, they will never punish ASO for example, even if sometimes in the TdF there are courses or finish stretches which could be a lot safer.

“Richard Plugge or any other team manager, tell me if I’m wrong.”

Come on, Johan, tell us what you really think. Although if we could have just one week without a safety controversy, that would be great, thanks…

09:58
“It’s untenable that the clothes cyclists wear to be safe may make them harder for crash avoidance technology to recognise”

In case you missed it yesterday:

Cyclist in London bianchi and high-vis - copyright Simon MacMichael

> Cyclists’ hi-vis clothing invisible to some car brands’ automated emergency braking systems, shocking crash prevention study finds

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

32 comments

Avatar
mdavidford | 47 min ago
0 likes

Took me several goes to parse this and realise that there wasn't some kind of bizarre personation scheme going on:

Quote:

...the last two women’s races were taken by Lucinda Brand as Pim Ronhaar...

Avatar
brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

Has road.cc asked Lidl for a comment on the record on that Hove bike park/trolley store?  I bet it would get sorted, sharpish.

Avatar
GMBasix replied to brooksby | 14 sec ago
0 likes

brooksby wrote:

Has road.cc asked Lidl for a comment on the record on that Hove bike park/trolley store?  I bet it would get sorted, sharpish.

It would also be interesting to check if the planning conditions for the store - which are almost certainly responsible for the cycle parking being there in the first place - stipulate it is to be installed and maintained thereafter. It therefore becomes an enforceable condition which you can use to escalate the complaint.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
2 likes

That Ferndown cycle lane – which since its initial construction has seen opponents claim it does not represent “value for money”

However much it cost, it's bound to be better value for money than any road-building scheme anywhere, ever.

Robert gave being clear a good go in a follow-up post, writing: “I’m thoroughly fed up with the blatant lies being told, by proper grown-ups, about this group. Either they should provide proof of their claims or STFU.

They don't care whether their smears are true or not, they know that people believe what they want to believe, and won't fact check anything they agree with, so spreading lies is useful for them, because some people will believe the lies.

Avatar
Mr Anderson | 6 hours ago
2 likes

RE: Automated Emergency Braking systems not detecting Hi Viz

Some people have commented about ensuring drivers observe the road properly. When I read the Highway Code about Self-driving vehicles (page 4), I find the future of motorised transport alarming. I quote:

"While a self-driving vehicle is driving itself in a valid situation, you are not responsible for how it drives. You may turn your attention away from the road and you may also view content through the vehicle’s built-in infotainment apparatus, if available."

 

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to Mr Anderson | 4 hours ago
3 likes

I assume that section was included with the intent of "future proofing" the Highway Code. It does only apply to "Self Driving Vehicles" as approved as such by the Secretary of State for Transport - currently no vehicles have been approved.

I can understand the gut reaction is to find that future alarming, and based on the current state of self-driving cars/smart assistance features, that would be an understandable reaction. But, on the other hand, when sufficiently developed, I can believe that eventually self-driving cars will be safer than human drivers, and keeping the emotional, irrational meatbag well away from the controls would be a good thing. There's no shortage of evidence to indicte that the vast majority of crashes (and all the death and destruction that follows) are the result of human error and entirely avoidable. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to OnYerBike | 1 hour ago
1 like

Unfortunately when something does go wrong * people may find the process of "who is to blame" even less consolation than normal (not much).  As in ... now people kill others with their cars, but sometimes they are punished, some even by a number of years in prison.  I very much doubt that will be happening in a future of robotaxis.

The other aspect is that even if "much much safer" their may be some side effects which - if people think about them - they wouldn't be comfortable with.  Without necessarily signing up to the full dystopian vision presented I think the NotJustBikes video on the subject does cover some likely "negative externalities".

I suspect he's right that in fact without some strong positive measures right now (this tech is already out there, in use) the "market" could quickly ensure people and their governments will end up with little effective control of their public spaces and these may be transformed for the worse.  (And good luck those countries who don't already have public support for active travel (mass cycling) and the nicer places that can deliver).

