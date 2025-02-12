Support road.cc

Petition asks government for drivers to be "presumed liable" for cyclist collisionsFemale cyclist in london red coat on steel road bike -copyright Simon MacMichael

Petition asks government for drivers to be "presumed liable" for cyclist collisions

The proposal for civil cases would mean motorists would be presumed liable unless they prove otherwise when involved in collisions with vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians
by Dan Alexander
Wed, Feb 12, 2025 17:12
6

The government has been urged to introduce presumed liability for civil cases relating to certain road collisions, a move which would see motorists presumed liable when involved in incidents involving cyclists, pedestrians or horse riders.

A petition on the Parliament website has been launched and will run for the next three months. It had attracted 1,300 signatures at the time of this article's publication and is titled: "Introduce presumed liability for civil cases from road traffic collisions".

It asks the government to "introduce presumed liability for civil cases relating to certain road collisions, to shift the burden of proof". In short, this would mean that motorists would be presumed liable for collisions involving more vulnerable road users, including cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders.

> Cycling and the law: would presumed liability make roads safer for cyclists?

The petition states: "We think this would compensate vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians, more quickly and effectively. Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders are often unable to obtain compensation because of a lack of adequate evidence.

"If a vulnerable road user is killed they are not there to give evidence; if they are seriously injured it may be impossible for them to give complete or satisfactory evidence of the circumstances in which they were injured."

The petition will run until 18 May and if it reaches 10,000 signatures it will receive a response from the government. If it receives 100,000 signatures it will be considered for a debate in Parliament.

Presumed liability has been adopted widely across Europe. Back in 2020, Chris Boardman called for it to be introduced in the UK as well, arguing "we need legislation that properly values people travelling actively".

"Nearly all other countries have done this, to put a duty of care in their legislation for everyone on the roads to look after a more vulnerable road user," he said.

Where such a system is in place, when there is a road traffic collision, the less vulnerable road user is considered to be liable, unless they can establish that the other party was at fault. For example, the driver of a motor vehicle would automatically be held liable in an incident involving a cyclist, while a bike rider would be in a case where a pedestrian is injured.

At the time of his previous comments on the matter, Boardman said that adopting such a system here would help encourage people who might be apprehensive about riding a bike in traffic.

The petition can be read in full on the Parliament website.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

John G | 17 min ago
Petition signed, letter also emailed to my MP.

Spangly Shiny | 47 min ago
The recent changes to the wording in the Highway Code, specifically outlining the Heirarchy of road users was an excellent first step. Now it requires the obvious follow-up legislation to enforce that heirarchy so that four-wheel Frannie gets to understand his/her place in the order of things trafficky.
This from someone who drives around 20 fold as much as I ride.

chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
I mean, it's a detail of a detail (if you need this, the bad thing has already happened, AND it doesn't help e.g. stop the driver driving - it's nothing to do with the criminal side) ... but it's something in the right direction.

wtjs | 3 hours ago
Signed. I see I'm one of 2 signatories in my North Lancashire Constituency

Oldfatgit | 3 hours ago
I think there is more chance of an Internet Portal and Plocez Scotland doing something to help cyclists, before presumed liability comes in.

Car Delenda Est replied to Oldfatgit | 2 hours ago
I don't know about that, this seems like too perfect an ammunition in the culture wars for any self respecting politician to ignore.

