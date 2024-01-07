The Lauf Úthald is either a strange outlier in the constellation of road bikes, or a portent of things to come. I'm certainly hoping it's the latter. If you like to have a fast bike in the shed but you're not a racer, then the Úthald has a lot to recommend it. Pretty much everything that Lauf has done with this bike is a hit rather than a miss in my opinion, and it deserves to do well. That's not always the fate of trailblazing bikes – Cannondale Slate, anyone? – but it's well worth your consideration and it's easy to recommend.

Lauf describes the Úthald as a 'fast fit performance bike' but Úthald actually means 'endurance' in Icelandic. So, which is it? A performance bike or an endurance bike? Sort of both, really.

Lauf Úthald: Frame and fork

With a stack-to-reach ratio of 1.48 in the L size I've got for review, it's more upright than a pro peloton bike, but not by a great deal. Race bikes these days tend to come in around 1.45 in a large, on average; the lower the number the more aggressive the geometry, and smaller sizes are generally lower too.

Most endurance bikes are 1.50 and above in a large, and up around 1.60 in some cases, so the Úthald is an in between kind of bike in that regard, but closer to current race geometry than endurance geometry based on that one ratio, which is usually a good indication of how a bike will feel as it underpins what your position will be like.

That's not the whole story here, though. The head tube angle of the Úthald is just 71.5 degrees across all sizes, which is shallower than you'd expect; 73 degrees would probably be considered normal for a race bike, so why the slack front?

'Stable handling is generally paired with slower endurance bikes with a taller/relaxed fit of the rider', says Lauf. 'While faster-fit road bikes are being differentiated from endurance bikes by less stable steering, in an effort to make them feel faster.'

That's certainly true in some cases – for example, bikes like the Specialized Diverge and Merida Silex – although many endurance bikes are steeper at the front than the Úthald. Anyway, Lauf's contention is that road bike geometry at the front end is mostly governed by two things: it's always been like that, and the steeper angle makes the bike feel quick. I expect there's truth in both, although it's not the whole story. Slackening the head tube makes the steering a bit slower, which helps with stability. The flip side is that the bike will be a bit less responsive.

At the other end it's a different story. Lauf has kept the chainstay length to the absolute minimum – 405mm is as short as you're (technically) allowed to go with a SRAM drivetrain, and it's as short as pretty much any race bike you'll find. So you've got a super-tight back end to keep the wheelbase short. Lauf says that keeping the bike engaging by giving it a short rear means it can slacken off the front a bit for that extra stability and keep the bike feeling like a performance bike.

Geometry-wise, then, it's an interesting mix.

There's a bunch of other stuff going on too. Lauf makes a big play of its Integrated Compliance Engineering, or ICE for short, which is Lauf's way of saying 'vertically compliant' without using those words.

At the back the frame is designed to deform under load: the top tube slims out, and a standard seatpost clamp is used instead of a wedge which can lock everything in place. The seatstays are dropped, which allows the seat to move backwards and downwards under load as it pivots.

Lauf claims that a 75kg rider will move the saddle around 4.5mm by sitting on it, and 15mm of 'travel' is available. If you follow another rider on the Lauf you can see the movement, and you can also feel it when you ride. The amount of movement, and the extent of it, is pretty similar to a Canyon VCLS seatpost, although in that seatpost the design keeps the saddle at the same angle through its travel, while the Lauf frame will tend to tip the saddle backwards as it moves.

Because the frame is designed to work in this way it doesn't use any high-modulus carbon, which is lighter but also much stiffer and so harder to engineer into a frame designed to flex. In spite of that, the Úthald frame isn't heavy, at 985g for a painted medium frame and 365g for a painted fork. Our Race Wireless build comes in just under 8kg in a large size.

