Near Miss of the Day 835: Company promises to "reinforce" safety message with 600 drivers after cyclist close pass

When the road.cc reader who submitted today's Near Miss of the Day was close passed at speed by a driver on a stretch of road with double solid white lines they did not have to look very hard to find some contact details.

See the driver was behind the wheel of their company's vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa covered with Verisure's branding...

Sending the video to the smart alarms home security company the road.cc reader pointed out the irony of their website stating "you believe everyone has the right to feel safe and secure".

"I did not feel very 'safe and secure' as your driver passed me, without their offside wheels even crossing the central reservation, I don't think they were keeping themselves 'safe and secure' travelling at that speed, into a blind corner," the reader told Verisure.

The reader also passed on the relevant Highway Code advice to leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists at speeds of up to 30mph, and give them more space when overtaking at higher speeds.

What's more the overtake occurred approaching a blind bend on a stretch of road with solid white lines communicating to drivers to not cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road.

As per Rule 129 of the Highway Code (backed up by the 1988 Road Traffic Act): "You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less."

"We are taking this situation very seriously"

In response to the email Verisure thanked the reader for the footage and said the company had identified the driver and "conducted a disciplinary meeting", after which it was decided to "give him a warning reminding him the rules when he is driving".

"I'm sorry if your experience with Verisure was bad. We are taking this situation very seriously and we will reinforce the message to our 600 drivers. Also, we are piloting a new tool who will help us to monitor better the bad behaviour of our drivers."

