Sir Bradley Wiggins in bankruptcy hearing; "If cycling is so good for you, why did Boris Johnson catch Covid?", asks Nick Ferrari + more on the live blog

Welcome to Tuesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty at the controls and Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Tue, Jul 28, 2020 09:53
08:34
Bradley Wiggins subject of bankruptcy petition, after reportedly falling into financial difficulties
Rouleur Classic 2018 Wiggins

Britain's first Tour de France winner and its most decorated Olympian was the subject of a bankruptcy petition from HMRC yesterday, with London's High Court hearing how he had faced financial struggles recently.

The Daily Mail reports that the hearing lasted five minutes, in which the judge heard that Wiggins' lawyers had met with HMRC representatives on 14th July to agree a solution. The petition was dismissed, and Wiggins was ordered to pay £916 to cover HMRC's costs from the hearing.

Wiggins announced in May that he and his wife Cath had split after 16 years of marriage, although it's not clear if his financial troubles are connected to the separation. 

08:14
“If cycling is so good for you, how come Boris Johnson caught Covid?": Jack's review of Nick Ferrari's comments on LBC this morning.

Nick Ferrari - an actual national broadcast journalist who hosts an actual radio show listened to (or tolerated) by thousands of actual people - said the above on LBC this morning, during a wider discussion about the government's plans for a “new golden age for cycling” and the £50 voucher scheme. Just 13 words, a 13 word utterance that takes any ounce of sensible logic, turns it a full 180 degrees and takes it into a whole new stratosphere of mind-numbing stupidity. 

Ferrari has form for his anti-cycling rhetoric, seemingly criticising all cyclists for jumping red lights and undertaking vehicles whenever the subject comes up on his morning radio slot. His name may be associated with luxury and style, but sometimes the words that come out of his mouth have all the grace of a clapped out Morris Minor. 

1/10. 

08:03
Overnight catch-up
The Bicycle Repair Shop, Acton (picture credit Simon MacMichael)

News, so much news! So as well as our usual weekend catch-up on Monday's live blog, we should remind you of some big cycling stories that landed last night; namely the unveiling of the government's plans for cycling and walking and, finally, all the details on how to claim a £50 Fix Your Bike voucher...

Boris Johnson reveals how he will bring in “new golden age for cycling”

Fix Your Bike voucher scheme opens to public tonight – here’s how to get one

