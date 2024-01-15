Unveiling the ultimate bargains: check out the road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2023/24

We all love a bargain, and here are the best of them, selected from the hundreds of bikes, components, accessories, and items of clothing that we’ve reviewed over the past year.

How we made our selections

You know the drill by now. We review dozens of products on road.cc every month and select the very best of them for inclusion in road.cc Recommends, the area of the website that recognises excellence. We set the bar high – no, reeeeally high – and only the outstanding stuff gets over it.

Now we’ve been back through road.cc Recommends for the past 12 months and chosen the products that offer you the best value for money. We’re certainly not saying that everything you’ll see here is dirt cheap. What we are saying is that the price is low for a product of its type and, crucially, its quality. Major difference. It all provides a big bang for your buck – or pop for your pound (other currencies are available).

In our other end-of-year component, accessories and clothing roundups, we’ve given three types of awards: Editor’s Choice, Money No Object, and Bargain Buy. Those aren't relevant here because everything is a bargain, but we’ll announce an overall road.cc Recommends Bargain Buy of the Year 2023/24 winner at the bottom.

Magicshine Windbreaker Classic Sunglasses £38.99

If you’re looking for high-performing eyewear that doesn’t cost the earth, the Magicshine Windbreaker Classic Sunglasses are a great option, offering a combination of style, comfort, and performance.

These sunglasses are lightweight (30g) and the wraparound-style polycarbonate lens has a mirrored coating that reduces glare and improves clarity. Various colour options are available, and they fit most face shapes comfortably. The adjustable nosepiece helps you get a secure fit, and there’s no pressure at the temples, not even when you’re wearing a helmet.

The Magicshine glasses stay in place as you ride without sliding or bouncing around. The lens clarity is way higher than usual at this price, providing excellent visibility in various conditions. There’s no frame to obstruct your peripheral vision, and the lens doesn’t easily fog.

While reviewer Lara found the adjustable nosepiece to be slightly visible in use, it's a minor criticism. The price-to-quality ratio is outstanding here. A semi-rigid zipped case, a soft drawstring bag, and a cleaning cloth add further value.

These fit well, don't budge, and protect your eyes nicely. They’re an excellent option, especially considering the price.

Why they’re here Stylish, effective, light and comfortable, they punch far above their weight for the price

Read the review

Schwalbe Tyre Levers £4.99

You probably don't think too much before buying a new set of tyre levers, but Schwalbe’s are tough enough for the tightest tyre/rim combinations and offer a clever little feature that makes it easier to mount some tyres.

What is this mysterious feature? Sometimes, as you push a tyre into place on the rim, one section of the bead comes off as quickly as you’re putting the other end on. The hook on Schwalbe’s lever grabs the hook on your rim and holds the bead in place as you push the middle of the remaining bead into place.

It works really well and is invaluable when dealing with stubborn tyre/rim combos, eliminating the need for excessive force.

The Schwalbe levers are great at removing tyres too. The fine-tapered point slips under tight beads and lifts them off beautifully. They coped with everything reviewer John Stevenson threw their way.

Priced at just a fiver, or even cheaper in some places, they’re a steal. Next time you need a set of tyre levers, go for these; they’re the absolute business.

Why they're here Great tyre levers; buy some

Read the review

Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails £59.99

The Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails gets onto our list courtesy of excellent comfort and support, even when you’re riding hard. Although it’s available in just one width, it’s a fantastic option, especially considering the price.

Saddle comfort is subjective, but reviewer Tom Price found that the Doyenne's 143mm width provided freedom of movement and reduced chafing.

Measuring 240mm from tip to tail, it falls into the 'short-nosed' category, making everything a little more comfortable when you’re riding in an aggressive position. The polyurethane padding and a central cutout add to the overall comfort.

Made with a durable polycarbonate shell and featuring titanium rails, the Doyenne is lightweight for the price, hitting the road.cc scales at 215g. The use of Wiggle's Prime Saddle Integration (PSI) – simplifying the addition of accessories – and the inclusion of a GoPro-style mount improve function.

Tom experienced a minor issue of squeaking when wet, but Doyenne still stands out as a well-designed saddle. Its all-day comfort, affordability, and ability to take accessories mean that we recommend it highly, the only downside being the lack of width options. For the price, though, you really can’t go wrong.

Why it’s here If you are looking to upgrade your saddle, the price, comfort and quality materials here make it hard to overlook

Read the review

Carrera Intercity Folding Bike £380

The Carrera Intercity quick-handling folding bike is just the job for quick dashes to and from the train station and jumping aboard the 08:23 express. It comes fully equipped with mudguards and a rack and offers great value.

