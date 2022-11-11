Custom bicycle builder creates... 'the bike-plane'... and it even gets off the runway + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
I honestly don't know why this is being debated in favour of the driver. Some replies in the twitter thread backing up the cyclist below:...
The driver should have stopped. That you can't see this is rather worrying....
Oh no, I had a Raleigh Twenty with 451 sized wheels about a decade ago. Almost impossible to find tyres. I ended up with a pair of Shwalbe Duranos...
Robert Davis's 1993 book "Death on the Streets: Cars and the mythology of road safety" addressed exactly this and prompted him to set up the Road...
Maybe you need to consider the way you're cycling then if this really is the case?! No wonder the police are short of resources if they have to...
The post by the driving instructor is what is known as 'sh*t stirring'.
Bah!...
That's an unfortunate UK perspective - other countries don't allow the feelings to mix when considering segregation, each feeling has its own space...
Watching back, you are right. Truly shocking. Can only think it was premeditated and they actually meant to either hit the cyclist or at least ...
My guess is that the car was also dashed: up against the bridge over this river carrying a parallel road over it, just a short distance away.