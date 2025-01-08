Check out the road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2024/25: the best tools, glasses, helmets, bags and loads more

It's time for our annual awards and we're starting by inviting you to explore the top accessories that earned a place in road.cc Recommends in 2024. From helmets and eyewear to tools and bags, this is our most diverse awards section, with only the very best products receiving special recognition here.

How the road.cc Recommends awards work

Before we get into it, there's just time for a brief explanation of how we got here. We bring you exhaustive reviews of bikes, components, accessories and clothing throughout the year on road.cc, as well as on off.road.cc and ebiketips. Then, at the end of every month, we select the very best products and add them to road.cc Recommends, the section of our site that’s dedicated to the truly exceptional.

Unlike bikes (which we'll be telling you about starting next week), we don't rank components, accessories, and items of clothing into top 10s in our annual awards. Instead, we recognise these products in three different ways:

Bargain Buy This goes to the product that gives exceptional value for money; it's decided on a bangs-for-your-buck basis.

Money No Object We take price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about performance.

Editor’s Choice This award is given to the product that offers the best combination of performance and value for money.

We don’t necessarily give out all three awards in each category; it depends on what we feel the component selection warrants. Spoiler Alert! We haven't assigned a Money No Object award in this category, but there are lots of very good products that are reasonably priced for the level of performance and the build quality they deliver.

One more quick point: the prices quoted below were current when we published each review. Some may have gone up since then, some may have gone down, but we've stuck with original prices because they're the ones that we based our scores and opinions on.

Okay, let's get into the road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2024/25…

Tailfin Frame Bag £105

The Tailfin Frame Bag is a near-perfect product that’s born of years of research, development, and testing by Tailfin’s sponsored riders. Available in loads of sizes from 1.9L to 6.5L and priced between £100 and £135, it offers a near-custom fit for road and gravel bikes. You can choose between the Wedge version, optimized for bottle space, and the Half Frame version, which maximises storage.

Reviewer Iwein Dekoninck tested the 3.5L Wedge Frame Bag, and it exceeded his expectations. Having used numerous frame bags over the years, this one checked all his essential boxes: a snug fit, no knee rub, and enough space for water bottles. Plus, the bag is made from durable materials and comes with some great extras like a charging port and secure attachment points that won’t scuff your bike frame.

The bag’s 3D-welded, waterproof design and internal carbon frame prevent sagging and make opening and closing the zippers a breeze. Inside, you’ll find neat features like a Velcro point for securing a pump or poles, as well as compartments that allow you to keep everything organised.

Fitting it to your bike is easy, thanks to Tailfin’s straightforward sizing tools, which include printable templates and an online frame bag sizing tool.

Iwein says the Tailfin Frame Bag is the best he’s ever tried. Yes, it’s a little pricier than some competitors, but it offers unmatched quality, fit, and durability, making it well worth the cash.

Why it’s here Best-in-class frame bag available in a host of sizes – you should be able to find an ideal one for your needs

Crane E-NE SBR Bell £35

The Crane E-Ne SBR bell is an excellent choice if you ride a bike with drop handlebars, offering a neat solution to the issue of bell placement. Unlike most bells, this one is designed for easy access from the hoods, letting you simply lift your thumb and ding while keeping your hand next to the levers.

Reviewer Suvi Loponen used the E-Ne SBR bell on both gravel rides and urban commutes, and found it to be a huge improvement over standard designs. While it’s chunkier than many other bells, its ease of use is unrivalled and she wished she’d discovered it sooner.

Attaching the E-Ne SBR bell to your bike is straightforward, two screws securing it over the handlebar tape so there’s no danger of scratching the finish. The sound is classic Crane quality—clear, long, and gentle.

The E-Ne SBR bell is pricier than key alternatives like the Trigger Bell or bar-end options, but its durability and ease of use make it worth the cash. Plus, it comes in multiple finishes, so it’ll add a stylish touch to your bike.

Why it’s here Excellent quality bell for drop bars with a nice long and gentle ring

Raceware Apple AirTag Holder £15

Okay, it’s not suitable for everyone but the RaceWare Apple AirTag Holder is a fantastic solution if you use a Specialized SWAT-compatible saddle. This 3D-printed holder integrates neatly under the saddle, maintaining functionality and your bike's aesthetics. It’s an affordable and neat way to hide and protect an AirTag, offering you peace of mind for both travel and theft protection.

The custom-made holder is designed for Specialized saddles like the Phenom, Power, and Bridge, but RaceWare can also create versions for other models. Installation is quick and easy. You simply slot in the AirTag, screw the holder in place at the back of the saddle and you’re good to go. It’s lightweight too, weighing only 18g with the AirTag included.

The nylon material offers excellent protection from the elements without interfering with the AirTag’s signal. After testing it in various weather conditions – and spraying it with a pressure washer – reviewer Aaron Borrill found that no water got inside.

The RaceWare AirTag Holder offers superb value. If you’re looking for a sleek, reliable way to integrate an AirTag on your Specialized saddle, this is an excellent choice.

Why it’s here A bespoke, stealthy AirTag Holder that fits seamlessly with Specialized Swat-compatible saddles

Brompton Bicycle by David Henshaw £12.95

Brompton Bicycle by David Henshaw is an insightful and comprehensive guide to what has become the most iconic folding bike brand in the world. Brompton has built an immensely loyal following over little more than four decades, and this book chronicles the journey while also offering practical advice for current and prospective owners.

For those considering a Brompton, this book is invaluable. In-depth guidance will help you make informed decisions about tyres and handlebars, for example, ensuring you get the right setup for your needs.

Then, for those who already own a Brompton, there’s lots of useful information about its special features, and tips to help you get the most out of it.

Although Bromptons require similar maintenance to other bikes, Henshaw’s tips on adjustment and curing common issues are particularly useful, especially for those who want to maximise the longevity of their bike.

The book’s page count has increased over that of previous editions and the content has been updated to reflect the arrival of titanium, the rise of electric models, and Brompton’s penchant for releasing special editions.

Henshaw’s specialist knowledge and access to the inner workings of Brompton make this a definitive reference work. Offering a wealth of information at a reasonable price, Brompton Bicycle is a must-have for anyone interested in the brand.

Why it’s here There's not much that will augment Brompton ownership more than this book

Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor £79.99

The Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor is very well-made and reliable, and the use of a rechargeable battery is a big step forward for convenience.

The key feature that sets the Trackr apart from the crowd is the use of a lithium-ion battery that offers an impressive 100+ hours of use between charges. Stay on top of the charging and you’ll never run out of juice. Being rechargeable also means there’s no battery cover – which means one less thing to go wrong – and no need for digging around in the back of drawers to find a new battery. The adjustable strap is comfortable, the sensor itself is removable, and an IPX7 rating tells you that rain and/or bucketfuls of sweat won’t affect the performance..

The Trackr is well-built, and reviewer Ollie Smith found that it quickly connected with his Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2 bike computer and delivered consistent, accurate readings throughout extensive testing.

The use of a proprietary charging port is a minor drawback – we’d have preferred a standard USB-C design to keep life simple – but the Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor is a reliable, high-performance product that delivers consistent data.

Why it’s here Excellent heart rate monitor, and great to see one with a rechargeable battery

NameDecals Personalised Name Decals £6.99

NameDecals stickers stand out for their exceptional quality and durability, and with an extensive library of 225 flags, logos, and numerous text fonts and colours, the customisation options are neverending. Alright, they’re not the cheapest option in the world, but you get what you pay for here. This is a quick and easy way to personalise bikes, helmets, and other cycling gear.

Reviewer Stu Kerton has had a NameDecals sticker on his S-Works Prevail 3 bike helmet for two years, and it still looks brand new. Despite daily use, UV exposure, and all kinds of weather, the decal hasn’t faded, yellowed, or peeled. Similarly, decals applied to his bike have withstood countless washes and rough conditions without becoming unstuck.

