“Miracles do happen”: Cyclists react to speeding ban despite exceptional hardship plea; Thousands of cycling protesters take over German motorway; More angry emails: Driver blasts “self-important” cyclist for riding primary + more on the live blog

Ah, ‘exceptional hardship’, the loophole exploited by more than 8,000 law-breaking motorists a year to escape a driving ban.

According to figures made public by the DVLA at the end of last year, more than one in five motorists guilty of ‘totting up’ 12-plus penalty points in a three-year period were allowed to continue to drive by the courts after pleading mitigating circumstances.

> Parliament urged to close 'exceptional hardship' loophole that lets motorists who go on to kill keep licences

Unfortunately for Benjamin Brown, who according to the Daily Echo hit the 12-point mark after driving at 44mph in a 30mph zone (sure, what’s an extra 50 percent between friends?) in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, last August, the magistrates in Aldershot weren’t as willing as many of their colleagues to accept his plea that a driving ban would cause “exceptional hardship”.

Instead, they banned him from driving for six months and imposed a £660 fine.

The rather surprising news that actions can have consequences was welcomed by cyclists on Twitter, who called for “more of this please” from the courts:

Of course, some motorists were quick to weigh in…

Last year, Cycling UK published a report highlighting cases in which vulnerable road users were killed by motorists who had earlier managed to avoid being disqualified from driving after claiming that they would face “exceptional hardship” if they were banned.

One was that of 48-year-old father of two Lee Martin, who was killed in August 2015 by van driver Christopher Gard while riding his bike on the A31 in Hampshire in August 2015.

Gard, who was driving at 65mph and texting at the wheel, had escaped a driving ban just six weeks beforehand after amassing 12 penalty points in the space of 12 months, all related to using a mobile phone at the wheel.

The driver, who had other convictions for mobile phone use but had repeatedly been allowed to keep his licence, was jailed for nine years for causing the death of Mr Martin by dangerous driving.