It's Home Mechanics' Week on road.cc — learn your way around your bike, save time and money and become a more confident home mechanic

In these times of economic strife, we thought it was only right we pull together a whole bunch of features, guides, videos and reviews to help you work on your own bike across road.cc and off.road.cc. Not that we wouldn't recommend a trip to the bike shop for those big jobs that require very specific tools, or for an annual service to make extra sure your bike is in tip-top condition - but there are plenty of ways to save yourself time and money by learning your way around your bike.

You'll find everything we're publishing throughout the week on our Home Mechanics' Week 2025 tag page. We've kicked off with a freshly updated step-by-step guide to fitting tubeless tyres, and on Tuesday we'll be running a feature on which jobs are actually cheaper to do at home vs leaving it to the professionals with realistic cost breakdowns. We'll also be telling you how to build your own beginner's toolkit, how to bleed disc brakes and how to fix your shifting if it's gone a bit awry. Here's a list of all the scheduled features and guides coming up through the week so far, not including reviews and any topical news that might crop up:

Monday

- How to change a tubeless tyre

- Buyer's guide to the best chain lubes

Tuesday

- Is it always cheaper to do your own bike maintenance?

Wednesday

- A beginner’s guide to building your first bike tool set

- Buyer’s guide to the best tyre levers

Thursday

- How to bleed disc brakes

- The best way to change an inner tube (including video)

Friday

- How to replace a chain

- Buyer’s guide to the best torque wrenches

Saturday

- Shift like a pro: 10 reasons why your bike's gears aren't working as they should, and how to fix it

Sunday

- Steve’s ultimate travel toolkit

- Buyer’s guide to the best bike multi tools

If any professional or highly experienced mechanics are reading this then you're probably not going to need our help, but feel free to contribute in the comments with bonus advice. For everyone else... well, we hope you find our Home Mechanics' Week content informative, and drop us a note in the comments or email us at tech [at] road.cc if there's anything you'd like to see for next time. Enjoy!