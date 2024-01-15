Support road.cc

“Obviously designed by a motorist”: New “Kerplunk-style” slalom barriers on cycle path divide opinion; Bizarre Wout van Aert/Tory party crossover; Footballers who ride Lime Bikes + more on the live blog

It’s a cold and frosty Monday, and Ryan Mallon is back with more cycling news, views, and nonsense on the live blog
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 10:09
6
11:59
Are bike path barriers really about keeping pedestrians safe?

Over on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Luke has raised an interesting point about the oft-cited argument that cycle path barriers – such as the slalom-style ones installed in Salford – are put in place to keep pedestrians using the route safe: 

11:25
Bike racing, bike racing everywhere…

It may only be the middle of January, but we seem to have already hit that sweet spot in the calendar, when bike races are coming at you thick and fast from a whole host of disciplines and from all over the world (yes, it’s also that one time of the year when we can empathise with our fellow cycling fans down under).

So, just in case you’re struggling to keep up with the pace – don’t worry, you’ll get used to it by classic season – here’s a quick roundup of all the weekend’s racing action…

Sarah Gigante, 2024 Tour Down Under (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

At the Women’s Tour Down Under, 23-year-old Sarah Gigante put years of illness, crashes, injuries, heart problems, and contract turmoil behind her with an emphatic, cathartic win on her home race’s hallowed ground of Willunga Hill, beating Nienke Vinke, Neve Bradbury, and Amanda Spratt to secure the overall victory, possibly the biggest of her young and turbulent career so far.

What’s more, the AG Insurance-Soudal rider is heading back to Willunga on Saturday to race a time trial against the climb’s retired king Richie Porte, in a bid to break her own Strava QOM – which she set in 2021 – after a strong headwind prevented her from recording a new fastest time during her Tour Down Under-winning ride at the weekend.

“I'm coming back on Saturday, for a new attempt. There's a Willunga time trial, against Richie. He’s retired but I’m not, so look out,” Gigante said. Talk about setting a marker down.

Away from the road and the heat of Australia, and onto the freezing, muddy fields of northern Europe, where Lucinda Brand revealed that a broken nose could be her season’s secret weapon, as she recovered from her horrific crash at last Sunday’s Zonhoven World Cup to beat Puck Pieterse and Annemarie Worst and secure her third Dutch national cyclocross championship title in Hoogeveen.

Meanwhile, in Falkirk, Cameron Mason and Anna Kay put in two supremely dominant performances to blow the field away at the British championships, as Kay secured her maiden national senior title and Mason, riding on home turf, doubled up on his inaugural success last year to nab another 12 months in the British stripes.

Josie Knight of Great Britain wins Gold in the Individual Pursuit, 2024 European Track Championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

And, speaking of British stripes, Josie Knight won the individual pursuit on the final day of the European Track Championships in Apeldoorn, ensuring Team GB ended up at the top of the medal table with six golds and 14 overall – the nation’s best ever performance at a Euros. Which certainly bodes well for a certain rendezvous in Paris later this year…

10:59
Joey who? A footballer/cycling post we can all get behind

Our Fulham-supporting live blogger and news editor Dan will be particularly pleased with Dutch (what else?) full back Kenny Tete’s latest bid to make our coveted Footballers Who Cycle XI. Not sure he’ll be able to dislodge Lee Dixon though. I’ll have a word with Neil and Roberto in the gaffer’s office…

10:28
Can the Conservative Party harness the spirit and strength of Wout van Aert ahead of this year's election? Well, their WVA-obsessed campaign director certainly hopes so…

Now, retired pro cyclists have long dabbled in the dark art of electioneering once they’ve hung up their bikes – Sonny Colbrelli and Claudio Chiappucci’s unsuccessful forays into Italian regional politics two recent notable examples – but here’s one professional cycling/politics crossover I’m sure you never expected to see ahead of this year’s (probable) general election.

According to the Financial Times, Isaac Levido – the man charged with the frankly terrifying and daunting task of steering Rishi Sunak’s faltering Conservatives to a highly unlikely fifth straight election victory – is apparently obsessed with Wout van Aert.

What Wout did to deserve that dubious accolade, I’ll never know.

