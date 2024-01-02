Support road.cc

“Stop victim blaming”: Government’s New Year’s call for all road users to “share responsibility” for safety slammed; Ganna teases new Kask ear-o helmet; Mud bath bike tests + more on the live blog

The Quality Street tin is empty, the Hootenanny is now a distant memory, and Mathieu van der Poel’s spit has finally dried on that cyclocross spectator’s coat – which must mean it’s time for Ryan Mallon to bring you the first live blog of the year
Tue, Jan 02, 2024 09:50
5
09:07
Close pass op (PSNI/Twitter)
“Stop victim blaming”: Government’s New Year’s call for all road users to “share responsibility” for safety slammed, as new figures reveal cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists account for over half of all road deaths in 2023

Since it’s a brand-new year on the live blog (Rick Astley didn’t sing ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ just after midnight on the BBC for nothing), I thought I’d wipe the slate clean and make a fresh start by focusing on some different kinds of cycling-related stories – a post-Christmas clean-up, if you will, of all the doom and gloom and social media outrage that populated the 2023 blog.

Ah, I see…

Well, scratch that idea – because, I regret to inform you, the government and police are at it again when it comes to shifting the onus for road safety onto vulnerable road users. And cyclists on social media aren’t one bit happy about it.

Plus ça change, and all that.

Yesterday, just nine hours into the New Year, Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure – making a rapid live blog debut this year after a spectacularly farcical 2023 – issued a reminder to “everyone of our shared responsibility in 2024 to safeguard our own safety and that of others, however we choose to travel on the roads”.

The latest call for shared responsibility on the roads comes after the PSNI released its provisional, and sobering, road safety figures for 2023, which revealed that 69 people died on Northern Ireland’s roads last year, up from 55 and 50 in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Perhaps most shockingly, of those 69 killed in road traffic collisions, more than half were vulnerable road users – two cyclists, 19 pedestrians, and 13 motorcyclists.

Cavehill Road, Belfast (credit - Sustrans)

> No change in cycling casualties over 10 years in Northern Ireland called “shameful” by Cycling UK and should be “wake-up call” for decision makers

And what did the Department for Infrastructure’s permanent secretary Dr Denis McMahon have to say about this alarmingly high death toll for vulnerable road users?

“If you are a driver help protect more vulnerable road users by slowing down and paying attention. If you are walking please always be aware of your surroundings and if walking at night please ensure you can be seen. And if you are a cyclist or motorcyclist, please ensure you put your safety first,” he said in a statement.

“By each and every road user taking personal responsibility, we are likely to see a reduction in the number of people being killed or seriously injured.

“As we start a new year, please resolve to help prevent collisions and save lives by slowing down and paying attention.”

> "What if a cyclist hits this?": Councillor raises alarm over enormous pothole big enough to stand waist-deep in

As anyone familiar with the live blog in 2023 will predict, that particular sentiment – and the accompanying post calling for “shared responsibility” didn’t go down too well with cyclists on social media.

“Shared responsibility is a cop out,” Holywood Cyclist said in response to the DfI’s post. “How many people do pedestrians or cyclists kill or seriously injure in a year? There is only one danger on the roads and it is time the powers that be here did something about it rather than just asking nicely. Two lives ruined per day isn’t enough to drive change?”

> New barriers on infamous ‘car park’ cycle lane vandalised, as councillor calls for “robust” protection “before someone gets seriously hurt”

“Shared responsibility means putting equal onus/blame on vulnerable road users who get killed, rather than putting the onus on those doing the killing. When are you going to adopt the hierarchy of road users?” asked Stormont Cyclist, noting Northern Ireland’s (predictably) lackadaisical approach to adopting measures now commonplace in other parts of the UK.

“STOP VICTIM BLAMING” was OB Cycler’s all-caps response, while others pointed out ways the Department for Infrastructure could take their share of the responsibility for road safety.

> “If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Belfast Council slams Northern Ireland government’s “joke” delivery of cycling infrastructure – as just 2.8km of bike lanes installed in two years

“How about you build the infrastructure to keep cyclists and pedestrians safe? The domination of the car has to end,” Dom Bryan wrote.

