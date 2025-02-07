Cyclists “don’t contribute to town” and “already have all its roads to cycle on”, claim businesses as controversial bike ban eased in “short-term tactical move to appease cyclists”

Councillors have voted to ease a longstanding cycling ban in Maidenhead, which will allow cyclists to use the town’s pedestrianised High Street between 5pm and 10am as part of an attempt to encourage active travel and “ease congestion”, after a local business group claimed any similar change in nearby Windsor would “change the face” of the town and “alienate the entire business community”.

According to Windsor and Eton Business Partnership, plans to permit cycling on Peascod Street, the Berkshire town’s main shopping street, were simply “a short-term tactical move by the council to appease cyclists who already have the whole of Windsor and all its roads to cycle on”.

The group also argued that the cyclists potentially using Peascod Street under such plans, during hours when the area would be “teeming with pedestrians”, would “not be contributing to the town” economically – a claim countered by Cycling UK, who highlighted government research which found that improved access for cyclists “results in increased trade at local businesses”.

Likewise, the national cycling charity pointed out that – despite the business partnership’s claims – there is currently “limited” dedicated cycling infrastructure in both Maidenhead and Windsor, noting that the current ban on Peascod Street “wrongly” treats all cycling as anti-social behaviour, preventing law-abiding, careful cyclists from accessing the shops.

> Controversial cycling ban to be eased to “cut congestion” – less than a year after council claimed restrictions had “wide support”

The row comes after the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead voted to change the orders prohibiting cycling at all times on High Street in Maidenhead, following feedback from local and national cycling groups, in a move the council believes will cut congestion and promote both active travel and “safe cycling”.

The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) banning cycling on the pedestrianised street, as well as on Windsor’s Peascod Street, was first approved in April 2021, after community wardens claimed to have witnessed “many incidents” of people riding bikes causing “alarm and distress” to residents in the area.

The lead member for public protection and parking at the local authority at the time, David Cannon, said the order – like other cycling-related PSPOs across the country – was designed to “change” residents’ behaviours and deter anti-social behaviour.

Months later, the council confirmed that wardens were patrolling the High Street’s no-cycling zone (as well as on Peascod Street in Windsor, where the PSPO was also enacted) and carrying out “targeted spot checks” to raise awareness of the order.

Cyclists were also warned that they would receive an automatic £100 fine if they failed to dismount when approached by a warden, and risk a £1,000 penalty if they appealed and took the matter to court.

Last April, the local authority approved the extension of the PSPO for another three years following what council leader Simon Werne described as “clearly wide support for continuing” the order among residents.

> Cyclists could face £1,000 fine if caught riding in pedestrianised zones

However, last week councillors voted to amend the PSPO in Maidenhead, meaning that cycling will now be permitted on High Street between 5pm and 10am. Announcing the decision, councillor Richard Coe said the move would give cyclists the same access to the High Street as delivery vehicles.

“The administration are really keen to encourage walking and cycling. It’s good for your health, it’s good for carbon monoxide reduction, and obviously it’s good for congestion as well,” Coe said.

“Having thought through this very carefully we have decided that we are happy to give cyclists access to Maidenhead High Street during the same hours as delivery vehicles.”

High Street, Maidenhead (Google Maps)

The decision came after the Liberal Democrat-controlled council held a consultation on the future of cycling on both High Street and Peascod Street, with the local authority stating that it decided to ease the ban in Maidenhead “particularly in reference to feedback submitted by cycling groups”.

One of those groups, Cycling UK, told the council that the ban as it stood “wrongly treats all cycling as anti-social behaviour”.

The Windsor and Maidenhead representative for the charity – a resolute critic of cycling-related PSPOs across the country – said: “We believe that there is huge difference between banning cycling and banning anti-social cycling”.

> Locals support ban on “malicious” cycling in town centres where police claim cyclists “rifle through” – but cyclists call for clampdown on “speeding vehicles” and worry PSPO could target safe cycling

The representative added that concerns held by residents about delivery riders on “illegal” motorised e-bikes in fact related to “motor vehicles” and should be tackled by the police.

They also argued that the “limited dedicated cycle infrastructure” in both towns meant cyclists need access to quieter routes away from traffic, a point echoed by both the Windsor Cycling Hub and Windsor and Maidenhead Active Travel group, while data provided to the council showed that the number of casualties due to crashes between cyclists and other vehicles in both towns “significantly exceeds” those between cycles and pedestrians.

However, despite the decision to amend Maidenhead’s cycling ban, the borough’s other cycling PSPO on Windsor’s Peascod Street will remain unchanged.

Peascod Street, Windsor (Google Maps)

The local authority said that cycling will remain prohibited there due to the “much higher footfall”, as well as its downhill slope, which the council said means cyclists “would find it difficult to manage their speed”.

This news was welcomed by the Windsor and Eton Business Partnership, which represents local traders, who argued easing the ban on Peascod Street would “change the face of Windsor as an ideal place to shop and visit for residents and visitors alike – whilst alienating the entire business community”.

The group said that lifting the Windsor ban would lead to cyclists riding in the area “when Peascod Street is literally teeming with pedestrians”.

It also branded the proposals “a short-term tactical move by the council to appease cyclists who already have the whole of Windsor and all its roads to cycle on”, and claimed that people riding bikes “would not be contributing to the town”.

> Café owner claims "pointless" cycle lane "destroying" business as lost parking spaces mean customers of 10 years "won't turn around any more", but council points out safe and attractive streets "boost economic activity"

However, in response, Cycling UK and Windsor Cycling Hub highlighted research that shows improved access for cyclists “results in increased trade at local businesses” and that cyclists “spend more than users of most other modes of transport”.

Because, despite the claims of Windsor and Eton Business Partnership, and many similar groups, to the contrary, research has long demonstrated the economic benefit of encouraging cycling in towns and cities.

According to a government report from 2016, cycle parking delivers five times higher retail spend per square metre than the same area of car parking, while a 2020 study on the economic impact of a protected bike lane in Toronto found that cycling infrastructure benefits businesses located on such routes by encouraging people to visit more frequently, and to spend more once they are there.

Councillor Coe, meanwhile, admitted that the council decided not to ease the ban in Windsor “due to individual circumstances in Peascod Street”, including its slope, but said the local authority would consider facilitating more cycling in Windsor while also maintaining “safety for pedestrians”.