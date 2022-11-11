Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Custom bicycle builder creates... 'the bike-plane'... and it even gets off the runway + more on the live blog

It's the end of another week on the live blog, with Dan Alexander once again in charge of your updates this Friday...
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 08:52
Custom bicycle builder creates... 'the bike-plane'... and it even gets off the runway + more on the live blogBird-plane (screenshot JRat Customs/@_jrat)
08:44
Custom bicycle builder creates... 'the bike-plane'... and it even gets off the runway

Is it a bird? No. Is it a plane? Kind of. Is it a Lycra-clad man smashing 400w in a greenhouse with wings? YES!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jrat Carter (@_jrat)

We'd have liked to see how one 'lands' the bike-plane... I would suggest almost certainly somewhat abruptly once your legs turn to jelly and you can taste blood. We wonder if Ryanair will sit up and take notice?

 'What if we charge passengers to pedal themselves to Alicante? We could bill them extra for clipless pedals, a sweat towel and energy gels. Genius.'

The design is one of Jarrett Carter's, or JRat Customs as he's known online, and is just one of his eye-catching stable of bikes, bike-planes and e-bikes...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

