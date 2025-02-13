End of the road for Tour de France Unchained — Netflix confirms no more seasons; "Yes... and long overdue": Cyclists support calls for drivers to be "presumed liable" in collisions; Wax your chain...in a rice cooker?! + more on the live blog

French newspaper Le Parisien has reported that this summer's third season of Tour de France: Unchained, the behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary, may be its last. The documentary follows numerous riders and teams' journey to and through the race, and it is launched on the streaming platform in the week ahead of the next year's edition.

However, sources have told Le Parisien that Netflix no longer wants to film at the race and, despite nothing being official, the riders, organisers and teams "have started to get used to the idea that Netflix's cameras will no longer be there in June".

One source from a French team told the newspaper: "Usually, at the end of January, we are already contacted by Netflix for filming in the spring with some of our riders. This time, we haven't had a single phone call. It seems that the message is clear."

Another source added: "Frankly, it's complicated for Netflix to renew itself every year. We're still in a repetitive sport: bus, race, bus, hotel, sleep and repeat the next day. And with Pogačar crushing everything, the suspense seems complicated to maintain."

Le Parisien claims the second season's viewing figures were judged "average", quite good abroad but "disappointing" in France, giving the streaming giant a business decision considering the enormous production costs. It isn't all doom and gloom however, the newspaper suggesting that Netflix may film behind-the-scenes at the women's Tour instead.

We've contacted Netflix for comment. Season three is set to air ahead of this year's race, the documentary undoubtedly going to be dominated by Pogačar's phenomenal year, as well as hopefully much of Binian Girmay and Mark Cavendish's history making.