At the front the ICE is implemented not in the frame and fork but in the handlebar. This makes sense – the fork is transferring force from the road along its length, so it's hard to engineer any compliance there. The bar is perpendicular to those forces, though, so it can be designed to flex. Lauf's Smoothie bar uses glass fibre in the central portion for extra compliance at the front. Again you can see the flex if you load the bar, although it's less noticeable.

Lauf doesn't make any specific – that is, numeric – aero claims about the Úthald, but aerodynamics has played a part in the design. 'To make the fastest bike possible, we reach for the lowest hanging aero fruits,' it says. 'Hence, we focus our aero-efforts on the front part of the bike where the airflow is still laminar.'

To that end, the head tube is narrow and very deep, and the down tube flares towards the bottom bracket, which gives some shelter to a water bottle and also increases the stiffness of the BB area.

The seatstays are dropped mostly for compliance reasons, but that does tend to confer an aero benefit too.

The brake hoses aren't hidden in the head tube, though. Lauf says that this makes minimal difference to the overall drag (fractions of a watt for most riders) and the external routing here makes everything else – working on the bike, tweaking your position, packing it into a box for a holiday – easier. I'm fully on board with this, as I am with the threaded bottom bracket. More and more bike companies have moved away from press-fit bottom brackets, where for many the drawbacks outweigh the benefits, and I wonder if there'll be a similar move against integrated routing coming down the line.

For the sake of two bits of hose at the front of the bike – the Úthald, like all Lauf's bikes, is wireless-only by design – it's just not worth the effort and the extra hassle. Where the hoses are routed internally, the Úthald frame and fork have full hose tunnels to minimise rattle and make maintenance easier.

The Úthald comes with 32mm tyres, and will take up to a 35mm. Now that frame designers aren't constrained by calliper brakes, it's not unusual to see more tyre clearance even on pro-level bikes. It is unusual to see a tyre this big specced on what's billed as a performance bike, though.

Lauf Úthald: The ride

So does this fairly novel approach to building a road bike mean you end up with something fast and comfortable? Well, there's a bit to unpack. But in short, yes. Yes, it does.

For the first ride on the Úthald I was with fellow road.cc tester Jez, who was riding a carbon gravel bike with not only the VCLS seatpost mentioned earlier, but also a Coefficient Wave handlebar designed to do the same job as Lauf's Smoothie bar.

We're the same size so it's simple to swap between bikes to compare and contrast. The findings from that were that the Lauf doesn't have quite as much cush at either end as using those two components, but it feels more effectively damped, and the bar responds better to sprint efforts; it's not designed to give as much as the Wave bar in the drop position.

Moving from one bike to the other – bikes that are nominally about the same size but quite different in terms of geometry – the Lauf felt very much the race bike of the two, more compact and with a more aggressive feel, even with a head tube angle that was exactly the same.

It definitely works. I've come to the Lauf direct from testing the Moda Alto, which is a pretty classic road frame in terms of its ride: firm and laterally stiff, with the tyres expected to do the heavy lifting when it comes to comfort.

With the Lauf's 32mm tyres pumped up hard, the difference in the ride of the Lauf frameset is very noticeable. There's enough movement at the saddle that you can see it if someone else is riding the bike, and you can certainly feel it making a difference to poor tarmac. Lauf says that the frame and bar offer about the same amount of cushioning as a 23mm tyre, on top of the actual tyres of the bike. So we're not talking about huge amounts of give but it's definitely enough to make a noticeable difference. As road frames go, this is a comfy road frame.

And then of course you have big tyres as well that you can slacken off a bit pressure-wise. The sweet spot for me (as a fairly heavy rider) was about 65 in the rear and 60 at the front. The bar isn't as effective overall as the frame, and that's to be expected: you have more to play with in the frame, and you don't want the bar to give you 15mm of movement in the drops on a road bike, which it would have to to match the frame. So I ran the front a bit softer than the standard road bike split would suggest was right.

