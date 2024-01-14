Four cyclists fined as police force shares footage of group ride stopped for ignoring red light

A group ride in Surrey was stopped by police this weekend, with all four cyclists issued fixed penalty notices after "contravening a red traffic light".
In footage shared on social media by Surrey RoadSafe, a partnership between the county's police force and council "working to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on Surrey roads", the group of four riders are seen at the front of a queue of stationary traffic at a junction in Esher.
Turning right off Copsem Lane (A244) onto Milbourne Lane, the traffic lights are seen on red when the group made the turn at 8:40am on Saturday 13 January, according to the date and time seen on the police car's recording system.
As the riders made the right turn a police vehicle was being driven just behind, the driver rolling up to the stop line as the group turned across the junction, the police following moments before the group was stopped and issued fixed penalty notices.
"Vanguard Road Safety Team stopped these four cyclists in Esher after they were observed contravening a red traffic light," Surrey RoadSafe told followers on social media. "FPNs issued to all."
The video has been viewed more than 75,000 times since it was uploaded to social media this morning, sparking hundreds of replies. Some have questioned why the force chose to share a video showing the group already across the stop line, cycling lawyer for Leigh Day law firm Rory McCarron suggesting it would be "surely more dangerous for them to wait in the junction?"
"Why is this video unnecessarily cropped to show the cyclists already passed the stop line and not crossing this when the light is red?" he asked. "Surely more dangerous for them to wait in the junction? Highway Code: 'Red means 'Stop'. Wait behind the stop line on the carriageway'."
Replying to another response, he added: "I don't in any way dispute some cyclists contravene traffic signals and I don't endorse that in any way. If you are law enforcement posting offences for public awareness — make sure you show the actual offence being committed. This doesn't."
Another comment, from Dave McCraw, said: "It would be nice if the video showed an offence, since the way that junction works is for traffic to sit in the right lane past the white line at which point they are free to turn even on red. I'm sure it happened, but the video shows no offence."
"You should have shown the offence, that would have stopped all these challenges," a third response suggested. However, others have argued it would be more constructive to use the case as an example that cyclists jumping red lights are subject to police action too, the claim to the contrary often heard from certain anti-cycling types.
Real Gaz on a proper bike, author of the Cycling South Tyneside website, said: "Cycling Twitter can be its own worst enemy sometimes. Police post a video with some cyclists being done for crossing a red light. To the halfwits out there that's clear cut. Use it to show cyclists don't get a free pass, rather than arguing the far end of a fart."
road.cc contacted Surrey Police for comment but had not received a reply at the time of publication.
Despite the claims of some, we regularly see police action against cyclists ignoring red lights, a September 'Vulnerable Road User' initiative in Edinburgh resulting in cyclists fined.
In February 2022, officers in the London Borough of Hackney reported fining 18 cyclists during a 90-minute operation.
the video is cropped because the mpv blocks the view of the cyclists in that lane till the police car gets to the front. All it would show is maybe when the lights changed
But its showing red and the position of the last in the group suggests to me it was absolutely red when they all crossed the line, they weren't in the junction gap waiting when the lights changed.
Especially given barely anyone stops on yellow thesedays, or even red it feels round here, and both the mpv has stopped and the car the other side has stopped and neither would have spotted the police presence till the last second.
Yeah you can argue wheres the harm, wheres the danger, I still maintain if its red light you stop, if anything just to show to other road users, I follow those rules.
I don't disagree that you stop on red but I have problems with the police assuming things that they didn't actually see. It doesn't matter what their position at the start of the clip suggests, innocent until proven guilty.
Just another example of a police force using social media to highlight what the general public want to believe is a bigger problem than motorists doing the same or worse, to stir up shit...It's on par with local rag click bait.
I'm really done with giving a flying f### about cyclists crossing red lights. At any traffic light junction where the cyclist/s came to a complete stop, they could have just dismounted the bicycles, ran across with their bike (including across the white line), and it would have been completely legal. As soon as they do it with pedal power though it's suddenly illegal. The French actually recognise the insignificant danger posed by cyclists crossing red lights with their excellent yellow arrow signs at junctions, at least in Paris.
I'll start considering RLJ cyclists (such as myself now, after experiencing Paris myself, you won't be surprised to learn) an issue once they start causing multiple deaths a year on UK roads - IE never.
So the pedestrians using a pedestrian crossing correctly should just suck it up when some entitled halfwit comes barrelling through a red light when they're trying to cross?
I'd support a change in the law to allow cyclists to go through red lights in some, safer, situations (e.g. left turns). But everyone, especially pedestrians who are more vulnerable than cyclists, should be able to expect other road users to obey the law as it is rather than as they think it should be.
More and harsher penalties for shit drivers of course, but shit drivers don't make shit cycling acceptable.
After watching the video a few times, by the positioning of the cyclists in the junction, I'd be hard pressed to conclude that they did not RLJ.
Looking at the video, the road layout has a safe refuge for right turning traffic and the right turn is light controlled... and that light is red.
I'd suggest that if the lights had been green when they crossed the stop line, then the cyclists would have been either clear of the junction or deeper in to the refuge.
I'd also suggest that the mannerisms of the two last riders is one of knowing that they had gone through the red and were proceeding with more hesitation and caution than had they have gone through on green. There's a deliberate slow, ready to stop caution about the way the whole group is riding that I would suggest would not be there if they had gone through on green.
I'd also suggest that if they had gone through on amber, they would be further in to the junction and, again, their manner of riding I feel would be different.
On a personal level to these 4 ... its a loose. They RLJ and they got caught.
As a PR to cycling en mass [and yes, I know some of you refuse to agree that the actions of the few are rubbed on to the rest of us], it's one to hold up every time we get the 'cyclists get away with *everything*' type shite.
It would be so easy to show the correct bit of the video (the bit where the light was red as they crossed the line) so the fact that it isn't shown is suspicious to me, police don't have much credibility nowadays.
Is it surreyrider on here who has mentioned a number of times the poor response from the online team over submissions?
What is the cost of the FPN ?
I believe it's £50
The video does not show any offence being committed. The cyclists could have been waiting in the right turn lane for some time after they had passed the lights at green, waiting for oncoming traffic to clear the junction. If the police actually saw them pass through a red light, why not video evidence?