“Oh yes, reminding people. A sure-fire way to improve road safety. 71 dead last year even with your reminders. Maybe it’s time to try something different, you know, like infrastructure. Who is best placed to fix that, I wonder,” pondered Peter.

Meanwhile, Aaron added: “Give us an online portal to upload footage of dangerous and illegal driving already... falling years behind other police forces!”

Now that would be a fresh start we could all get behind…

11:41
Warning that bike theft has been “decriminalised” as stats show 89% of reported cases unsolved

Another heartwarming story to kick off 2024, as the Liberal Democrats have warned that bike theft has been effectively “decriminalised”, as analysis of Home Office data found that nine in 10 cases reported to the police since 2019 had gone unsolved.

Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael described the figures as “shocking” and cause for cyclists to be left “wondering if bike theft has been decriminalised”.

Of all bike thefts reported to the police since 2019, 89 per cent (more than 365,000) have gone unsolved, the analysis of Home Office data showed, pointing to more than eight reported bike thefts an hour and 200 per day going unsolved in England and Wales over the past four years.

Bike theft hotspot sign (Bikmo)

10:53
Is that an ear-o helmet? Filippo Ganna teases new Kask aero road lid – with funky over-ear design

Ah, 1 January – when resolutions are made, alcohol is sworn off (at least for a while), futile training regimes are implemented (and swiftly discarded), and professional cycling teams and riders inundate social media with image after image of their sparkling new kit and equipment.

Carrying on that proud annual tradition yesterday were the Ineos Grenadiers and their time trialling supremo Filippo Ganna, who posted a litany of training camp photos to Instagram, ostensibly to show off the British team’s new kit sponsor (Gobik) and the ever-so-slightly modified colour scheme of its jerseys and Pinarellos.

But, hiding in plain sight, was a far more interesting revelation than Ineos’ change from red to slightly more orangey red tones.

Every photo uploaded by Ganna showed the Italian superstar and a handful of his teammates wearing what appears to be a brand-new, and very interesting, aero road lid from Kask.

The helmet, a likely replacement for the six-year-old Kask Utopia, features a shell which covers the top of the rider’s ears – a sort of halfway house between the non-existent ear coverage favoured by traditional road helmet designs and the maximal approach of pure time trial lids.

Filippo Ganna teases new Kask aero road helmet (Instagram)

With helmets increasingly blurring the line between road and TT in recent years, the as-yet-unconfirmed new design from Kask appears to be pushing the boundaries of aerodynamic gain hunting in road races even further – in what could be a watt-saving coup for those of us with, ahem, wind-catching ears.

And there we were thinking January kit launches were boring and useless…

10:30
What can we expect from the cycling world in 2024? road.cc’s resident Mystic Megs go crystal ball gazing

With 2024 now underway, yawning and in desperate need of a coffee, we decided to fetch our crystal balls (enough with the puns already – grow up) from a dust-infested corner of the road.cc office and come up with some almost certainly terrible predictions for the 12 months ahead in cycling, from active travel and tech to the Tour de France and the bike industry… 

What's in store for cycling in 2024?

(If you stumble across this article in December, feel free to have a laugh at how wrong we were. Apart from my brilliantly accurate predictions, of course.)

09:51
“My new bike definitely rides a lot better than it tastes”: Lewis Askey takes Groupama-FDJ’s new Wiliers for a muddy test ride… at the GP Sven Nys

Like many 22-year-old Brits, Lewis Askey spent his New Year’s Day in a constant state of suffering, while occasionally faceplanting a massive pool of mud…

But at least Groupama-FDJ’s up-and-comer had a 17th place at the GP Sven Nys to show for it, and not just a raging hangover and vague traces of regret.

> Groupama-FDJ confirms new partnership with Wilier Triestina

That’s one method of thoroughly testing your team’s brand-new bikes, anyway. And I’m sure his skin is flawless this morning – who needs a New Year’s trip to the spa when you have cyclocross?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 