YouTube driving instructor Ashley Neal visits new CYCLOPS cycling junction... and calls it an "absolutely awful waste of time and money"

Driving instructor Ashley Neal — who uploads videos to his YouTube following of 150,000 subscribers, often tackling topics concerning cycling and cyclist safety — has driven and cycled across one of the United Kingdom's newest CYCLOPS cycling junctions for his latest video, claiming that the infrastructure designed to better protect vulnerable road users is an "absolutely awful waste of time and money" and "utterly pointless".

Neal, the son of former Liverpool and England footballer Phil Neal, has frequently made headlines with his outspoken views on road safety, notably in 2022 when he was criticised for a video in which he beeped his horn at two cyclists while overtaking, as a "signal". While in March, fellow social media figure, the road safety campaigner CyclingMikey said he wished Neal would "leave me alone" after the driving instructor uploaded another video criticising his approach.

Now, back with another cycling-related video, Neal has visited the Cycle Optimised Protected Signals (CYCLOPS) junction in St Helens to drive and cycle across it and give his thoughts on the infrastructure.

During the driving section he was very positive about the junction, calling it "super straightforward" and "dead simple" to use, but later expressed much criticism while cycling across it, largely due to the "ridiculous" wait times, regularly in excess of two minutes at traffic lights.

"If I'd used the main road and just waited in traffic I would have been gone," Neal told his viewers during one wait at a red traffic light for cyclists using the junction. "This is my point with junctions like this, all they are really doing is creating an extra area where it is going to encourage cyclists to binbag this. This for me is utterly pointless, it's ridiculous."

Moments later Neal did acknowledge the safety element of the junction, accepting "yes, it's lovely it keeps me out of the traffic here but the wait will just encourage people to go through, and then there is a conflict anyway".

Riding away from the junction, back on a road without cycle protection, Neal added: "This is the problem with it for me — people are encouraged to get on a bike just because they've spent so much money on that particular junction and then the cycle lanes have just disappeared here.

"I've got to be back on the road, so if I'd just kept on the road anyway, through that junction that seems nicely managed and staggered quite well, honestly it would have been perfectly safe [...] from first impressions I would have just preferred to ride in the road."

Revisiting the junction for another go, Neal was again critical of the long waiting times, one taking up to four minutes, but came to his conclusion the infrastructure is an "absolutely awful waste of time and money" without asking if the wait times could be reduced by improving or adjusting the traffic light system or sensors.

"It's absolutely awful, a waste of time and money," Neal said. "It's just a big PR stunt for me. Does it do much to actually improve road safety? It might do compared to what the roundabout was like before but effectively cyclists and pedestrians have still got to do the same sort of thing, they've still got to cross this section of road, cross that section and then get to the other.

"Again sat here waiting, lights are still on red, so no I don't think it's a good idea. Driving through it's fine, just another crossroads. It's pretty fine on those terms but I think it's an absolute waste."

Concluding with some more general thoughts on cycling infrastructure in the UK, Neal said: "Motorists have to do better with cyclists. Much much better because cyclists using the road are the most vulnerable.

"For me, education is always going to win, this country is not designed well enough from the beginning to accommodate cyclists. The Dutch have been doing it for many years."

In August, the St Helens junction came under fire from some locals who said the construction works on the infrastructure had created an "eyesore", with homes and cars "permanently covered in dirt and dust".

The junction opened a month later, a spokesperson from the council saying it would "significantly enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, resulting in smoother journeys for all road users".

St Helens Borough Council said the "prime location" had been chosen "close to several primary and secondary schools and sits next to Lea Green Railway Station".