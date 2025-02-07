Cyclists “don’t contribute to town” and “already have all its roads to cycle on”, claim businesses as controversial bike ban eased in “short-term tactical move to appease cyclists”

Councillors have voted to ease a longstanding cycling ban in Maidenhead, which will allow cyclists to use the town’s pedestrianised High Street between 5pm and 10am as part of an attempt to encourage active travel and “ease congestion”, after a local business group claimed any similar change in nearby Windsor would “change the face” of the town and “alienate the entire business community”.
According to Windsor and Eton Business Partnership, plans to permit cycling on Peascod Street, the Berkshire town’s main shopping street, were simply “a short-term tactical move by the council to appease cyclists who already have the whole of Windsor and all its roads to cycle on”.
The group also argued that the cyclists potentially using Peascod Street under such plans, during hours when the area would be “teeming with pedestrians”, would “not be contributing to the town” economically – a claim countered by Cycling UK, who highlighted government research which found that improved access for cyclists “results in increased trade at local businesses”.
Likewise, the national cycling charity pointed out that – despite the business partnership’s claims – there is currently “limited” dedicated cycling infrastructure in both Maidenhead and Windsor, noting that the current ban on Peascod Street “wrongly” treats all cycling as anti-social behaviour, preventing law-abiding, careful cyclists from accessing the shops.
> Controversial cycling ban to be eased to “cut congestion” – less than a year after council claimed restrictions had “wide support”
The row comes after the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead voted to change the orders prohibiting cycling at all times on High Street in Maidenhead, following feedback from local and national cycling groups, in a move the council believes will cut congestion and promote both active travel and “safe cycling”.
The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) banning cycling on the pedestrianised street, as well as on Windsor’s Peascod Street, was first approved in April 2021, after community wardens claimed to have witnessed “many incidents” of people riding bikes causing “alarm and distress” to residents in the area.
The lead member for public protection and parking at the local authority at the time, David Cannon, said the order – like other cycling-related PSPOs across the country – was designed to “change” residents’ behaviours and deter anti-social behaviour.
Months later, the council confirmed that wardens were patrolling the High Street’s no-cycling zone (as well as on Peascod Street in Windsor, where the PSPO was also enacted) and carrying out “targeted spot checks” to raise awareness of the order.
Cyclists were also warned that they would receive an automatic £100 fine if they failed to dismount when approached by a warden, and risk a £1,000 penalty if they appealed and took the matter to court.
Last April, the local authority approved the extension of the PSPO for another three years following what council leader Simon Werne described as “clearly wide support for continuing” the order among residents.
> Cyclists could face £1,000 fine if caught riding in pedestrianised zones
However, last week councillors voted to amend the PSPO in Maidenhead, meaning that cycling will now be permitted on High Street between 5pm and 10am. Announcing the decision, councillor Richard Coe said the move would give cyclists the same access to the High Street as delivery vehicles.
“The administration are really keen to encourage walking and cycling. It’s good for your health, it’s good for carbon monoxide reduction, and obviously it’s good for congestion as well,” Coe said.
“Having thought through this very carefully we have decided that we are happy to give cyclists access to Maidenhead High Street during the same hours as delivery vehicles.”
High Street, Maidenhead (Google Maps)
The decision came after the Liberal Democrat-controlled council held a consultation on the future of cycling on both High Street and Peascod Street, with the local authority stating that it decided to ease the ban in Maidenhead “particularly in reference to feedback submitted by cycling groups”.
One of those groups, Cycling UK, told the council that the ban as it stood “wrongly treats all cycling as anti-social behaviour”.
The Windsor and Maidenhead representative for the charity – a resolute critic of cycling-related PSPOs across the country – said: “We believe that there is huge difference between banning cycling and banning anti-social cycling”.
> Locals support ban on “malicious” cycling in town centres where police claim cyclists “rifle through” – but cyclists call for clampdown on “speeding vehicles” and worry PSPO could target safe cycling
The representative added that concerns held by residents about delivery riders on “illegal” motorised e-bikes in fact related to “motor vehicles” and should be tackled by the police.
They also argued that the “limited dedicated cycle infrastructure” in both towns meant cyclists need access to quieter routes away from traffic, a point echoed by both the Windsor Cycling Hub and Windsor and Maidenhead Active Travel group, while data provided to the council showed that the number of casualties due to crashes between cyclists and other vehicles in both towns “significantly exceeds” those between cycles and pedestrians.
However, despite the decision to amend Maidenhead’s cycling ban, the borough’s other cycling PSPO on Windsor’s Peascod Street will remain unchanged.
Peascod Street, Windsor (Google Maps)
The local authority said that cycling will remain prohibited there due to the “much higher footfall”, as well as its downhill slope, which the council said means cyclists “would find it difficult to manage their speed”.
This news was welcomed by the Windsor and Eton Business Partnership, which represents local traders, who argued easing the ban on Peascod Street would “change the face of Windsor as an ideal place to shop and visit for residents and visitors alike – whilst alienating the entire business community”.
The group said that lifting the Windsor ban would lead to cyclists riding in the area “when Peascod Street is literally teeming with pedestrians”.
It also branded the proposals “a short-term tactical move by the council to appease cyclists who already have the whole of Windsor and all its roads to cycle on”, and claimed that people riding bikes “would not be contributing to the town”.
> Café owner claims "pointless" cycle lane "destroying" business as lost parking spaces mean customers of 10 years "won't turn around any more", but council points out safe and attractive streets "boost economic activity"
However, in response, Cycling UK and Windsor Cycling Hub highlighted research that shows improved access for cyclists “results in increased trade at local businesses” and that cyclists “spend more than users of most other modes of transport”.