Application is as simple as you’d expect: clean the surface, peel off the backing, and stick the deca in placel. Then you just peel off the front film. The process leaves no air bubbles, and the decals have a slight sheen to them, so the edges are hardly visible on glossy frame finishes.

Removal is just as straightforward. You lift one corner and pull the label away. Using a hairdryer to warm up the adhesive makes things even easier.

Many vinyl decals are made with inkjet printers, meaning the ink can fade over time. If they aren't laminated, the ink can also be removed with solvents like WD40.

These NameDecals use a coloured resin melted through a screen which fuses it to the vinyl, with each colour added separately. This ensures sharp, crisp edges and longevity. Each decal measures 11mm x 63mm, with the price per decal dropping the more you order.

These are very high-quality decals, and their durability makes them worth the slight premium over rivals.

Why they’re here High-quality finish and incredibly durable decals for that pro look

Coros Pace 3 GPS Sports Watch £219

The Coros Pace 3 is an excellent GPS sports watch at a very good price. Weighing just 39g, it’s lightweight and comfortable, while the battery life is great and you get lots of useful features, including breadcrumb navigation, heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, compatibility with Bluetooth sensors, and built-in audio support.

The 1.2-inch display features a touchscreen alongside two buttons for simple navigation. Setup is straightforward, and the Coros app allows you to select from numerous watch faces or create your own with photos. The metrics you’ve chosen are displayed in a readable format and each can be clicked to be viewed in more detail. The Coros app is simple to use, allowing you to track your progress, delve into your data, create routes, and plan structured workouts.

While it lacks maps, the Pace 3 offers breadcrumb and turn-by-turn navigation with deviation alerts. Other highlights include an optical heart rate monitor, an optical pulse oximeter (which indicates the percentage of your blood that's saturated with oxygen), sleep analysis, and metrics for training status and training load, designed to help you understand the impact of recent workouts. It can also store music, is water-resistant to 5 ATM (50 metres), and syncs directly to health and fitness apps such as Strava and TrainingPeaks,

The battery life is really impressive, with up to 38 hours of GPS tracking or 15 days of regular use. Charging is quick and efficient, taking less than two hours for a full charge and reaching 25% in just 20 minutes.

Overall, the Coros Pace 3 is a feature-rich choice that offers impressive value.

Why it’s here Great value, lots of features, good battery life and very comfortable to wear

Chrome Industries Hawes 26L Pack £158

The Chrome Industries Hawes 26L Pack is a stylish and versatile backpack that’s ideal for cycling, and for everyday off-the-bike use too. The quality and performance are excellent. Made with a durable, water-resistant fabric, it’s suitable for urban commutes and light rain, although you might want a cover for heavier storms.

At 26L, this backpack is large enough for your daily essentials, trips to the gym, and even nights away. There are lots of compartments to keep your stuff organised, including a cushioned sleeve that fits laptops up to 16 inch.

The bag’s side pockets hold water bottles securely – although they take slimmer cycle-specific bottles best – and there’s a handy D-lock pocket. Reviewer Ben Woodhouse appreciated the small top pocket for quick access to sunglasses or keys, although he did think that a dedicated helmet holder would have been a useful addition.

The adjustable straps with Chrome’s T-Lok system ensure a snug fit for all body shapes, and there’s the option to wear this pack as a messenger bag.

Overall, this is a premium pack that justifies its price with durable materials, a smart design, and loads of versatility.

Why it’s here Stylish urban backpack with great organisation and adjustability to suit any rider

Restrap Side Release Bottle Cage £15

Restrap's Side Release Bottle Cage works in tight spaces on any frame, even if you’re riding with frame bags. One of the smartest features is that the design allows for easy left or right-hand access. This flexibility is a game changer if your frame bags make traditional systems a challenge.

The cage is made from durable moulded plastic and includes a handy silicone grip strip to protect your frame’s paint while keeping your bottle secure.