* When not if, as it will ... even if it's much better than now, engineering + humans always means something goes wrong.

Avatar
Mr Anderson replied to OnYerBike | 32 min ago
0 likes

OnYerBike wrote:

 when sufficiently developed, I can believe that eventually self-driving cars will be safer than human drivers

What is lacking in the development, that makes these vehicles unsafe?

Self driving vehicles are already being introduced in the USA.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/68777656

And in the UK

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/self-driving-vehicles-set-to-be-on-roads-by-2026-as-automated-vehicles-act-becomes-law

And I think Teslas are already Self-Drive ready?

https://www.tesla.com/ownersmanual/modely/en_us/GUID-2CB60804-9CEA-4F4B-8B04-09B991368DC5.html

One of the big questions is: If you are injured in a collision with a car in full self drive mode, who do you sue for compensation?  The Driver, or Elon Musk?

Avatar
Mr Anderson replied to Mr Anderson | 22 min ago
0 likes

One Saturday in May 1988, I managed to avoid colliding with two very young children, who ran out from behind a parked car. They would have undoubtedly suffered sever injuries, if I hadn't acted when I did.

I avoided this collision because I detected a small amount of movement in the shadows I could see under the vehicle, and instinctly started braking, before I actually saw what caused the movement.

We are years away from this technology that can actually detect and predict outcomes such as this.  Yet this is the level of technology that is required to replace a human.

Avatar
Bigfoz replied to Mr Anderson | 35 min ago
2 likes

Re AI systems for automatic hazard detection / braking. You need to remember that "AI" is simply chunks of code processing data. It's not inherent;ly smart and neither are the programmers (I was one for 40+ years...). More to the point, it will likely be young males (IT is massively oversupplied with spotty opinionated game playing nerds) in a lowest cost provision (probably in a non-UK location with little to no knowledge of UK driving conditions) who code this stuff. If you have any optimism at all, park it.

Avatar
Mr Anderson replied to Bigfoz | 8 min ago
0 likes

Lets not forget the two Boeing 737 Max's that were in AUTO PILOT mode that nose-dived into the ground!

Avatar
Muddy Ford | 6 hours ago
9 likes

Dorset probably has the highest gammon per capita of anywhere else in the UK.

Avatar
chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
0 likes

Esso Fuels - their "one less drive" campaign.

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon replied to chrisonabike | 6 hours ago
6 likes

Oil companies are happy to promote environmental schemes they don't think have a chance of impacting their bottom line. If the majority of councils built infrastructure that actually made cycling more pleasant than driving, that page on the Esso web site would become a 404 error quicker than you can say, "no longer aligns with our duty to shareholders." Just as they backed solar and wind back when nuclear power was the greatest threat to their dominance, but are scaling back their investments now that renewables are price-competitive.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to ubercurmudgeon | 6 hours ago
7 likes

Same reason gambling companies support "gamble aware". If you don't want regulation and oversight then you give the impression that you are self policing and care about your victims. Of course, the reality for fossil fuel companies is that most of them would happily burn humans if it kept their profits high but hey, "we care about cycling and the environment fellow humans" 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mctrials23 | 6 hours ago
0 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

Of course, the reality for fossil fuel companies is that most of them would happily burn humans if it kept their profits high but hey, "we care about cycling and the environment fellow humans" 

Come on ... even the security at a major oil conference (eventually) realised that this was untrue when the Yes Men announced this (in the guise of ExxonMobile)!