The Intercity’s handling dances on the line between twitchy and sporty, making it ideal for dodging potholes. The compact 56cm handlebar puts you in an upright position that’s perfect for city jaunts but might feel a bit cramped on long rides if you're taller.

The alloy frame and steel fork are strong enough to ensure durability, while folding is a breeze, with the main hinge’s initial stiffness easing with use. At 14.2kg, it’s certainly not the lightest folder out there, but that’s a small trade-off for the budget price.

Geared sensibly for around-town use, the 52-tooth chainring paired with an 11-32 cassette provides ample range. The MicroShift trigger shifters are functional, and the Kenda Kwest tyres offer a smooth ride for the price.

The Carrera Intercity is a bike designed for getting you to and from a train station, where you then fold and stow it with minimal fuss. If that’s what you’re after, it’s an excellent, low-cost entry to the world of multi-mode commuting.

Why it’s here Great value folder with practical essentials ready fitted

Read the review

Just Riding Along Monitor Carbon Wheels £879

Just Riding Along's Monitor Carbon wheelset is amazingly light and very strong, offering excellent value for well under £1,000. Of course, you can buy far cheaper wheels, but for what you get here, these are easily worth the money, hence their place in our round-up.

Weighing just 1,360g, these shatter the idea that wheels must be overbuilt and heavy in order to be strong and reliable. The rims’ 27mm inner width accommodates even the widest gravel tyres and proves that you can have both strength and versatility without breaking the bank.

Reviewer Stu Kerton put these wheels through the wringer over an eight-week test period, subjecting them to all the challenges that local gravel routes could send their way. Whether tackling rocky potholes or tree roots, the Monitors emerged unscathed.

Their low weight really makes itself felt when climbing and accelerating, with the wheels providing a tight and responsive feel on undulating terrain. The Bitex hubs ran smoothly throughout, with no mud or grit getting inside. Just Riding Along offers a range of build options, ensuring compatibility with whatever frame and fork you’re using.

With a base price of £845, the Monitors offer very good value for money. The three-year warranty on build quality and components, coupled with a five-year warranty on hub shells, adds a layer of confidence to your purchase. They ride unbelievably well and are among the best gravel wheelsets out there. As a package, they can barely be criticised.

Why they’re here Durable, light, stiff and good value, the Monitors prove that you can have it all

Read the review

Spa Cycles Audax Mono £835

The Spa Cycles Audax Mono is a super-comfortable bike that eats up the miles, climbs incredibly well, and will keep you in control on the steepest of descents. If you want to try the strange world of long-distance fixed-gear riding, the high build quality and excellent value make this an outstanding choice.

Made from Reynolds 725 double-butted steel, the frame balances weight and strength. The handbuilt wheels, made in-house by Spa Cycles, may sacrifice aerodynamics for comfort and compliance, but it’s a worthy trade-off.

With customisable features, including a carbon fork for shock absorption, the Audax Mono offers versatility. It takes 28mm tyres with mudguards, so you get a smooth ride even on the roughest roads.

Despite having just one gear, the Audax Mono climbs beautifully. Reviewer Matt Swaine found that the 42 x 16 gear allowed him to get up all but the most ferocious of inclines and cruise at around 30 km/h on the flat. On the descents, the Tektro R737 brake callipers and drilled TRP-RRL levers provided reliable stopping power. Although mudguards and rear-facing dropouts make roadside puncture repairs a little awkward, the Audax Mono's nimble nature more than compensates.

For a bike that oozes tradition, the Audax Mono is very quick, and the combination of build quality and solid components makes it exceptional value for money. It offers a superb blend of affordability and top-tier construction.

Why it’s here Exceptional value and performance on a bike that can unlock long-distance fixed-gear adventures

Read the review

Velosta 1 e-cargo bike £1,689

The Velosta 1 e-cargo bike offers a lightweight design and ample cargo capacity at an affordable price. It’s also easy to carry and store.

This e-bike features a funky load-carrying frame, a small rear hub motor, and a cleverly positioned battery. It’s a mini cargo carrier that proves that e-cargo bikes don’t need to be big and hefty. Hitting the scales at an impressively light 21.5kg, it outshines many small-wheeled longtail e-bikes in terms of weight and cost.

The 20in-wheeled Velosta 1 is equipped with an extra-long and super-strong pannier rack that can accommodate various accessories, like child seats.

