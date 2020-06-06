Fuji suspends sales of bikes to US police forces after seeing them used against protestors

Fuji Bikes has suspended sales to US police forces after seeing them, “used in violent tactics that we did not intend or design them to be used for.”

Protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday have featured many examples of precisely the kinds of police brutality that is being protested.

On a number of occasions this has involved the use of police bicycles as either a shield or weapon.

LOOK AT HOW THIS NYPD OFFICER IS USING HIS BIKE TO COMBAT PROTESTERS!!! THIS IS INHUMANE. HE IS USING HIS BIKE AS A WEAPON. THIS FROM TODAY @ UNION SQUARE. pic.twitter.com/xhW2S3oEHH — BABY PAW (@CMONMYBOY) May 29, 2020

Fuji Bikes yesterday released a statement saying it would suspend sales to police forces until it could be convinced that officers’ training, “reinforces that bicycles are not a weapon against our community.”

A spokesperson for BikeCo, the North American distributor of Fuji Bicycles said: “Fuji’s core values have always been rooted in supporting communities and organisations that are making real change at home and abroad.

“To hear that there are instances where bicycles have been used as a weapon against those who are vulnerable, those speaking out against the unjust treatment of people of colour, and those standing alongside them advocating change, has deeply upset our community, our company and the heart of the Fuji brand.”

The firm says it had always felt that community police on bikes could better connect with and understand a neighbourhood, facilitating positive relationships between law enforcement and local citizens.

However, the spokesperson said: “In an effort to make real change, we are beginning a dialogue with police departments nationwide to address how bikes are used in police activity and to ensure that police’s on-bike training reinforces that bicycles are not a weapon against our community.

“At this time, we are suspending the sale of Fuji police bikes until a conversation with these departments has occurred and we are confident that real change is being made.

“We also must stand together against the mistreatment and abuse of the Black and Brown community. We will continue to look within our company and our core values to do better because our Fuji family deserves better. We stand with you and look forward to doing our part to do better.”

Fuji is not by any means the sole bicycle supplier to US police forces. On yesterday’s live blog, we featured the following cringe-inducing clip of officers riding Trek bikes.

EXCLUSIVE: “These officers are the elite of the elite”.

A look at @MiamiPD’s Bike Response Team- a specialized unit deployed to handle large crowds and protests. I’m LIVE at 6 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/4ejZk1w0iV — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 4, 2020

In a blog post on the firm’s website, Trek’s president, John Burke, writes: “My opinion is that George Floyd’s murder signifies more than the raw police brutality African Americans have experienced for generations. Floyd’s death, and the riots that have ensued, signify in a greater sense, the growing disparity between the realities experienced by black people and white people across the United States.”

Burke expresses his hope that, “George Floyd’s murder should be a wakeup call to actually do something that will provide real hope and real change for millions of Americans who—the facts would tell us—have almost no reason for hope today.”