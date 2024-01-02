“Stop victim blaming”: Government’s New Year’s call for all road users to “share responsibility” for safety slammed; Ganna teases new Kask ear-o helmet; Mud bath bike tests + more on the live blog

Since it’s a brand-new year on the live blog (Rick Astley didn’t sing ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ just after midnight on the BBC for nothing), I thought I’d wipe the slate clean and make a fresh start by focusing on some different kinds of cycling-related stories – a post-Christmas clean-up, if you will, of all the doom and gloom and social media outrage that populated the 2023 blog.

Ah, I see…

Well, scratch that idea – because, I regret to inform you, the government and police are at it again when it comes to shifting the onus for road safety onto vulnerable road users. And cyclists on social media aren’t one bit happy about it.

Plus ça change, and all that.

The Department for Infrastructure and PSNI are reminding everyone of our shared responsibility in 2024 to safeguard our own safety and that of others, however we choose to travel on the roads. More at: https://t.co/sjymGEplGW@NIRoadPolicing pic.twitter.com/wPRuXLXnuy — Department for Infrastructure (@deptinfra) January 1, 2024

Yesterday, just nine hours into the New Year, Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure – making a rapid live blog debut this year after a spectacularly farcical 2023 – issued a reminder to “everyone of our shared responsibility in 2024 to safeguard our own safety and that of others, however we choose to travel on the roads”.

The latest call for shared responsibility on the roads comes after the PSNI released its provisional, and sobering, road safety figures for 2023, which revealed that 69 people died on Northern Ireland’s roads last year, up from 55 and 50 in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Perhaps most shockingly, of those 69 killed in road traffic collisions, more than half were vulnerable road users – two cyclists, 19 pedestrians, and 13 motorcyclists.

> No change in cycling casualties over 10 years in Northern Ireland called “shameful” by Cycling UK and should be “wake-up call” for decision makers

And what did the Department for Infrastructure’s permanent secretary Dr Denis McMahon have to say about this alarmingly high death toll for vulnerable road users?

“If you are a driver help protect more vulnerable road users by slowing down and paying attention. If you are walking please always be aware of your surroundings and if walking at night please ensure you can be seen. And if you are a cyclist or motorcyclist, please ensure you put your safety first,” he said in a statement.

“By each and every road user taking personal responsibility, we are likely to see a reduction in the number of people being killed or seriously injured.

“As we start a new year, please resolve to help prevent collisions and save lives by slowing down and paying attention.”

> "What if a cyclist hits this?": Councillor raises alarm over enormous pothole big enough to stand waist-deep in

As anyone familiar with the live blog in 2023 will predict, that particular sentiment – and the accompanying post calling for “shared responsibility” didn’t go down too well with cyclists on social media.

Shared responsibility means putting equal onus/blame on vulnerable road users who get killed, rather than putting the onus on those doing the killing. When are you going to adopt the hierarchy of road users? pic.twitter.com/gbOK3KPBzk — Stormont Cyclist (@StormontCyclist) January 1, 2024

“Shared responsibility is a cop out,” Holywood Cyclist said in response to the DfI’s post. “How many people do pedestrians or cyclists kill or seriously injure in a year? There is only one danger on the roads and it is time the powers that be here did something about it rather than just asking nicely. Two lives ruined per day isn’t enough to drive change?”

> New barriers on infamous ‘car park’ cycle lane vandalised, as councillor calls for “robust” protection “before someone gets seriously hurt”

“Shared responsibility means putting equal onus/blame on vulnerable road users who get killed, rather than putting the onus on those doing the killing. When are you going to adopt the hierarchy of road users?” asked Stormont Cyclist, noting Northern Ireland’s (predictably) lackadaisical approach to adopting measures now commonplace in other parts of the UK.

“STOP VICTIM BLAMING” was OB Cycler’s all-caps response, while others pointed out ways the Department for Infrastructure could take their share of the responsibility for road safety.

> “If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Belfast Council slams Northern Ireland government’s “joke” delivery of cycling infrastructure – as just 2.8km of bike lanes installed in two years

“How about you build the infrastructure to keep cyclists and pedestrians safe? The domination of the car has to end,” Dom Bryan wrote.

“Oh yes, reminding people. A sure-fire way to improve road safety. 71 dead last year even with your reminders. Maybe it’s time to try something different, you know, like infrastructure. Who is best placed to fix that, I wonder,” pondered Peter.

Meanwhile, Aaron added: “Give us an online portal to upload footage of dangerous and illegal driving already... falling years behind other police forces!”

Now that would be a fresh start we could all get behind…