It’s impressive on the hills thanks to the modest Bafang rear hub motor and a 345Wh battery. It handles steep inclines well, demonstrating the importance of well-timed and efficient power delivery. Power kicks in almost as soon as you start to pedal and there’s plenty of assistance to get you up the steep stuff.

The Velosta 1 is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, sturdy alloy mudguards, and 7-speed gearing from Shimano. With a generous range of 32 miles over hilly terrain, including off-road sections, it’s way more versatile than you’d expect.

The rear loading platform is a limited size, and the battery gauge’s accuracy is questionable, but the Velosta 1 still demands your attention. In a market that’s packed with pricier and bulkier alternatives, this e-bike offers a tempting choice for light-load hauling duties on a budget.

Why it’s here Very effective around-town e-cargo bike 'lite'

Read the review

Orro Terra X GRX400 £1,599.99

We’ve got on exceptionally well with the Orro Terra bikes over the past few years, and the aluminium-framed Terra X offers the exceptional handling and high-quality ride of its carbon-fibre stablemates at a lower price. This is an accessible and easy-to-ride bike for both gravel and tarmac, and with mounts for mudguards and a rack, it’s one you can use for commuting.

The Terra X is the cheapest model in the Terra lineup, but that doesn’t mean the performance is compromised. With the same geometry as the pricier carbon Terras, it retains the handling that makes them so much fun. It has a slightly racier edge than bikes with massive tyre clearances, offering a balanced ride.

The strong frame features internal cable routing, mudguard mounts, and a rear rack mount. Its numerous mounting points make it a great option for adventure and bikepacking. Even when fully loaded up, it has a controllable feel.

Equipped with Shimano’s entry-level GRX RX400 gravel groupset and reliable Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 DB wheels, it offers smooth gear shifts and dependable performance. Although it weighs 10.45kg, its lively feel compensates when you accelerate or climb.

The Orro Terra X is competitively priced and provides an excellent entry point into gravel riding. It’s also a reliable and versatile companion for commuting or heading off on road tours.

Why it’s here Confidence-inspiring gravel bike thanks to neutral handling with the benefit of plenty of mounts for versatility

Read the review

Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts £100

The Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts combine understated good looks and excellent comfort with a focus on eco-friendliness. They’re also very good value.

Made in Manchester using fabrics from Italy, these shorts demonstrate Lusso's commitment to reducing international transport. The use of recycled materials extends to the main fabric, mesh back, and straps, and also includes the Perform pad from Italy’s Elastic Interface. The pad is firm to the touch but feels just right when you get in the saddle.

Marketed as a “tight fit”, the leg hems may feel snug for those with larger thighs, but the stretchy nature of these shorts accommodates various body types, and the grippers make for a secure fit. Once the shoulder straps are in place, the shorts offer tons of comfort and stay put throughout your ride.

Performance is impressive, with the shorts delivering a “forget you're wearing them” feel. Breathability is really good, with honeycomb mesh on the straps and back providing excellent ventilation, even in hot conditions.

Pee stops are made easier by the low-cut, stretchy mesh at the front, and the classic design works well with any jersey.

Overall, these shorts are comfortable, breathable, and sustainable, and with a repair service offered by Lusso, they’re also exceptional value.

Why they're here Understated yet smart, great value and perform extremely well

Read the review

Topeak Power Lever Pro £29.99

The Topeak Power Lever Pro is a gem of a multitool, integrating a chain tool, master link pliers, and reliable tyre levers into a compact and lightweight package.

Although a little fiddly with certain tyre and rim combinations, the levers perform okay. You need to be cautious with extremely tight beads, but for most setups, they get the job done effectively. One lever has a spoke catch to keep it in place while you wrestle with the second lever, and that can certainly help.

The master link plier function is smooth and strong. Offering both open and close modes, it provides a secure grip on the chain without the risk of slipping sideways.

The chain tool is a miniature masterpiece that works with every chain on the market, including SRAM's latest flat-top chains. The clever pin assembly has a knurled outer and a cutaway window for alignment checks.

Some chain tools require a huge amount of force, but reviewer Mike Stead reported that the Topeak Power Lever Pro laughed at all his test chains and snapped them open with ease.

Backed by a two-year warranty, the Power Lever Pro is a premium product that's well worth the price.

