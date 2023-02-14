“Are they also warning of sneaky motorists with dashcams too?” Cyclists blast taxi driver’s “staggering victim blaming” over phone use; “Focus on dangerous drivers,” says DCS Andy Cox; Pilot kicked off race after barrier chaos + more on the live blog

Yep, that’s right folks, it’s time for another instalment of ‘unnecessarily dangerous finishes at early season bike races’ (nope, still haven’t thought of a catchier title…).

Today’s episode of this soon-to-regular series comes courtesy of the Tour of Oman, where a helicopter pilot for Omani TV flew too low while trying to capture images of the finale of yesterday’s third stage to Jabal Hatt, and in the process blew a section of barriers right across the finishing straight:

I'm glad no rider was hit by that flying barrier. 😳pic.twitter.com/sfBcHBYYmy — Benji Naesen (@BenjiNaesen) February 13, 2023

With the barriers stretched across the width of the road, prompting a mad dash from race officials to put them back in place, a group of riders who were battling it out for a top 20 on the stage – behind winner Matteo Jorgenson, who took his first ever pro win and the leader’s jersey – were impeded by the chaos, though fortunately no-one was injured.

One of the impeded riders, Arkéa-Samsic’s Michel Ries, tweeted after the stage: “Luckily we could just avoid the barriers flying on the road at the finish of today’s stage!

“But things like that should definitely not happen! Imagine this happening during a bunch sprint!”

Another member of the ten-strong group suddenly faced with a road full of advertising hoardings, Bora-Hansgrohe's Ben Zwiehoff, had a slightly more light-hearted take on proceedings, writing: “Wild finale here in Oman. The barrier was a bit too high to bunny hop.”

I bet Van der Poel could have managed it…

> British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton

The blocked riders, which also included Zwiehoff’s Bora teammate Emanuel Buchmann and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Louis Meintjes, were awarded 20 seconds by the UCI’s commissaires for their troubles.

The low-flying helicopter pilot, meanwhile, has been booted off the race, with a new pilot taking his place for the remaining two stages.

The replacement pilot seems to be slightly more conservative in his approach to capturing images of sprints, as Diego Ulissi managed to win this morning’s stage to Yitti Hills with little to no interference from TV choppers: