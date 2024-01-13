Check out the anti-theft light that uses Apple technology to “locate your bike anywhere in the world” + more tech news from Shimano, Garmin, Lazer, Enve…

We’ve got tons of cool new tech to tell you about, including Shimano’s plans to control your bike with AI, the lightest helmet with rotational impact protection on the market – according to Lazer – and new products from Enve, Vredestein and Vallon, but we’re starting with the light that uses Apple Find My tech to find your stolen bike…

Check out the anti-theft light that uses Apple Find My tech to “locate your bike anywhere in the world”

A company called Zoopabaus has introduced what it says is the world’s first bike light to use the Apple Find My system to help you find it – and perhaps your bike – anywhere on the planet if it is stolen.

You’re probably familiar with Find My. It’s Apple’s asset-tracking service which helps you locate things like your phone or laptop if they’re lost or stolen. Third-party products can also broadcast Bluetooth signals that allow Apple devices to relay their position to iCloud. You then use the Find My app (you’ll need an iPhone with iOS 14.3 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14.3 or later, or a Mac with Big Sur macOS 11.1 or later to use the app) to find whatever you’ve lost, in this case the Zoopabaus light and perhaps the bike it’s attached to.

Zoopabaus already offers a load of Apple Find My products, but this is its first bike light.

It says, “Users can locate their bikes anywhere in the world using our product. Apple’s network of millions of devices can help protect everyone's bikes from being stolen.”

> Take a look at the bike light that's "more secure than most relationships"

Of course, to get a stolen bike back, the light would still have to be attached, or very close by. How likely is that? Well, the thief wouldn’t necessarily know about the light’s Find My functionality, so might not feel the need to ditch it. The Apple Find My network is anonymous and no one else can view the location of your device.

Zoopabaus says that the Find My function is always on.

“With each charge, the algorithm reserves enough power especially for the Find My module to ensure it can work for a whole year,” it says.

The Zoopabaus light is said to offer 800 lumens for night-time riding, and it’s USB rechargeable. It also offers a power bank function so you can use it to charge your phone, and it’s rated IPX5, meaning it is water-resistant but not fully waterproof.

It’s priced at $49.99 (about £39) with $9.65 (about £7.60) shipping.

Find out more here

Is Shimano planning AI-controlled suspension?

Shimano has been granted a patent (US 11,866,114 B2) for a system that uses artificial intelligence to control bicycle suspension. The idea is that your bike’s suspension fork and seatpost will adjust automatically as you ride.

Even by the usual patent standards, this 31-page tome is pretty dense, but the gist is that Shimano’s system gathers information from various different components – so it might know your speed, acceleration, cadence, gear ratio, and how hard you’re braking, along with stuff like the road surface condition and the weather.

It stores that info and then uses it to adjust the suspension and seatpost to the best settings for you on a particular section of a course or route. It’ll take care of your suspension’s stroke length, spring force, damping rate, and decide when it should lock out.

Although Shimano shows a rim brake-equipped road bike in its pictures, we can be pretty sure that this is designed with mountain biking in mind, so head over to our sister site off.road.cc for all the details.

Find out more here

GoFluo's reflective vest makes you stand out in the dark

We've come across some interesting-looking reflective vests from Gofluo – a small Belgian-based start-up. The brand was set up with the ethos that high-vis wear can also look hip and fashionable, and looking at the 'Darknight' and 'North' vests, that stands true. We first thought the vests themselves flashed, but it is in fact a light reflecting from them in this X video.

Preciso desse coletinho pic.twitter.com/3dE2Vt5WmE — O País Do Ciclismo (@opaisdociclismo) January 9, 2024

The fully reflective safety vest has a hood and is crafted with water-repellent fabric. Some brightly-coloured details add to the vest's visibility, and the longer back and two-way zipper add practicality. There is one pocket in the side hem for your keys/phone. There are seven sizes available, ranging from XXS to XXL, and each vest sets you back £42.95.

Find out more here

Lazer claims new Z1 KinetiCore is "lightest helmet with rotational impact protection" on the market

Lazer introduced a new Z1 helmet earlier this week, claiming it to be the "lightest helmet with rotational impact protection" on the market.

Rotational impact protection has been big news over the past few years, largely thanks to Mips, although many other brands have introduced their own systems.

> Find out all you need to know about MIPS

Lazer uses KinetiCore which, unlike Mips, builds the slip plane directly into the helmet's EPS foam. The idea is to remove the need for added liners and additional weight

At 220g, it is a very lightweight lid, and despite the grams shaved, it's still got a five-star rating in Virginia Tech's testing for helmet safety. However light, it does still have strong competition from the likes of Kask Valegro (Kask uses its own Rotational Impact WG11 Test, rejecting the need for Mips) which tips the scales at 180g, and Giro's Aries Mips Spherical isn't too far with 265g.

The Z1 has seen quite a change in its aesthetics. We'd say it now looks more 'modern' than its predecessor. It's primarily designed for aerodynamics without compromising ventilation and has strategically placed vents to offer top-notch airflow.

It's also Aeroshell compatible, allowing the option to block the vents for more aero gains and weather protection. Additional features include compatibility with a rear light, lightweight antibacterial straps, and the Advance RollSys retention system which adjusts the helmet around your head by a dial outside the back of the helmet.

The Z1 is available in seven colours, sizes S/M/L, and costs £229.99.

Find out more here

Enve debuts InnerDrive straight-pull hubs

Enve has announced the launch of InnerDrive hubs, the rear ones using a ratchet drive mechanism with up to 100 teeth for extremely fast engagement when you start to pedal.