The real highlight is the rubber strap that holds your bottle tightly, even during rough gravel or bikepacking rides. It’s reassuring to know that your bottle will stay put whatever the surface. Plus, the cage’s slight expandability means you can secure other items, like snacks or even a celebratory bottle of Cava (well, you never know!).

Installation is straightforward, and the adjustable mounting lets you position the cage exactly where you need it with 25mm of up/down adjustment. This cage is built to last and is backed up by a lifetime warranty

Restrap's Side Release Bottle Cage proves that you can enjoy quality and function without spending a fortune.

Why it’s here An excellent bottle cage for multiple frame sizes and designs where space is a premium

Hammerhead Karoo 3 Cycling Computer £450

The third-generation Hammerhead Karoo – the first launched since SRAM acquired the company – comes with increased processing power, more storage and a larger battery capacity, making this a capable, fast, responsive and easy-to-use computer. It’s no surprise to see integration with SRAM's wireless AXS groupsets as a key update, but you don’t need these components for this to be a valuable upgrade. A super-clear screen rounds out an excellent product and the fact that Hammerhead achieves all of this at a competitive price (considering what you get here) is a huge bonus.

Reviewer Stu Kerton found setting it up a breeze. The intuitive Karoo Companion app made pairing it with a smartphone effortless, allowing him to upload rides and sync workouts easily, even without Wi-Fi. Plus, the ability to connect with other platforms like Strava and Komoot is a boon.

The 3.2-inch touchscreen is outstanding – crystal clear in all lighting conditions (it automatically adjusts brightness based on the environment), and incredibly responsive. The overall build is robust, and the mount design allows for easy adjustments.

The Karoo puts in a great performance whether you’re monitoring power output or just want basic GPS data. We found that it connected to satellites quickly and never lost a signal, even in wooded areas.

Of course, £450 is a lot to spend on a bike computer but the Karoo offers decent value compared to competitors. After using it for a month, Stu confidently declared it one of the best cycling computers out there. Its clarity, connectivity, and ease of use set it apart. In short, it’s brilliant.

Why it’s here Robust and user-friendly unit that also offers smooth operation, a superb screen and great interaction with numerous sensors

Coospo Realroad CS300 GPS Bike Computer £68

The Coospo Realroad CS300 GPS Bike Computer is an inexpensive and simple GPS bike computer that provides a breath of data to support serious training, along with the ability to work with third-party heart rate, power and cadence sensors. Although lacking navigational capabilities, it’s an exceptionally good training aid.

The CS300 provides essential data like GPS-derived speed, time, and distance (including averages and maxes), along with additional metrics such as temperature, calories burned, elevation, and gradient. When combined with third-party Bluetooth and ANT+ sensors, it’ll also give heart rate, power and cadence. Setting it up is hassle-free: turn it on, wait for a GPS signal, and away you go.

The CS300 comes with a 2.6in screen and is IPX7 waterproof. The CoospoRide app simplifies configuration, allowing you to organise your settings and customise display pages so you can see whichever data you like. In use, the CS300 is straightforward and perfectly intuitive. Scrolling through the data options is simple via three easy-to-access buttons, while the screen is nicely visible.

After your ride, the CS300 can auto-sync data to the Coospo app, where you can see your ride route transposed onto a map, or look at your data in numerical or graph form. The ability to export rides as .fit files or sync with Strava and TrainingPeaks will be useful for many.

The CS300 doesn’t just provide ride fundamentals but allows you to delve down into data that can help guide your training. If you're serious about your cycling and you aren't bothered about GPS navigation, this is an excellent little device.

Why it’s here Simple but extremely effective GPS computer that can be a very useful aid for serious training – and at a great price

100% Slendale Glasses £99.99

If you're looking for high-quality cycling sunglasses at a decent price, look no further than the 100% Slendale. These shades feature the brand’s top-tier and very impressive HiPER lens technology which delivers outstanding contrast and clarity that’s on par with much pricier options.