The Maxxis High Road tyres (we've tested the non-tubeless SL version) are good all-rounders, with a supple 170tpi casing and plenty of grip when you lean them over. Longevity isn't the best, but they're fun while they last. It's enough tyre that in a sprint, and with them not pumped up especially hard, the bike can feel like it's flexing; I don't think it is that, more just some lateral give in the carcass.

Realistically, you're probably not going to be buying the Úthald for charging round your local crit race, although there's nothing in the geometry and build that would really prevent that. If I were planning to race it I'd probably drop back to a 28mm tyre and lean more on the frame's cushioning than the tyres.

And what about the slow handling? Again, probably not your first choice for the cut and thrust of racing, but based on my riding experience it would be fine, and for anything else it works very well. The bike is short, especially at the rear, and still feels agile. I've not encountered any situations where the slacker head angle has presented any problems, and I found it worked very well for fast riding and also climbing, where the bike doesn't tend to wander as much, especially out of the saddle.

I even made the steering a bit slower by swapping out the 110mm stem for a 130mm, to get the position a closer match to my usual road bike and to give me just a bit more room up front. And because the Úthald has a standard bar and stem, and the hoses run externally, that's trivial to accomplish. It took about five minutes. Which brings me on to that: well done Lauf for making some sensible design decisions for 'normal' riders.

I count myself as a normal rider. I don't race any more, except on Zwift, but I like to have a fast bike in the shed. But realistically, what good can come for me of routing the cables through the headset? The half a watt saving is neither here nor there. You might like the look of it, and that's okay; personally I'm not that bothered, especially on a wireless bike where it's just a couple of short bits of hose. But external routing here means you can play with your position, and you can pull your bar off easily to stick your bike in a case for your holiday. I haven't taken the brakes off but because of the routing, and the fact that the hose tunnels are full length inside the frame, it'd be simple. The same for the bottom bracket: you can unscrew it, and then you can screw a new one in, with minimal tools.

Sometimes I look at a new bike and wonder what I'd do with it if I needed to work on it. Not here: everything is straightforward. Again, it's horses for courses: you might always take your bike to a bike shop for anything that needs doing. But the simplicity of the Lauf is a big draw to me, and I can't really see any downsides. Even if you're paying someone else to do it, it won't take as long.

In terms of performance, it's not giving anything away that I can discern to a more traditional bike. With 25mm of spacers and the swapped-out stem the Úthald is more or less the same riding position as my (when I was racing) race bike, a slammed 2016 Merida Scultura; that sounds like it would be very low but actually the Scultura was unusually tall at that point in its development.

I could go lower on the Lauf, and have done to try it out, but in my standard position it's a quick bike. Sometimes a bike feels like it needs to be going at a certain speed for you to be getting the best out of it, but the Lauf isn't like that. There's no breakpoint where you think, 'well, now I'm really flying' – it's just generally quick in a composed kind of a way.

Looking at average ride speeds on Strava isn't exactly science as there are so many other variables than the bike, but some of my quickest recent rides have been on the Úthald. It's fast on good roads but where it really shines is on more mixed surfaces, keeping more speed on broken tarmac as the tyres and frame work together to stop the surface robbing you of your momentum.

It'd be a great bike for fast summer rides (at least I think it would be, testing conditions have been, well, challenging) but it's also a much better shitlaning bike than it has any right to be. There's definitely a part of me that wishes Lauf had included some hidden mudguard mounts.

Lauf Úthald: The build

The Race Wireless build I've been testing comes with SRAM's Force AXS wireless groupset in a 2x12 configuration, with a 48/35-tooth chainset (incorporating a double-sided power meter) and a 10-36T cassette. That gives an impressive range of gears: the 48x10 is a similar ratio to a 53x11, and at the other end you get a 35x36 gear that's below 1:1 for winching yourself up the steep stuff. That's almost a 500% range bottom to top.

SRAM's single paddle shifting is pretty intuitive, with a single click on either paddle shifting the rear mech, and both together switching chainrings. Shifts are crisp and reliable, and the life of the mech-mounted batteries is very good.

