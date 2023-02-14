“Are they also warning of sneaky motorists with dashcams too?” Cyclists blast taxi driver’s “staggering victim blaming” over phone use; “Focus on dangerous drivers,” says DCS Andy Cox; Pilot kicked off race after barrier chaos + more on the live blog

‘And I would have gotten away with my incessant phone use too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!’
Yesterday, we reported that a concerned taxi driver’s association rep had warned cabbies in the UK that they should avoid being “tempted to pick up your mobile phone” while driving – thanks to “sneaky” cyclists and their helmet cameras (you didn’t actually think he was concerned about road safety, did you?).
> Taxi association warns drivers of "sneaky" cyclists with cameras catching law-breaking behaviour
Unsurprisingly, the Licensed Taxi Driver’s Association executive’s call (in this case, not an actual phone call) to all “unknowingly guilty” mobile-using cabbies has been greeted with incredulity within the cycling community.
(The kind of incredulity typically reserved for a taxi driver caught using their phone, apparently…)
Here’s what road.cc’s readers had to say…
First up, eburtthebike described the LTDA’s warning as “staggering self-justification and victim-blaming”.
They continued: “Bloody cyclists, always breaking the law themselves but just because I made a perfectly innocent phone call which is illegal and threatens their lives the snotty b***ards reported me!
“If the warning has the effect of preventing drivers making phone calls, then good. If it has the effect of making drivers even more hostile to cyclists, not so good. It sounds very much like the LTDA rep has been caught and fined themselves.”
“I commend this excellent initiative from the LTDA,” wrote road.cc reader Mungecrundle. “Reminding their members about regulations they may think are trivial, the possible consequences to their livelihoods and the ability of the police to prosecute based on video footage submitted by members of the public.
“All wrapped up in a ‘Don't be a victim’ messaging style rather than antagonising their members with a Nanny State diktat about how they must follow rules.”
“Are they also warning of sneaky motorists with dashcams too?” asked Das. Good point…
Brooksby was just glad that the LTDA seem to “have their priorities in order”, while quiff couldn’t help noticing the executive’s rather dubious distinction between a cyclists “or possibly a member of the public”.
Ktache, meanwhile, couldn’t seem to move past the description of the phone-using cabbie as “unknowingly guilty”.
“Otherwise law abiding highly trained professional driver unaware of decades old law,” they wrote.
Though IanMK reckoned the whole warning thing just proved that the LTDA “have mastered the art of satire”.
Finally, over on Twitter, Lib Dem councillor for South Oxfordshire, Alexandrine Kántor, proudly declared her status as a “pesky cyclist”: