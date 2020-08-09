Support road.cc

Four-year doping ban for Swiss cyclist who tested positive for three banned substances

Time trial specialist Kevin Winter blamed contaminated supplement – but anti-doping body was having none of it
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Aug 09, 2020 21:13
A Swiss cyclist who tested positive for three banned substances has been handed a three-year ban after anti-doping authorities rejected his excuse that a contaminated supplement was to blame.

Time trial specialist Kevin Winter tested positive for metenolone, stanozolol and testosterone following an out of competition test in January last year, reports Inside The Games.

The 29-year-old, provisionally suspended since May 2019, claimed he had “never knowingly doped” and that a contaminated dietary supplement was the cause of the positive test.

However, that excuse did not wash with the disciplinary committee of the Swiss National Olympic Committee, which said that Winter “could not or did not want to provide any exculpatory evidence” to back that up.

He has been banned until May 2023 and was also fined CHF3,927.10 (£3,300).

The country’s national anti-doping agency said in a statement: “Antidoping Switzerland reminds all athletes that the anti-doping regulations are based on the principle of strict liability.

“This means that every athlete bears sole responsibility for the substances found in his or her doping samples.”

Winter has twice finished in the top 20 of the French time trial event, the Chrono Champenois, won in the past by reigning world time trial champion Rohan Dennis and by the Italian national time trial champion Filippo Ganna, both now at Team Ineos. 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

