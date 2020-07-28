Sir Bradley Wiggins in bankruptcy hearing; "If cycling is so good for you, why did Boris Johnson catch Covid?", asks Nick Ferrari + more on the live blog

Britain's first Tour de France winner and its most decorated Olympian was the subject of a bankruptcy petition from HMRC yesterday, with London's High Court hearing how he had faced financial struggles recently.

The Daily Mail reports that the hearing lasted five minutes, in which the judge heard that Wiggins' lawyers had met with HMRC representatives on 14th July to agree a solution. The petition was dismissed, and Wiggins was ordered to pay £916 to cover HMRC's costs from the hearing.

Wiggins announced in May that he and his wife Cath had split after 16 years of marriage, although it's not clear if his financial troubles are connected to the separation.