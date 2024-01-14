Delivery driver who hit cyclist and blamed low sun found not guilty of causing death by careless driving

A jury has found a delivery driver not guilty of causing death by careless driving following a trial that centred around the defence that the accused was unable to see the cyclist killed due to glare from the low sun.

Christopher Morrison was found not guilty at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday, the Press and Journal reports. The 41-year-old had been driving on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen route, near the turning to Stirlinghill Quarry, on 2 December 2022 when he hit Robert Cowie, who was cycling along the road. The 52-year-old cyclist was knocked from his bike by Mr Morrison, fell into the path of another vehicle and died as a result of the collision.

In court, fiscal depute Neil MacDonald called on the jury to convict Mr Morrison, saying that there is "no dispute" that the driver had hit the cyclist, only whether his driving had fallen "below the standard of a careful and competent driver".

He argued Mr Morrison should have seen Mr Cowie and told the court the low winter sun could not have been a "surprise". However, it was the glare of the sun that became the centre of the driver's defence, legal representation David Nicholson pointing to witness accounts that described the sun as "blinding".

"The sun glare was instantaneous – I heard a bang and saw the wing mirror was off," Mr Morrison told the court. "Just like that it changed – the sun hit my eyes, then there was the bang. There was no cycle in front of me as far as I could see. The road had looked fine and clear up until the bend."

Responding to a question from his defence, the motorist said he "didn't have time" to see the cyclist. Likewise, under cross-examination, Mr Morrison said he "thought I was perfectly safe" and "there was nothing that would affect me drastically".

That answer came to a question from Mr MacDonald asking why he had not altered his speed given the conditions. To a question about how the drivers ahead had managed to see Mr Cowie, Mr Morrison suggested "they had a better chance to see him maybe".

"I didn't see him that day because of the sun. Maybe it was bouncing off his high-vis vest – I don't know," he added before fielding a second question about how the Tesco van driver in front had managed to pass safely.

"He was ahead of me. He got lucky just like everybody else – and it's me who is standing here today," Mr Morrison answered.

The jury also heard from Stuart Blackwood of Arc Investigations, an expert witness called by the defence, who produced a report into the incident and said that he did not believe Mr Morrison's van had struck Mr Cowie due to it being "physically impossible" for his bike to have remained upright, causing the black marks visible on the side of the van.

He did concede however that he had not had full access to dash-cam footage used by the police crash reports. When shown footage from the aforementioned Tesco van, Mr Blackwood was asked whether the sun would have changed position in the short time after when Mr Morrison would have passed.

"Not substantially," he answered. Speaking outside court, Mr Morrison said he was "grateful for the jury's decision".