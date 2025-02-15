The latest aero derailleur cage is here (yours for £395)... plus Kryptonite claims New York Diamond lock is "the next generation of bicycle security", custom carbon gravel wheels + more

By Jove, it's the weekend already! February certainly feels like it's moving faster than January, at least it is at road.cc Towers. That doesn't mean there's any less tech to bring you in this week's Tech of the Week, however. We've got an eclectic mix as always, from new shoes from Lake and Gaerne, to oversized aero derailleur cages from Kogel Bearings, a very tough new lock, virtual shifting on Rouvy and more...

Kolossos news in the world of Kogel derailleur cages

We couldn't resist a terrible pun (apologies on behalf of the entire road.cc staff) to announce that Kogel Bearings is releasing a new "stiffer, sleeker and more aerodynamic" derailleur cage. It's called the Kogel Speed Kolossus and it uses a larger 20-tooth lower pulley setup with "near universal" road and gravel derailleur compatibility.

Potential customers will be pleased to hear there is no price increase over the original Kolossos, so it remains at $499.99 USD. You can even customise your derailleur cage and get it to match your Kogel bottom bracket in Cerakote colours for an extra $150.

According to Kogel, the new derailleur cage weighs 98g, and is "faster than ever." It uses the brand's ceramic bearings, and takes inspiration from the Aero Kolossus, in that the open cage design allows you to gain access to the pulley wheels and chain for easier cleaning.

It's compatible with current Shimano Dura Ac, Ultegra and 105 12-speed groupsets, as well as their 11-speed counterparts. For gravel riders, it works with Shimano's GRX system with both 11 and 12 speed, mechanical and Di2 options. If you're using SRAM, you'll be pleased to know it is compatible with Red AXS from 2024 and previous generations of Red and Force AXS. More information can be found on the Kogel Bearings website.

Kryptonite boasts new New York Diamond Standard U-Lock "provides the next generation of bicycle security" and can resist at least ten angle grinder discs

Spotted on our travels at IcBike - a trade show for the UK distribution giant Madison - was this new lock from Kryptonite, that is rated Sold Secure Diamond and is Kryptonite's first angle grinder-resistant lock.

The 26mm double-layered steel shackle is literally diamond-coated, and has a protective vinyl coating crossbar with a TPE-covered shackle. It weighs just over 2kg so is portable enough for taking around town, and Kryptonite are so confident thieves will get bored of trying to cut through it that it comes with a free five-year Anti-Theft Protection Offer. The chap on the stand claimed you'd get through at least ten angle grinder discs before the New York Diamond eventually succumbs.

The lock is available now at various retailers priced at £269.99. We're planning a lock test later in the year and are already in touch with Kryptonite's people to ensure the New York Diamond will be taking part...

Rouvy introduces virtual shifting compatibility

Big news in the world of indoor training as Rouvy has announced it will now work with Zwift hardware in the form of virtual shifting. This means riders using Zwift's Ride and/or Click and Cog can now choose between using Zwift or another platform for the first time.

Riders will be able to use all 24 virtual gears (yes, I'm just realising now that there are 24 after thinking I was well-fit riding up the Alpe Du Zwift in Gear 13), and this will be visible on-screen in addition to power, heart rate and cadence data.

And that's not all, folks! You will now be able to find Ribble bikes in your virtual Rouvy garage, with the Ultra SL R available to use. Exciting times in the virtual world...

Lake's 238 shoe gets an update and becomes the 239 (ooooh)

Available in road, gravel and MTB specs, Lake's best-selling shoe has been redesigned to become the 239. One of the big updates is a new integrated tongue which Lake says provides more support to the arch of the foot.

It will be offered in wide and regular fits as per Lake's typical sizing, and the heel has also been stiffened for greater power transference. Each version of the shoe (CX for road, MX for MTB/gravel) has different material options, including ecco premium leather or microfibre and mesh. The 239 shoes will retail for £295 and will be available with retailers from 10 March.

Rudy Project launches spherical lens sunglasses

Italian brand Rudy Project has launched its new Astral Sphere sunglasses, designed for "cycling, running and cross-country skiing." The Astral sunglasses aren't an entirely new design, but the new variant features spherical lenses, which Rudy Project says offers "an enhanced peripheral view, reduced glare, and better ventilation."

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have already seen Team Bahrain Victorious riders wearing them in some early season races. The new glasses are available in six colour options, with two different types of compatible lenses. Prices start from €179.30, and are available from Rudy Project retailers now.

Check out these carbon gravel wheels from Garbaruk

Built in Poland, the Garbaruk Gravel Wheelset is a little bit different to other wheelsets. Firstly, the brand offers a customisable look with a 3D configurator, so you can choose between different spokes to create a rainbow style or stealth black - and everything in between.

The specs are also pretty impressive, with a 280g rim weight, 25mm internal width and 29mm external. The brand quotes a claimed weight of 1165g in a 24/24 spoke configuration and also offers a 5-year warranty with crash replacement discounts.

Prices start at $1,659 USD (roughly £1,320) and the wheelsets are all built near Kraków, Poland. Find out more on the Garbaruk website.

Gaerne introduces new flagship road and gravel shoes

The G.Jet and G.Obsidian shoes are the newest models to hit Gaerne's range, with the G.Jet a road-focused shoe and the G.Obsidian for gravel riders. The G.Jet uses an Infit Closure System 1.0 which the brand claims features "differentiated zone adjustments," which ensures "enhanced stability during pedalling and minimising pressure points."

The G.Jet is available in four different designs, whilst the G.Obsidian comes in two options. The gravel shoes come with an integrated anti slip heel cup to "improve foot stability and control," and uses a BOA Fit System.

The G.Jet will retail for £329.99 and the G.Obsidian for £189.99.

Pro unveils new women-specific saddle and updates popular Stealth range

Another sliver of news from our trip to IceBike, Shimano's componentry brand was showing off a brand new women-specific saddle called the Sirin. It has a side curve and the PU cover wraps over the edge to reduce chafing, while it comes in 152mm and 162mm widths, wider than most universal or men's saddle to account for wider female sit bones. The INOX stainless steel-railed version is priced at £139.99.

The Stealth range has also had a revamp, but we were told the changes are mostly aesthetic. Prices start at £99.99 for the Stealth Sport, rising to £299.99 for the 130g Stealth Superlight.

In need of some new home decor? Cycling Souvenirs has you covered

Cycling Souvenirs has launched its latest print, a Tuscany-inspired cycling print. Created by the same artist that designed their Alpe d'Huez and Mont Ventoux prints, the new Toscana print shows off a view of the classic Italian scenery and a lone cyclist riding up the gradients.

You can choose between several sizes, with prices ranging between £26 and £45. The art is printed on "museum quality thick, archival, acid-free paper" and are delivered rolled up in a cardboard tube. Find out more on the Cycling Souvenirs website.

