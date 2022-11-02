‘Road rage’ on BBC Panorama: fuelling the fire or raising awareness? We interview the presenter on the road.cc Podcast

Some of you might have spotted in the Beeb's TV listings recently that a Panorama episode titled 'Road Rage: Cars v Bikes' has been floating about on iPlayer for a week or so now. It was supposed to be broadcast sooner then some minor political things happened, but we can now reveal that road.cc, along with some victims of dangerous close passes who have appeared in our Near Miss of the Day series, lent a hand in the production of the show.
We sat down with the presenter Richard Bilton to talk about why the show was made, what he hopes viewers will gain from watching it and what he thinks about some premature negative reaction to the title on social media (you'll find some of it on today's live blog). Are shows like this being broadcast to the nation inflammatory, or is it important that the public sees what cyclists can be subjected to on a daily basis to raise as much awareness as possible?
We'd recommend listening to the pod then watching the episode to form your opinion. Our communities' editor Simon has also written a review of the programme.
Part 2 is something completely different, as Liam talks to former racer and cycling coach Matt Rowe about indoor training and training zones. How should you structure your indoor training over the winter? Is zone 2 training all it's cracked up to be? Get some top tips from one half of Rowe and King to set you on the path to being fitter and faster in 2023.
The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast.
Well that's bolloxs....
Maybe I'm wrong but I thought half the problem with CF as a material was not the carbon per se but the fact that it's inseparable from the resin. ...
Low sun particularly when it's likely to be combined with wet roads is something that I avoid like the plague....
Didn't he leave his wife while on their Hineymoon, after being with her for ten years and two children, to shack up with a 22 year old receptionist...
It's debatable whether or not it's the protestors causing the issues or more the drivers not following the German rules on leaving space for...
Oh god, you've just reminded me that I've broken my own golden rule and ordered a bike with a proprietary D-shaped seatpost 😭
They'd swerve left and you'd be shopping for a wheelchair.
Oh, no-one's doing that. It's merely pointing out that most adults who ride bikes also drive cars. ...
Nice? Yeah, literally ...
No, that would imply there was something wrong with killing the odd cyclist. They did, however, show that driving straight into a cyclist...