Because, despite the claims of Windsor and Eton Business Partnership, and many similar groups, to the contrary, research has long demonstrated the economic benefit of encouraging cycling in towns and cities.
According to a government report from 2016, cycle parking delivers five times higher retail spend per square metre than the same area of car parking, while a 2020 study on the economic impact of a protected bike lane in Toronto found that cycling infrastructure benefits businesses located on such routes by encouraging people to visit more frequently, and to spend more once they are there.
Councillor Coe, meanwhile, admitted that the council decided not to ease the ban in Windsor “due to individual circumstances in Peascod Street”, including its slope, but said the local authority would consider facilitating more cycling in Windsor while also maintaining “safety for pedestrians”.
Add new comment
18 comments
PSPOs are undemocratic and should be binned.
To be fair the top half of Peascod Street is relatively steep, narrows a little and has lots of street furniture, so i sort of see their point, but the bottom half would be fine.
Incidentally the Lib Dems were pushing for a 25% increase in council tax (Rayner has allowed 9%) so I dont think they will last long, then we will be back to Tories.
We'll be back to the Tories generally if Labour can't sort out funding the councils adequately... which unfortunately will mean we have to find it from somewhere. So tax increases basically.
The world has recently got more costly to live in "in the style to which we wish to become accustomed to", we've debts from pandemics and wars, plus all the things like councils which have been underfunded for a long time.
(To be fair to the last lot at Westminster that was an issue before their policy of cutting taxes (and libraries...) to give banquets to those who already have while promising jam tomorrow for the have-nots, if they only work harder).
I just spent 197.31 in town and carried it all home on my trailer.
Obviously if I were in my car I would have spend at least £500.
All those grand pianos and loads of a ton of aggregate you'd be throwing in the back of your Nissan Leaf...
Wow, same access as delivery vehicles : massive whoo there.
Presumably the / Just Eat crowd have counted all along?
I think Cycling UK misunderstand, here: Windsor and Eton Business Partnership called the plans “a short-term tactical move by the council to appease cyclists who already have the whole of Windsor and all its roads to cycle on”. They know damn well that there isn't any dedicated cycling infrastructure. They just don't care.
(PS - "would “not be contributing to the town” economically" - really???)
Can we have a list of those businesses making such claims so that we can ensure we avoid them?
According to Windsor and Eton Business Partnership, plans to permit cycling on Peascod Street, the Berkshire town’s main shopping street, were simply “a short-term tactical move by the council to appease cyclists who already have the whole of Windsor and all its roads to cycle on”.
It also branded the proposals “a short-term tactical move by the council to appease cyclists who already have the whole of Windsor and all its roads to cycle on”, and claimed that people riding bikes “would not be contributing to the town”.
Donald Trump's relatives are alive and well and living in Windsor.
This sounds like they think that cycling is purely recreational and not transport - that if someone's out for a fun bike ride then they might as well just do that somewhere else.
It just doesn't sound as though people going shopping or to do any other business and getting there by bike has even crossed their minds.
Exactly - it means is that they have a lot in common with what appears to be a majority of people in this country.
So many people seem to think that a cyclist is less important than a motorist because a motorist is travelling for business or to get somewhere (to go from A to B) whereas the cyclist is "obviously" just going for a jolly from A back to A.
I did have a twitter conversation with someone (back in the day when you could have a convo) who claimed that driving from home to drop someone off at a stately home was not a leisure activity but a transport activity !
Unfortunately, a lot of these local groups supposed to be representing local (business) interests tend to be disproportionately filled with a certain sort of person who joins in to feel important, and assumes they already know what's needed, and it wouldn't occur to them to consider they need to review the evidence before deciding on a position.
I note that the current LibDem administration has a narrow majority, having taken over from a Conservative majority, with the rest being a series of 'independents' in groups such as 'Borough First' and 'Residents'. Not always, but often these independent groups are very insular and right-wing of the sort that think climate change is a conspiracy, and cyclists are a menage. There is one 'flood prevention' councillor, who I'd like to think cares about climate change.
In other words, while part of me thinks the council should be more bold about progressing sensible cycling policies that will benefit the community, and most businesses, I do have sympathy for them taking a gently does it approach to reversing the restrictions. I hope local cycling groups are making their voices heard, and that they will challenge the Business Partnership to name the businesses that don't want custom from cyclists.
Ménage à trois ?
You'd need a trandem at least, like the Goodies...
Windsor, unsurprisingly, is absolutely heaving with wealthy people so you're probably not wrong there. However the Windsor shopping centre, one street over, is absolutely heaving with cyclists. The Cinnamon Café is set up to cater for the sport cyclist trade and gets very busy. Not sure how much utility cycling takes place in Windsor, the road space is mostly occupied by range rovers, but you see some amazing drop bar bikes in the Cinnamon Café bike rack.
Why are you asking for bridges? You've already got all those crocodile-infested rivers to swim across!
More like neighbouring e.g. US towns building a 6 lane motorway between them, covering less than a mile, then claiming "people travelling on foot don't contribute towards the town" (featuring mostly drive-thrus and petrol stations - with stores a hundred meters from the road behind giant parking lots). Then correctly noting "there are hardly any walkers anyway".
Some days I feel "we just can't get there from here" about cycling as a mainstream transport mode in the UK. If ... I didn't know that cycling can survive (if not grow) "in the cracks between motor infra".
It can do this because it (still) brings serious benefits, has relatively few and mild down-sides. Oh, and it's "small" cheap, local-focussed, and rather distributed / decentralised. (I often wonder whether those are viewed as negatives by those seeking power, status and money ...)