Wout van Aert wins the 2023 Tour of Britain (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The FT notes that campaign director Levido is particularly smitten with the Belgian’s ability to swap from world-class leader in the classics to a domestique de luxe at the Tour de France, “half killing himself to protect his leaders and drag the team through the mountains”.

“The Australian political strategist expects similar Tory discipline and graft as he tries to get Sunak over the line,” the FT notes.

Can’t say Sunak is much of a Jonas Vingegaard, mind you.

And, considering Wout’s penchant for second place finishes and their recent head-to-head record on the road and in the ‘cross field, I reckon it would be rather prudent right now of Labour’s campaign director to let it slip that he’s a massive fan of Mathieu van der Poel…

10:09
Weekend roundup (featuring You Know Who)

Warning: Our usual Monday morning roundup of all the weekend’s cycling news may contain a disappointingly necessary reference to a retired, bang average, faux-intellectual professional footballer-turned-scattergun social media shock jock (and no, I still haven’t forgiven him for that sending off at Man City on the last day of the 2011/12 season)…

To be honest, I’m actually surprised it took him that long to turn his attention to cycling. Anyway, here’s the roundup:

Four cyclists fined after Surrey Police stops group ride for ignoring red light (@SurreyRS/Twitter)

> Four cyclists fined as police force shares footage of group ride stopped for ignoring red light

> Joey Barton's latest unhinged cycling-related social media rant tackles "road tax, insurance and MOT" for cyclists

2024 shimano ai cover

> Shimano is developing AI suspension adjustment

> "Come pedal in our shoes for a day and see what we experience": Cyclists urge safety action after driver smashes into group ride in shocking collision

> Safety works confirmed for "optical illusion" cycle lane behind more than 100 injuries, as infrastructure branded an "utter pantomime"

Muswell Hill assault (submitted by reader)

> Road rage motorist arrested for dangerous driving after knocking cyclist over and throwing bike away

> Delivery driver who hit cyclist and blamed low sun found not guilty of causing death by careless driving

> Check out the anti-theft light that uses Apple technology to “locate your bike anywhere in the world” + more tech news from Shimano, Garmin, Lazer, Enve…

> Green with Enve: Spoon Customs' head-turning limited edition XCR Izoard with Enve components

09:09
“What’s it for? Ferret slalom racing? Because it’s certainly not for cyclists”: New “Kerplunk-style” barriers on cycle path divide opinion

The placement of barriers on cycle paths – and their impact on encouraging cycling, along with accessibility for those with non-standard cycles – has long proved a source of discussion and debate on road.cc and around the wider cycling world.

Last March, delivery cyclist and ultra-cycling legend Steve Abraham criticised Milton Keynes Council’s decision to install a growing number of barriers and bollards on the city’s cycleways and shared use routes, which he claimed prevented them being used by delivery riders with large bike trailers – that were themselves supplied by the council.

And in September, a cyclist in Newcastle sent a legal letter to the city’s council to challenge the lawfulness of barriers on a National Cycle Route which prevent him from accessing the path on his recumbent.

> “Oh! Bollards!” Delivery cyclist says council’s new cycle route barriers are too narrow for cargo bike trailers… also supplied by the council

So, it was no surprise then when this attention-grabbing image – of a cycling and walking route in Salford, and its newly-installed barriers – popped up on social media, that it soon divided opinion and left many cyclists scratching their heads.

This, ahem, interesting set of barriers – the design of which seems to have taken inspiration from the marble-dropping kid’s game Kerplunk – are located on the walking and cycling route that connects  Boothstown, Walkden, and Worsley to RHS Garden Bridgewater, introduced over the past few weeks to improve traffic-free sustainable travel in Salford.

Not that the path’s layout is encouraging people to ride their bikes to RHS Garden Bridgewater, at least in the eyes of local cyclists.

“Apparently RHS Bridgewater are confused as to why no one is cycling there,” the Walk Ride Central Salford group tweeted at the weekend. “Eight chicanes on one stretch of path. This was not on the design spec.”

“Obviously designed by a motorist,” added Pete, while others called on a similar design to be instead implemented on the road, to slow down motorists.

Noting that the road the path intersects is a “dead-end access road”, Tom asked the rhetorical (but highly likely to have been asked by the planners) question: “Should we do something to slow cars on this tiny dead-end street, or should we do something to slow cycles on the much longer cycle route?”