Enve says, “InnerDrive represents the pinnacle of bicycle drive mechanisms. Oversized [42mm] steel ratchets are positioned inboard and over the bearings to reduce stress on the axle and bearings while ensuring positive, reliable engagement.”

The idea is that less axle stress means lower drag and longer bearing life.

The hubs will initially be available with 40-tooth and 60-tooth ratchets, with 80-tooth and 100-tooth options to follow. Plenty of brands use ratchet systems these days rather than more traditional pawls, but 100 teeth?

“When it comes to drive engagement and tooth count, there are tradeoffs,” says Enve. “Higher tooth count and engagement doesn’t equate to greater performance for all users. With four engagement options, riders may tune their hubs to meet their specific wants and needs.”

While the 100-tooth option will provide you with 3.6° engagement, the 40-tooth will offer the lowest drag and require the least maintenance. Enve reckons the 60-tooth ratchet offers a balanced performance for use on drop-bar bikes.

Enve says that the new straight-pull hubs improve lateral stiffness over their existing design for J-bend spokes. It claims weights of 109g for a front hub, and 217g for the rear – a total of 60g lighter than previously.

Saddleback, Enve’s UK distributor, says it will receive stock next month and roll the new hubs into its wheel options. UK pricing has yet to be set. For what it’s worth, we can tell you that the US price for the hubset is $750.

Find out more here

Vallon's Watchtowers sunglasses are made from recycled fishing nets

Swedish sports eyewear brand Vallon is entering the cycling world with its new Watchtowers, aimed mainly at bikepackers and gravel riders.

The frame is made from 85% recycled fishing nets and you get shatterproof Carl Zeiss lens tech. Vallon says that the marine recycled plastic has been transformed into a “sturdy yet flexible” nylon that “matches the performance of non-recycled materials used in cycling sunglasses”.

The Watchtowers come with soft temples designed to keep them secure while minimising pressure and three interchangeable soft silicone nose pads, and the lens has Zeiss RiPel technology – a coating that repels water and oils.

The Vallon Watchtowers are available in three colourways: Black Smoke, Dark Teal Copper, and Silver Blue. They’re priced at £122.

We have a pair on the way for review here on road.cc.

Find out more here

Kwik Fit acquires bike servicing company Fettle

Car servicing and repair company Kwik Fit has acquired Fettle, which has done a similar job in the bike world since 2019

We told you last year that Kwik Fit was partnering with Fettle, initially focusing on supporting fleets using e-bikes and cargo bikes. Now, though, things have moved on.

“The acquisition, which transfers 100% ownership of Fettle to Kwik Fit, will facilitate the combination of Fettle’s innovative approach to cycle servicing with Kwik Fit’s resources, network, and expertise in the automotive sector,” says Fettle.

With brands selling more bikes directly to consumers these days, Kwik Fit and Fettle hope to become a leading alternative to the local bike shop for service and repairs. They also aim to service fleets of e-bikes and e-cargo bikes used by businesses.

Find out more here

Stan app allows you to report potholes for safer roads

The appalling condition of our roads is a shared concern for both cyclists and motorists, and a new app named Stan aims to simplify the process of reporting potholes in your neighbourhood.

Although it seems (at the moment) primarily designed for drivers, Stan encourages cyclists to also actively participate in reporting road defects. To get started, you download the free app on your phone and then start logging any road issues or potholes you encounter. Stan will then escalate these concerns to the relevant road authorities, prompting action.

While the app's vocabulary is currently car-centric, the developers told us that the app's 'Drive Mode' can equally be used to record cycling routes.

The developers also said, "We want to work with cycling clubs to give them data of their local roads in the hope it keeps cyclists safer on the roads. Members of the public can have a look at the road health on the website or cycling groups can get in contact and we can send a detailed report on their local area."

You can download the app and check all the details of how to start directing your rage about the potholes to something constructive.

Find out more here

Garmin's latest Epix Pro fitness watch claims CES award

Garmin has cleaned up with six awards for its new products and app at the annual CES (formerly the Consumer Electronic Show) expo.

The brand's newest Epix Pro multisport GPS watch, announced last year. is one of those awarded, and it comes with a praised AMOLED display (things have come far from the days I thought LED alone was something impressive) and rugged design, a built-in flashlight, dozens of built-in sports apps, health and wellness widgets, mapping features, and, as a cherry on top, battery life for up to 31 days.

We could take the rest of the day listing more features, but let's just say that this watch does it all for you. It tracks your activities, sleep, exertion, and power, and this is totally not cycling-related, but it can even record the number of waves you've surfed.

Yes, this beast of a watch does also cost quite a bit: £709.99 for the standard edition, to be precise.

Find out more here

Vredestein introduces two new gravel tyres

If you’re looking for gravel tyres, Vredestein has introduced two new tubeless models: Grezzo and Seta.

“The new Grezzo [above] features an aggressive tread pattern which is ideal for those who pursue their riding thrills primarily off-road, while the new Seta [below] has a more balanced design, perfect for those seeking smoother riding and enough grip and traction for gravel roads,” says Vredestein.

Each model has a 120TPI carcass and features Vredestein’s TriComp tech, meaning that the centre of the tread is a harder rubber compound that’s intended to lower rolling resistance, while the shoulder is softer for more grip in corners.

The Grezzo comes in 40mm and 50mm options while the Seta is available in 38mm and 44mm widths. We don’t yet have UK prices

Find out more here

