Green with Enve: Spoon Customs' head-turning limited edition XCR Izoard with Enve components

Spoon Customs is renowned for its bespoke steel frames, and the brand originally showcased this limited-run Enve Spec' Izoard XCR back last summer. We see and review many bikes every year on road.cc, and admittedly, many of them are pretty - but that said, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and for me, bikes like this Izoard XCR represent the ones that captivate. This is a bike that is simple and sophisticated, yet it stands out from the crowd too. It's stunningly crafted, the green colourway is lovely, and it's nicely specced too.

In the depths of winter, comforting things are much needed, and that's why we've taken a trip back on the memory lane to the summer's warm days, and this off-the-peg beauty, which marks Spoon Customs' collaboration with Enve.

If one of these bikes caught your eye rolling past, it's undoubtedly the captivating green paint scheme. The paint scheme of the Izoard XCR is a real masterpiece, co-created with a Spoons customer who now proudly owns this stunning bike (yes, I am jealous!)

The XCR seat stays boast a brushed stainless finish with contrasting gloss stripes, seamlessly merging into a matte Alpine Forest Green. Other colour options, all inspired by nature and tradition, are also available, though.

But if you cannot let this bike pass, to celebrate its Enve partnership, Spoon Customs introduced a very limited number of these bikes for pre-orders, too. Limited to just 12 bikes, each comes numbered, marked with the owner's initials, and signed on a laser-etched stainless steel plaque.

While Spoon Customs is most well known for – as the name suggests — custom work, this off-the-peg version aims to still convey some individuality. You can choose your paint, but also the components, as long as they are Enve of course.

All of the Enve components on this bike are customised by Spoon Customs' excellent painters, and zero stickers have been used across the bike.

Every tube on this bike is top-notch and made from Columbus' premium XCR steel and then tig-welded in Northern Italy by XCR specialists. The material itself was hand-selected for its ride quality and responsiveness. The frame is paired with a threaded T47 bottom bracket to maintain cable neatness and eliminate any frame creaks.

The Izoard XCR is at its core a performance road bike designed for speed and developed and tested in the Alps. Despite some tweaks, this exclusive run of the Izoard pays homage to the bike's co-designer, Mark, whose creative input shaped its clean lines and aesthetic.

While the bike pictured here doesn't have a modern integrated front end, you could choose to hide the cables, too because Spoon Customs' 44mm head tube solution allows for that easily.

If you've ever had to build a bike from scratch, deciding every single component, you might have realised how difficult that decision-making process can be when options are limitless. Spoon has decided to make that process a little easier by narrowing down options on this bike. You can choose only Enve's AR bar and SES stem, both of which will be colour-coded with contrasting Enve decals. Wheel options are flexible but from within the Enve range.

In terms of drivetrain options, you can choose SRAM Force or Red AXS, or opt for Shimano Ultegra or Dura Ace Di2 12-speed. There is also Campagnolo SR EPS 12 or the newest Super Record EPS Wireless available (at an extra cost).

How much would this greenness set you back then…? The XCR Izoard's price ranges from £12,490 to £14,390 depending on the chosen drivetrain.

Would you go green with envy about this bike? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out our previous Bike at Bedtime features...