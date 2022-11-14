Support road.cc

"These children have every right to be on our roads": More videos of kids cycling (and more motorists getting angry); Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Happy Monday everyone! Ryan Mallon's here to guide you through the first live blog of the week, where he promises there'll be no mention of Cristiano Ronaldo or Matt Hancock…
Mon, Nov 14, 2022 09:56
Shawlands Bike Bus (Cycling Scotland, Facebook)
Weekend round-up: Road tax, mud baths and cyclists ticketing the police

It was a busy weekend over at road.cc headquarters, so grab a coffee, sit back, and catch up with the latest two-wheeled news…

It turns out that ‘road tax’ – an imaginary tax used by fact-adjacent motorists to bash people on bikes – is coming… but not for cyclists.

Nope, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will reportedly use Thursday’s Budget to change the current Treasury rules and require owners of emission-free vehicles to pay vehicle excise duty (or VED, to give it its proper name) for the first time in a bid to plug a projected £7 billion shortfall.

The news comes as the Bank of England warned we could be facing a two-year recession, the longest on record, but is likely to be controversial as it will be a disincentive for motorists to switch to electric vehicles.

> 'Road tax' is coming... but not for cyclists

Meanwhile, two favourites from last week’s live blog continued their spell in the spotlight, as the outrage that erupted in Brighton over a cyclocross event – which left a local park “a dangerous mud bath”, drew the ire of local councillors and put the following weekend’s Park Run in jeopardy – was swiftly expunged, as the ground recovered thanks to the recent dry weather. Who knew grass could grow back, eh?

East Brighton Park (Giedrius Čeginskas/Facebook)

> Outrage silenced as park turned into "dangerous mud bath" by cyclocross race recovers in time for Parkrun

Sticking to Brighton, and just days after the council said it would investigate the placement of a new cycle hangar that parking permit holders claimed was “deliberately” blocking two car spaces, another resident told the local press that she did not want one of the “giant ugly objects” outside her house (apparently, she was talking about the hangar, and not a 4x4).

Brighton cycle hangar (credit - Brighton Active Travel)

I sense a theme emerging…

> NIMBY locals "concerned and distressed" by "giant ugly" bike hangar

Here’s what else you may have missed over the weekend:

> Cyclists ‘ticket’ police after officer doors bike rider (+ video)

> ​London Conservative group accused of scaremongering over anti-LTN video

> Round-the-world cyclist has bike stolen in Cambridge

> ​Near Miss of the Day 834: Punishment pass on cyclist lands driver in court

09:22
“These children have every right to be on our roads”: More videos of kids cycling (and more motorists getting angry)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week – or trying desperately to reality TV-wash your failed political career in an Australian jungle – you’re bound to have formed an opinion on that viral video of the five-year-old cyclist and the close passing driver.

The contentious clip, which is approaching three million views on Twitter, has been featured on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show, several Tory WhatsApp groups, and even an Ashley Neal YouTube video (more on that soon).

> Police mic-drop reply to those (including Sajid Javid) claiming five-year-old cyclist shouldn't be on the road

Since that particular video has attracted quite the online backlash, I thought I’d kick off this week’s live blog with a few wholesome clips of children enjoying riding their bikes safely on the road:

On Friday morning, Cycling Scotland joined the Shawlands Primary School bike bus. Launched last year in the south-east of Glasgow, the Shawlands Bike Bus is believed to be the first such initiative to trial new ground-breaking technology which allows its members to control traffic lights so every child can safely pass through a busy junction.

> “Game changing” device allows cyclists to control traffic lights so children stay safe

“It’s amazing to see how they’ve grown in just over a year!” Cycling Scotland said of the popular bike bus on Facebook.

“Until we have more dedicated cycle lanes separate from traffic, bike buses like this are a brilliant way of supporting and encouraging primary-school children to cycle to school, giving them the experience of cycling on roads with the safety of being directed by adults and surrounded by others.”

Meanwhile in London over the weekend, children were out on their bikes as part of a Kidical Mass-organised ride through the city’s streets, cycle lanes, LTNs and parks:

However, after last week’s seemingly endless ‘child versus car’ debate, it’s perhaps no surprise that it didn’t take long for the usual suspects to have their say:

Ryan Mallon