The D2 flat-mount hydraulic disc brakes are also very effective, running on 160mm rotors front and rear. There's plenty of power, and the feel of the brakes is very good.

Like Shimano's Ultegra, SRAM's Force is the why-would-you-pay-more groupset; save for minor weight savings there's little to be gained by forking out extra for the top-of-the-pile Red groupset. The lever shape, functionality and performance are basically the same. It's a good-looking groupset too, with clean lines and oil-slick decals.

The wheels are Zipp's tubeless-only 303S which Matt was a big fan of when he reviewed them in 2020. They're an excellent all-round set of wheels. At 1,550g for a pair they're a decent weight, and the 45mm rim is a good depth for all-round riding. They can catch a gust of wind when it's really blowy, but they're pretty well behaved and suitable for year-round riding. They're stiff laterally, with very little obvious flex or brake chatter from either end of the bike.

The 21mm internal width is best suited to 28mm tyres upwards, and that wide internal measurement means that tyres will size up a bit bigger than stated. The 32mm Maxxis High Roads fitted to the bike actually measure at 34mm on the rims.

The hookless design means the wheels are only suitable for a tubeless setup, but with bigger tyres at lower pressures that's what I'd go for anyway. The tyres, as I've mentioned before, are good all-rounders.

Other finishing kit is good quality. Fizik's Aliante R5 saddle isn't one I'd personally choose off the shelf, but it's comfortable enough and easy to swap if you don't get on with it. The FSA SL-K carbon seatpost is a dependable unit with an unfussy design.

We've already covered Lauf's Smoothie bar, which in turn is covered with Lauf Lush tape; this has proved to be comfortable and grippy in all conditions. It's not as good as some premium tapes but it's plenty good enough to not need replacing until it's worn out.

FSA also supplies the stem and the headset, and the bottom bracket is a BSA-threaded SRAM unit. There aren't any corners cut here, even with the less glamorous bits of the build.

Lauf Úthald: Value and overall

Lauf lists the Race Wireless build of the Úthald at $4,690 on its website, but because the bike is being imported directly into the UK to you as a consumer you'll be liable for delivery and VAT on top of that. You're looking at around £4,500 shipped to your door, or £4,700 if you want a colour other than black. So not cheap, but given the build, it's still really good value. You'd be hard pressed to find a road bike in a similar build for a similar price.

There are a few really good bikes out there for comparable money – the excellent Vitus Vitesse Evo, for example, is £4,399 with SRAM Force AXS and Reynolds AR46 wheels (we reviewed the CR eTap AXS in 2021) – but for the most part you'll be spending a lot more than this. A Merida Scultura Endurance in a similar build is going to set you back £5,600, and a Cube Agree C:62 is five grand.

We loved the latest Giant Defy in its money-no-object build, but a SRAM Force AXS bike will cost you a grand more than the Lauf.

So it stacks up well from a value perspective, but should you buy one? Well, the short answer to that is: yes, if you're anything like me. This is a bike that's fun to ride, light, quick, comfortable, easy to tweak, easy to maintain and good value. What's not to like?

It's a bit esoteric in terms of its geometry but I like what Lauf has done here, and I can understand its reasoning. It's more aggressive than most endurance bikes, and the short rear end gives it plenty of agility even as the slack head tube gives it an assured feel that's easy to live with and ideal for fast riding that isn't racing.

All in all, it feels more like a race bike than anything else, but with a level of comfort you'd be hard pressed to find elsewhere. For the weekend warrior who wants a quick bike in the shed but doesn't need the marginal gains of a top-end race machine, it's pretty hard to fault. I'll certainly be sad to see it go, and I'm hopeful that it's an indicator of the direction road bikes for normal people will be taking over the coming years. More like this, please.

Verdict

Fast, comfortable and well-specced road bike with a relaxed and assured ride

