“These children have every right to be on our roads”: More videos of kids cycling (and more motorists getting angry); Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

It was a busy weekend over at road.cc headquarters, so grab a coffee, sit back, and catch up with the latest two-wheeled news…

It turns out that ‘road tax’ – an imaginary tax used by fact-adjacent motorists to bash people on bikes – is coming… but not for cyclists.

Nope, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will reportedly use Thursday’s Budget to change the current Treasury rules and require owners of emission-free vehicles to pay vehicle excise duty (or VED, to give it its proper name) for the first time in a bid to plug a projected £7 billion shortfall.

The news comes as the Bank of England warned we could be facing a two-year recession, the longest on record, but is likely to be controversial as it will be a disincentive for motorists to switch to electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, two favourites from last week’s live blog continued their spell in the spotlight, as the outrage that erupted in Brighton over a cyclocross event – which left a local park “a dangerous mud bath”, drew the ire of local councillors and put the following weekend’s Park Run in jeopardy – was swiftly expunged, as the ground recovered thanks to the recent dry weather. Who knew grass could grow back, eh?

Sticking to Brighton, and just days after the council said it would investigate the placement of a new cycle hangar that parking permit holders claimed was “deliberately” blocking two car spaces, another resident told the local press that she did not want one of the “giant ugly objects” outside her house (apparently, she was talking about the hangar, and not a 4x4).

I sense a theme emerging…

Here’s what else you may have missed over the weekend:

