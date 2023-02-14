Support road.cc

Live blog

“Are they also warning of sneaky motorists with dashcams too?” Cyclists blast taxi driver’s “staggering victim blaming” over phone use; “Focus on dangerous drivers,” says DCS Andy Cox; Pilot kicked off race after barrier chaos + more on the live blog

It’s a Valentine’s Day special on the live blog today, as Ryan Mallon guides you through all the latest romance-themed cycling news and views (so, the usual kind of nonsense, then…)
Tue, Feb 14, 2023 09:55
2
“Are they also warning of sneaky motorists with dashcams too?” Cyclists blast taxi driver’s “staggering victim blaming” over phone use; “Focus on dangerous drivers,” says DCS Andy Cox; Pilot kicked off race after barrier chaos + more on the live blogTaxi sign (licensed CC BT 2.0 by Ross Davidson on Flickr, image cropped).PNG
13:12
12:41
Children cycling stock image
Cycling UK calls for bike shops to get involved with the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme

Cycling UK has renewed its call for Scottish bike shops and mechanics to get involved with the charity’s Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme.

Launched in 2020 and funded by the Scottish government, the scheme provides free bike repair and maintenance work up to a value of £50 for standard bikes and up to £100 for non-standard cycles, and aims to get neglected bikes out of garages, sheds, and gardens and back out onto the road for people who need them the most.

To facilitate the scheme, grants are provided to bike shops, mechanics, and any other organisations that repair bikes.

Funding is still available, and Cycling UK has renewed its call for cycle repairers to get involved, ahead of the 24 March deadline for applications.

The charity has worked with hundreds of independent bike shops, mechanics, social enterprises, and more through the scheme, with the grants providing both a guaranteed source of income and a good source of potential new customers.

So, if you’re a bike repairer based in Scotland, get involved! More details can be found on the repair scheme’s website.

11:56
Barriers fly across road at 2023 Tour of Oman (OmanSportsTV)
Helicopter pilot booted off Tour of Oman after blowing barriers across road right in front of riders

Yep, that’s right folks, it’s time for another instalment of ‘unnecessarily dangerous finishes at early season bike races’ (nope, still haven’t thought of a catchier title…).

Today’s episode of this soon-to-regular series comes courtesy of the Tour of Oman, where a helicopter pilot for Omani TV flew too low while trying to capture images of the finale of yesterday’s third stage to Jabal Hatt, and in the process blew a section of barriers right across the finishing straight:

With the barriers stretched across the width of the road, prompting a mad dash from race officials to put them back in place, a group of riders who were battling it out for a top 20 on the stage – behind winner Matteo Jorgenson, who took his first ever pro win and the leader’s jersey – were impeded by the chaos, though fortunately no-one was injured.

One of the impeded riders, Arkéa-Samsic’s Michel Ries, tweeted after the stage: “Luckily we could just avoid the barriers flying on the road at the finish of today’s stage!

“But things like that should definitely not happen! Imagine this happening during a bunch sprint!”

Another member of the ten-strong group suddenly faced with a road full of advertising hoardings, Bora-Hansgrohe's Ben Zwiehoff, had a slightly more light-hearted take on proceedings, writing: “Wild finale here in Oman. The barrier was a bit too high to bunny hop.”

I bet Van der Poel could have managed it…

> British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton

The blocked riders, which also included Zwiehoff’s Bora teammate Emanuel Buchmann and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Louis Meintjes, were awarded 20 seconds by the UCI’s commissaires for their troubles.

The low-flying helicopter pilot, meanwhile, has been booted off the race, with a new pilot taking his place for the remaining two stages.

The replacement pilot seems to be slightly more conservative in his approach to capturing images of sprints, as Diego Ulissi managed to win this morning’s stage to Yitti Hills with little to no interference from TV choppers:

11:44
11:38
11:29
UPDATE: The UCI has insisted that rider safety at upcoming Glasgow worlds is “absolute priority”, and that concerns over potholes on the road race course have been forwarded to the Local Organising Committee “responsible for ensuring safe conditions”
11:09
10:24
“Let’s focus all our attention on dangerous drivers”: DCS Andy Cox responds to Police Scotland’s “victim-blaming” call for pedestrians to wear hi-vis

Another story from yesterday – this time focusing on the “victim-blaming” row currently engulfing Police Scotland after a chief inspector urged pedestrians to wear “reflective or fluorescent” clothing, following the deaths of six people who were hit by other road users while walking in the space of just 13 days – has attracted lots of online debate, with Detective Chief Superintendent and well-known road safety advocate Andy Cox reminding everyone on Twitter that our focus should remain on the actions of “dangerous drivers”:

Cox, the head of crime at Lincolnshire Police and national lead for fatal collision investigations, tweeted under our story this morning: “We rightly never tell a victim of sexual assault what they should, or should not wear, and instead focus entirely on the perpetrator.

“Road crime should be no different. Let’s focus all our attention on the dangerous drivers, who through their selfish actions cause so much harm.”

Cox’s stance has been praised by other Twitter users, who have described the emphasis on hi-vis clothing as the “21st-century version of warning against wearing short skirts while walking down dark lanes after midnight”:

> “Drivers have a responsibility to protect vulnerable road users”: Hi-vis police officer close passed by lorry driver

The former lead for Vision Zero at the Met has a been a consistent proponent of amplifying the voices of those affected by road danger and last May spearheaded a campaign to bring road danger reduction to the “forefront of the national conversation and prevent the needless deaths and injury on our roads”.

Incidentally, during that campaign, which saw Cox complete 30 miles of physical activity (such as walking, running, or cycling) per day for a week, the DCS – along with riding companion Jeremy Vine – was close passed by a lorry driver, despite being decked out in hi-visibility clothing clearly emblazoned with ‘Police’ on the back.

After several social media users criticised the cyclists for not riding single file before the close pass – which led Vine to suggest that British motorists have been “dehumanised” – Cox once again took to Twitter to firmly remind everyone that “drivers have a responsibility to protect vulnerable road users. That way everyone gets home safely, alive.”

09:58
09:19
“Are they also warning of sneaky motorists with dashcams too?” Cyclists react to taxi driver association’s “staggering self-justification and victim-blaming” over phone use

Yesterday, we reported that a concerned taxi driver’s association rep had warned cabbies in the UK that they should avoid being “tempted to pick up your mobile phone” while driving – thanks to “sneaky” cyclists and their helmet cameras (you didn’t actually think he was concerned about road safety, did you?).

> Taxi association warns drivers of "sneaky" cyclists with cameras catching law-breaking behaviour

Unsurprisingly, the Licensed Taxi Driver’s Association executive’s call (in this case, not an actual phone call) to all “unknowingly guilty” mobile-using cabbies has been greeted with incredulity within the cycling community.

(The kind of incredulity typically reserved for a taxi driver caught using their phone, apparently…)

Here’s what road.cc’s readers had to say…

First up, eburtthebike described the LTDA’s warning as “staggering self-justification and victim-blaming”. 

They continued: “Bloody cyclists, always breaking the law themselves but just because I made a perfectly innocent phone call which is illegal and threatens their lives the snotty b***ards reported me!

“If the warning has the effect of preventing drivers making phone calls, then good.  If it has the effect of making drivers even more hostile to cyclists, not so good. It sounds very much like the LTDA rep has been caught and fined themselves.”

“I commend this excellent initiative from the LTDA,” wrote road.cc reader Mungecrundle. “Reminding their members about regulations they may think are trivial, the possible consequences to their livelihoods and the ability of the police to prosecute based on video footage submitted by members of the public.

“All wrapped up in a ‘Don't be a victim’ messaging style rather than antagonising their members with a Nanny State diktat about how they must follow rules.”

“Are they also warning of sneaky motorists with dashcams too?” asked Das. Good point…

Brooksby was just glad that the LTDA seem to “have their priorities in order”, while quiff couldn’t help noticing the executive’s rather dubious distinction between a cyclists “or possibly a member of the public”.

Ktache, meanwhile, couldn’t seem to move past the description of the phone-using cabbie as “unknowingly guilty”.

“Otherwise law abiding highly trained professional driver unaware of decades old law,” they wrote.

Though IanMK reckoned the whole warning thing just proved that the LTDA “have mastered the art of satire”.

Finally, over on Twitter, Lib Dem councillor for South Oxfordshire, Alexandrine Kántor, proudly declared her status as a “pesky cyclist”:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

