Simon Cowell breaks back in electric bike fall

Reality​ TV mogul Simon Cowell has broken his back after falling off his electric bike near his Malibu home.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the crash happened yesterday afternoon and that the 60 year old was due to undergo surgery last night.

A spokesperson for Cowell said: “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

“He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Subsequently, the spokesperson confirmed that Cowell had broken his back and would be operated on.

According to last year’s Sunday Times Rich List, Cowell is worth £385 million.

He began his career in the music business and rose to fame through his appearance as a judge on Pop Idol and US spin-off American Idol.

His wealth mainly comes from his development of the hugely successful reality TV shows X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, with local versions of both formats now airing in dozens of countries around the world.