Why it’s here A light, compact and high-quality tool for modern chains, with tyre levers as a bonus

Read the review

Merida Scultura Endurance 4000 £2,250

A £2,250 bike in a roundup of bargains? Yup, because although there are much cheaper bikes out there, the Scultura Endurance 4000 offers loads for the money. This is the entry point to Merida's carbon fibre lineup, with its comfort-oriented geometry, nippy performance, and neutral handling making it a lot of fun. Sitting between the lightweight Scultura road bike and the off-road Silex, this model mixes elements from both worlds to offer a relaxed position and a fast ride.

Weighing just under 9kg, the Merida Scultura Endurance is responsive and rewards your effort. It feels stiff even when you’re pedalling hard, while the steering is on the fun side of neutral, allowing you to change direction quickly when required.

It handles descents well, offering precision and predictability, and the comfort is impressive, thanks to slim seatstays and a compact frame that leaves plenty of exposed seatpost for added flex. The full-carbon fork with a tapered steerer tube balances stiffness and compliance, while the bike’s clean aesthetics, internal cable routing, and sleek lines add to its overall appeal.

Hydraulic brakes inspire confidence, and the 50/34T compact chainset paired with an 11-34T cassette gives you hill-friendly gear ratios. All of these components are from Shimano’s excellent Shimano 105 R7020 groupset.

Although dependable, Merida’s Expert SL aluminium rims don’t add much to the fun factor of the ride, and over time we’d be swapping the Maxxis Detonator tyres for something grippier and more supple.

Overall, though, this is an attractive package based on a high-quality frameset. It’s comfortable, involving, and has upgrade potential. It offers good value for money, too.

Why it’s here Great value, with high-quality components and a top-notch frameset with a well-balanced approach to comfort and performance

Read the review

B’Twin Tilt 900 folding bike £499.99

B’Twin's Tilt 900 is an efficient and comfortable folding bike that’s equipped with a very respectable Shimano Sora drivetrain. While you might argue for the inclusion of disc brakes rather than rim brakes these days, the Tilt 900 is a highly practical option.

Folding bikes often feel twitchy, and the Tilt 900 is no exception. At a slow pace, it can feel excitable, but it settles down once it gets up to speed. Cruising around on this bike is pleasant, with good seated acceleration. Getting out of the saddle can be a little unnerving – that’s not unusual on a folder – but there’s no lack of enthusiasm, and you can easily adjust your line.

The Tilt offers a comfortable ride, partly because of a little give at the central hinge. In fact, on smooth and moderately rough surfaces, it offers an almost armchair-like experience.

The mid-frame hinge is a pretty standard design, and folding and unfolding take about 15 seconds with practice. It’s really quick! The Tilt 900 also features a clever set of folding pedals.

Shimano’s Sora groupset offers reliable performance although you may feel the setup – with a 52-tooth double-guarded chainset and 9-speed 11-28t cassette – is a tad highly geared when you hit the hills. You might also yearn for the additional stopping power of disc brakes, although the Tektro alloy V-brakes specced here are fine.

The 20-inch wheels provide a solid and stable ride, complemented by the B'Twin 1.75in tyres that offer good grip and comfort, even in wet conditions. B’Twin also provides helpful extras like battery-powered lights, a kickstand, and mudguards.

The Tilt 900 is a very capable and comfortable folding bike, and it’s good value, too.

Why it’s here Very competent and comfortable folding bike that won't leave riders disappointed, especially at this price

Read the review

Galibier Tourmalet 4 Jacket £83.22

The road.cc Recommends Bargain Buy of the Year 2023/34 award goes to Galibier's Tourmalet 4 jacket, which takes the excellence of the previous Tourmalet 3 to the next level, offering improvements in breathability and waterproofing. Galibier has nailed it here. The fit is spot-on with minimal flapping as you ride, and the price is amazing.

With an impressive increase in waterproofing and breathability (both rated at 20,000mm), the Tourmalet 4 is way better than you have a right to expect at this price point. We were particularly impressed by the waterproofing, finding the fabric and taped seams to be impenetrable.

The new HydraStop 2.9+ fabric is also soft against the skin, so it’s comfortable even with just a mesh base layer or a lightweight jersey underneath.

Its breathability comes to the fore during warm and humid climbs, while the full-length front zip gives you more control over the internal climate.

Tailored specifically for cycling, the cut avoids flapping without restricting movement. The quality is top-notch throughout, evident in neat stitching, robust fabric, and details like the offset zip and ample reflectives.

The Tourmalet 4 is a versatile option. Although better in cooler seasons, it’s comfortably capable of handling temperatures in the mid-teens centigrade. With its practical features, high performance, and affordable price tag, this is a superb buy.

Why it wins Awesome waterproofing and breathability from a jacket that's an absolute bargain

Read the review