Avatar
brooksby replied to mctrials23 | 4 hours ago
0 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

Same reason gambling companies support "gamble aware". If you don't want regulation and oversight then you give the impression that you are self policing and care about your victims. Of course, the reality for fossil fuel companies is that most of them would happily burn humans if it kept their profits high but hey, "we care about cycling and the environment fellow humans" 

Or Drinkaware being funded by the Portman Group, which is funded by the alcohol manufacturers?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to ubercurmudgeon | 6 hours ago
1 like

I suspect it's a bit of what mctrials23 says (showing willing for less regulatory hassle), also a bit of "not wanting the show to end" too soon.  Some of the organisations are looking to plan for other things than just fossil fuels.  But it may be that some of them say "we're an oil company - that's it, so we'll drink the last drop at the same rate or faster than now, without plans for tomorrow".  Bit like what seems to be happening in the US just now e.g. people essentially saying "the future can take care of itself; why shouldn't we have a good time right now?"

Avatar
chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
3 likes

Actually ... all these folks complaining that a minority are taking over and that there are some covert actors working to limit their driving ... are correct!

There is a massive conspiracy afoot.

And I can reveal some of the extremist minority organisations behind it:

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
5 likes

The Automobile Association.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
4 likes

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (supported by the Department for Transport).  This is probably an example of "state capture" by the woke.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
2 likes

A Conservative prime minister while in office.

Avatar
bensynnock replied to chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
1 like

The policy didn't really change when Johnson left office. The Tory DoT was instructing councils to install active travel infrastructure and providing funding for it, even when other parts of government were stoking up an anti-cyclist culture war. It's been one of the few successes of the last government, and yet they kept it under their hats.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to bensynnock | 1 hour ago
0 likes

But ... and I know this is beyond the DfT, but announced funding was then cut (even that which didn't turn out to be some political sleight of hand e.g. existing monies being shuffled around).  And stuff from before like the review of traffic offenses (announced 2014 I believe!) still never happened.  And what became of the Road Safety Investigation Branch?   (Which could be an important "investigate and feedback" part of a "Sustainable Safety" / "Safe System" improved approach to our roads and public spaces).

Did the DfT stop Highways England enthusiastically filling in tunnels and bridges which (in some cases) could be very useful active travel links?  (I honestly don't know - haven't kept up with all these...)

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon | 7 hours ago
6 likes

So the Bournemouth-Christchurch-Poole area is going to benefit from cleaner air, quieter neighbourhoods, fewer road deaths, kids getting to school more safely with improved mental and physical health, less dependence on fuel from oppressive regimes, and contributing to a national and global effort to mitigate climate disasters... but a few local motorists are worried it is a big conspiracy, and the council is creating a better community for nothing?

Avatar
Hirsute replied to ubercurmudgeon | 5 hours ago
3 likes

They see excessive roadworks, congestion, lack of car parks, high car park fees, excessive amounts of money spent on cycle lanes, no one using the cycle lanes, no one wants to cycle, people want to drive.
Therefore the money should have been spent on roads and making life easier for drivers.

At least that's how it comes across in the local rag.

Avatar
Velophaart_95 replied to Hirsute | 5 hours ago
8 likes

All these drivers complaining about congestion - when they're the problem causing it - but it never seems to register with them.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to Velophaart_95 | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Thats because we are all narcissists that think everything we do is necessary and justified so we need more capacity on our roads and when cyclists impact on that and we aren't a cyclist then its a pretty easy thought to have that cyclists are the problem. If they didn't think that, they would have to accept that they are perhaps part of the problem and should change and few people want to change their habits for something that might be harder. 

Avatar
IanMK replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
2 likes

I've always wanted to take a map of my local town and calculate the percentage of the available public space that's set aside for motor vehicles, in terms of car parks and roads, compared to paths and cycle ways..... and still some drivers think it's okay to park on pavements, double yellow lines etc etc

Avatar
brooksby replied to IanMK | 1 hour ago
0 likes

IanMK wrote:

I've always wanted to take a map of my local town and calculate the percentage of the available public space that's set aside for motor vehicles, in terms of car parks and roads, compared to paths and cycle ways..... and still some drivers think it's okay to park on pavements, double yellow lines etc etc

Copenhagenize did some fun maps which took European cities and then shaded in the car parks, IIRC.

