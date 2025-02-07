Ineos Grenadiers and other teams refuse to continue French stage race after motorist almost drives into cyclists at roundabout – day after another driver strayed onto course and caused crash

The remainder of this year’s Étoile de Bessèges stage race has been thrown into doubt after the Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, and several other teams all refused to race and headed back to their team buses during stage three on Friday afternoon – following yet another near miss with a member of the public who drove onto the course and almost hit the peloton at a roundabout.

12km into today’s third stage of the French race, initially scheduled to be a 163km loop around Bessèges, a seemingly unsuspecting motorist made their way onto the circuit, driving in the opposite direction to the race, and almost collided with the bunch – prompting the riders to stop in protest at the clear lack of safety measures in place at the event.

> Oblivious motorist forced to reverse off road after driving towards charging pro peloton at Étoile de Bessèges stage race, causing crash and injuring rider

This latest safety issue comes a day after another motorist strayed onto the route and drove towards the bunch, before forced rapidly reversing off the road, causing a crash in the process, which led Red Bull-Bora’s Maxim van Gils to abandon due to his injuries.

It also comes two days after the riders were forced to avoid a lorry in the road on the opening stage.

Following today’s near miss, the peloton immediately stopped for what turned out to be an hour and a half in protest.

Three representatives of the riders’ union, the CPA, spent that time discussing the issue with the race organisers, with two of the representatives reportedly unwilling to carry on racing.

However, an agreement of sorts was eventually reached with the organisers to continue, albeit without the planned finishing lap around Bessèges, cutting the stage distance by 27km.

Nevertheless, a number of teams were reportedly unhappy with the decision to continue and headed back to their team buses at the finish, withdrawing from the race.

These teams form bulk of the race’s WorldTour representation, including race leader Paul Magnier’s Soudal-Quick Step squad, the Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek, Van Gils’ Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team, Lotto, Decathlon-AG2R, and EF Education-EasyPost.

In a statement posted on social media, EF said: “Our team, along with several others, has decided to retire from the Étoile de Bessèges due to safety concerns, including the presence of moving vehicles on the race course. The safety of our riders and staff is our top priority.”

We’ll have more on this story as we get it.