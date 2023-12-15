Motorist scolds cyclist for riding in the bus lane – while driving an untaxed car; Is Chris Froome set to race Unbound Gravel in 2024?; Soudal Quick-Step’s hideously Eurotrash kit reveal + more on the live blog

Queue for four hours for Thunder Mountain? Tick. Take photos with Mickey and Minnie? Done and done. Urinate in a cup at the hotel? No problem.

Oh, sorry, that’s the itinerary for my last trip to Disneyland Paris, apologies. But, rather coincidentally, it’s also what faced suspended Colombian climber Miguel Ángel López while on holiday this week with his family at Walt Disney World, Florida – as the former Astana and Movistar rider was greeted by anti-doping officials at one of the resort’s hotels, despite being provisionally banned from competition.

López had been racing in South America this season, before he was suspended by the UCI in July over a “potential anti-doping violation” relating to the build-up to the 2022 Giro d'Italia, a race López ultimately left due to an apparent thigh injury on stage four, and which saw him become a target for the International Testing Agency.

The Tour de France stage winner and grand tour podium finisher was sacked by Astana last December after the team claimed that it “had discovered new elements” linking him to alleged doping doctor Marcos Maynar.

These “new elements”, Spanish newspaper ABC reported at the time, relate to a document claiming that López received a dose of menotropin, a human growth hormone that increases muscle mass and eliminate fluids, before the start of last year’s Giro.

López was initially, and briefly, suspended by Astana last July after reports emerged claiming that the Colombian was being investigated for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking ring in Spain, led by physiologist Maynar, who was arrested in May and charged with crimes against public health, drug trafficking, and money laundering as part of the Spanish police’s Operation Ilex investigation.

And now – despite being banned from competition as the investigation into López and the doping ring – the 29-year-old was forced to briefly postpone his turn on ‘It’s a Small World’ as he was forced to submit a sample for the anti-doping officials who had travelled to Orlando to see him for an out-of-competition test, as López remains part of the testing pool.

“I am surprised by something that just happened to me this morning,” López said in a message on Instagram this week, live from Disney, criticising the length of the investigation currently hanging over him.

“I had not wanted to say this in public, but it is time because a long time has passed. Everyone knows the situation I’m going through, the provisional suspension that the UCI has had on me for almost five months, and that as of today I know absolutely nothing about my future.

“Just like now in the Disney hotel, I have collaborated, I have done the things they have asked of me. I have collaborated with information, with controls, because I have passed many.

“If they take the trouble to come here, let them take the same trouble to solve the issue for me and expedite me, investigate and give me the green light to do what I like because I am not hiding anything and I’m clean, I have nothing to do with it.”

Can’t believe he missed the opportunity to blast the UCI’s ‘Mickey Mouse’ doping system... Well, at least I hope the drug testers were able to have a go on a few rides while they were there.