Others, meanwhile, saw the funny side in the barriers’ rather tricky placement.

“Are they remaking The Krypton Factor?” asked Gaz, while Sam said he “thought this was an equestrian events ground at first glance”.

“What’s it for? Ferret slalom racing? It’s certainly not for cyclists that’s for sure,” added Russ, and Pauline, oddly, reckoned it “looks like a giant scale eighties leg hair remover device”.

“I think you’ll find that’s the official cargo trike Olympic slalom course, new event: Minimum two passengers must be carried at all times, so they can lift the trike over any barriers which have are totally impassable at ground level…” wrote road.cc Podcast guest Kate Ball, from disabled cycling charity Wheels for Wellbeing, providing a serious counterpoint to the impracticality of barriers designed purely, it seems, to slow ‘speeding’ cyclists.

“Do those barriers meet equality standards?” asked Dorinda. “I watched the programme on RHS Bridgewater’s construction, and I’m sure part of the agreement from Salford Council investing was that it would be accessible to the community. It should be easily accessible WITHOUT a car.”

> Why is the 15-minute city attracting so many conspiracy theories? Plus access for disabled cyclists in the latest episode of the road.cc Podcast

However, other social media users – you see where this is going – didn’t seem to have much of a problem with the barriers, believing their job of slowing down cyclists would keep pedestrians using the path safe.

“Imagine having to share it with pedestrians, the utter outrage,” Hilton wrote under Walk Ride Central Salford’s post.

“As a mountain biker can I say WTF ...if a cyclist can’t be arsed to go around that then I doubt they will get on a bike for long anyway. It’s not difficult and it’s not hard,” said Rob.

“If you can’t cycle around them, perhaps you should be on cycle paths or road. They are there for the safety of pedestrians. If you have to slow down, so what,” added Gary.

“Shouldn’t have bikes on public footpaths, well done to the council, people can now walk safely and not have to jump out of the way for unlicensed uninsured untested cyclists!” wrote Si, filling up his anti-cycling bingo card nice and early in the week.

Eh, Joey, is that you?

Add new comment

6 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 33 min ago
1 like

On the salford story I'm rather more concerned with the attempts in the comments to label cyclists as sexual offenders. Maybe road.cc you should give not oxygen to certain commentators ?

Avatar
dubwise | 35 min ago
0 likes

Hey Ryan, how about a round-up of the British National Cyclo-cross champs from over the weekend?  Or is some rubbish about Van Aert more important?

Or maybe you guys are still recovering from watching British Cycling's top class coverage...

Avatar
Simon E replied to dubwise | 12 min ago
0 likes

dubwise wrote:

maybe you guys are still recovering from watching British Cycling's top class coverage...

You surely mean the dreadful quality, barely watchable/listenable BC coverage? I watched some of Saturday on YT and the sound was so poor I tried BBC iplayer but it was no better. They've spent the Shell money on trackies so cyclo-cross - surely the biggest participation BC discipline - can get lost.

I managed to watch some of the French federation's stream of their nationals on Sunday morning. A world of difference! Clear pictures, good camera angles, excellent sound quality from the commentary pair. Could even hear the on-site announcer (is Daniel Mangeas still going? it sounded like his voice) and it looked far better with lots of adverts etc on the barriers.

The best footage I saw from Falkirk was Giorgio Coppola's course preview, which also gave a great impression of just how hard it was for mere mortals.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 37 min ago
0 likes

It doesnt seem as if those Kerplpunk barriers were put there to limit cyclist pedestrian mixing - more to stop run away bikes near the road.   When as others have said on a dead end limited use road it seems like over kill.   Probably same result could have been achieved with a more winding path...

Avatar
KDee replied to Secret_squirrel | 7 min ago
0 likes

What's really needed there is a set of traffic lights. They're on green by default for cyclists/pedestrians, and red for cars. If a car arrives, the driver has to wind down the window, press a beg button, and wait a minimum of 3 minutes for a green light irrespective of whether there's anyone using the walking/cycling route.

Avatar
essexian | 42 min ago
1 like

Happy National Pothole Day!!!!

https://twitter.com/WeAreCyclingUK/status/1746834723303780556

Latest Comments

 