Joey Barton's latest unhinged cycling-related social media rant tackles "road tax, insurance and MOT" for cyclists

Telling us a couple of years ago that in 2024 we would be reporting on retired footballer Joey Barton's career change from League One football manager to social media ranter, after several high-profile posts about Jeremy Vine and cycling, we would probably be fairly surprised to say the least. And yet, here we are...
Barton — whose playing career with Manchester City, Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille, Burnley and Rangers was overshadowed with convictions and jail time for assault — has reinvented himself in recent months, having been made redundant by Bristol Rovers in October, ranting on social media about female pundits getting TV roles and Jeremy Vine and cyclists, among other things.
In fact, such is the spotlight around Barton at the minute, sports minister Stuart Andrew this week commented on his remarks about women working in football in TV roles, describing the outbursts as "dangerous" and "not acceptable". Cycling, and most notably presenter and pro-cycling figure Jeremy Vine, have also been on Barton's radar.
Yesterday, the retired footballer whose international career famously lasted 15 minutes, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to "ask for a friend [...] how we would go about" getting "a petition to charge ‘Pedalphiles’ Road tax, need to have insurance and an MOT.....to ride in London".
Some tried to point out the idea had been rejected recently by the government, lawyer Nick Freeman's similar 2021 petition scraping across the 10,000-signature threshold for an official reply, only for the government to state it has "no plans" for such proposals as cyclist identification numbers, licences and penalty points.
"Pedalphiles" would appear to be Barton's latest derogatory term for cyclists, several recent posts about Jeremy Vine calling the Channel 5 presenter "Bike Nonce". Subsequent posts from Barton have referenced "his [Vine's] lawyers" and the claim he "will sue you if you say some words he doesn't like", although the heavily criticised posts remain online [as seen below].
In another post, Barton told followers: "Beware man with camera on his helmet cruising past primary schools. Call the cops if spotted!"
And while the social media activity has been dismissed by many as the rantings of a famous outspoken former footballer out of work and seeking the spotlight, they have concerningly attracted a large audience, Barton's following growing to nearly three million and the most recent cycling-related post being viewed more than 350,000 times since yesterday lunchtime.
Some at least tried meeting the road tax ranting with some facts.
"Road tax doesn't exist," one reply said. "But I'm guessing you're asking for a fair charge to each road user for the proportionate damage they do to the road that needs maintaining?"
The same user, responding to someone saying road tax was "rebranded as an emissions tax", said: "Correct, an environmental levy with sliding scale cost against CO2 produced. Band A vehicles pay £0. Bicycles would be in that banding. So if you insist on 'road taxing' them, no cyclist would pay anything, but all motorists in higher bands would pay more for the extra admin."
Above is another reply, so far unacknowledged by Barton whose social media crusade has moved on to the Post Office scandal, trans athletes, Israel and Gaza, the monarchy, performance-enhancing drugs in sport, Sports Personality of the Year, and female pundits in football.
15 comments
Who?
He was a divisive character when he was still a football player. Undoubtedly he had skills, but was a notorious thug on and off the pitch too. Since he stopped playing it's as if he's decided to let his anger out on everyone else with irrational and deeply unpleasant outbursts. I think he's got issues and needs help.
the use of the word pedalphiles as insult shows a lack of understanding of the english language.
being that words ending phile generally mean something that has an affinity for something i'm quite happy to be pedalphile. same as i'm also a bibliophile and technophile. i'm also a little bit of a xenophile too.
Why does Road CC give these idiots a voice. Best ignored.
This is the man who described a racist murder as a "scrap". Please don't given him the oxygen of attention.
Had never heard of him until this article. I plan to continue on never hearing of him.
Oxygen of attention? I'd prefer not to give him oxygen of any kind
Unfortunately, he's demonstrating that just because someone is famous for being good in one field (e.g. football), it doesn't make their opinions any more valid than asking a random person in the street. Unfortunately, social media magnifies and promotes posts that provoke people, but not the thought-provoking ones.
https://newsthump.com/2024/01/05/why-female-football-commentators-and-mu...
"I have always known that the best way to get your point across in any debate is to use the tragic deaths of innocent people as being analogous to anything you disagree with. I remember in my academy days, I would regularly complain about having to clean the boots of the senior professionals by likening them to Jack the Ripper. Even though some of them hadn’t even used a prostitute, never mind murdered one – but it got my point across"
Guess this bloke* is only a YouTube channel away from being a driving instructor*.
* blokes I've never heard of, and yet their opinions are supposed to be important to me.
Wait until he hears that electric vehicles like Teslas don't pay any VED!
I do hope Vine sues Barton for libel, intimating he is a paedophile.
Poor man. Clearly unwell. His biography is a good read but he suffers from abuse and anger issues which he struggles to reconcile. Probably best left alone.
I'm not regretting removing twitter from my bookmarks, it's become such a culture war cesspit.