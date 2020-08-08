Noel Gallagher says the only downside of cycling is "the f***ing helmet"

- News
Recycled 'ocean waste' sounds great on the tag, but surely it would be better to recycle those items before they ever end up in the ocean?
Cyclists are so awesome, the sun shines out of...
Profile Design used to make a carbon drop bar with flat (aero) top section and a matching set of aerobars specifically to fit. I used to have that...
Bike thieves are not as bad inadequate keyboard warrior mummy's boys who like to fantisize about mulilating and murdering people. In fact I say gas...
I don't think the rider was too far out at all. There were parked vehicles there and weaving around them would have been more dangerous.
If he's riding trails on an MTB he'd be better off with full face lid for MTB/BMX racing. They look like MX lids but are lighter and have better...
Cleaner air, improved access?
If it's a sociable group ride and you are getting dropped - find a different group.
isnt that what they used to do for the air festival ?
Did they not introduce these downhill sprint finishes in 2017 during Cookson's presidency?