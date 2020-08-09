Support road.cc

Simon Cowell breaks back in electric bike fall

Reality TV mogul is undergoing surgery following crash near Malibu home
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Aug 09, 2020 13:39
Reality​ TV mogul Simon Cowell has broken his back after falling off his electric bike near his Malibu home.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the crash happened yesterday afternoon and that the 60 year old was due to undergo surgery last night.

A spokesperson for Cowell said: “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

“He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Subsequently, the spokesperson confirmed that Cowell had broken his back and would be operated on.

According to last year’s Sunday Times Rich List, Cowell is worth £385 million.

He began his career in the music business and rose to fame through his appearance as a judge on Pop Idol and US spin-off American Idol.

His wealth mainly comes from his development of the hugely successful reality TV shows X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, with local versions of both formats now airing in dozens of countries around the world.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