Drawing design inspiration from the 100% Glendale models, the Slendale glasses maintain a large lens while trimming down the frame. Made from durable, impact-resistant polycarbonate, the lens is coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments to handle pretty much everything you might encounter on a regular ride.

Weighing in at just 36g, they’re light and comfortable, while the ultra-grip rubber nose piece and adjustable temple tips provide a secure fit on all head sizes. The HiPER Blue Multilayer Mirror Lens is perfect for bright conditions, although you might prefer a clearer lens for overcast days.

While the larger size offers maximum coverage, it may feel a bit big for some. However, the semi-open frame design (the lens is partially open at the bottom) ensures unobstructed peripheral vision and excellent ventilation, helping to prevent fogging.

Overall, the 100% Slendale sunglasses combine impressive lens quality and performance at a good price.

Why they’re here If you like full-coverage sunglasses then these won't disappoint with their excellent lens quality and light weight

Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light £59.99

The Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light prove you don’t need to break the bank for high-performance cycling eyewear. These lightweight (23g) glasses offer an excellent level of performance typically associated with far pricier models.

Reviewer Charlotte Broughton immediately appreciated the wraparound design and large lens size, which effectively shield your eyes from wind and debris (contact lens wearers might especially value their ability to keep the wind out).

These glasses do a great job of protecting your eyes from intense sunlight, although they’re less effective in shadowy or low-light conditions, which isn’t their intended use.

The hydrophobic (water-repelling) and oleophobic (anti-smudge) lens treatment worked remarkably well to maintain clear vision. Ventilation is also good; Charlotte experienced minimal fogging in rainy conditions or when stopped at a junction.

Overall, the Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 glasses combine style and lightweight performance at an exceptional price.

Why they're here Affordable, lightweight large-lens wraparound sunnies with a premium performance for bright conditions

Rudy Project Tralyx + White Gloss - ImpactX Photochromic 2 Laser Purple Glasses £189.99

The Rudy Project Tralyx+ sunglasses offer a fantastic blend of comfort and performance, this version featuring a high-performing photochromic lens that adapts quickly to changing light conditions.

First impressions are excellent; the sturdy case with a foam interior and soft pouch keeps your glasses safe and protected. The fit is surprisingly customisable, thanks to the soft, mouldable rubber nosepiece and flexible temple tips. After a few adjustments, reviewer Ollie Smith found that they felt tailor-made for his face.

At just 31g, these sunglasses are incredibly light to the point that you can barely feel you’re wearing them at times. The photochromic lens, available in several colours, reacts to light fast, and vents in both the lens and frame allow for excellent airflow. Ollie never experienced any fogging, even on sweaty climbs.

His only minor criticism was that the lens felt a bit smaller than that of some models out there these days. This is a personal preference, of course. If you’d like a larger lens, Rudy Project offers other models, like the Kelion, which provide just that.

Although they sit at quite a premium price point, the Tralyx+ glasses deliver impressive performance, making them a sound investment and well worth your consideration.

Why they’re here Great pair of glasses with infinite adjustability and a really reactive photochromic lens

Madison Crypto Glasses £40

The Madison Crypto glasses are a fantastic option if you’re looking for a high level of performance without a big price tag. Designed with a large, single-piece lens, they provide excellent coverage along with plenty of durability. The lens meets ISO 12312 standards for impact resistance and UV protection to keep your eyes safe.

With a width of 129mm and a height of 56mm, that lens leaves little space for anything to get inside. Despite the large size, reviewer Liam Mercer didn’t find fogging to be a problem while the non-slip rubber tips and adjustable nosepiece ensure you get a secure and comfortable fit.

Among the best features on offer here are the versatile lens options. The standard tinted lens offers fabulous contrast between the trail and greenery if you’re riding off-road, while additional clear and photochromic lenses can be purchased separately to suit different lighting conditions.

The Crypto delivers exceptional value. While it lacks a little of the tech you’ll find in high-end options, the performance and comfort are hard to beat at this price point. If you’re looking for reliable, budget-friendly cycling sunglasses, check these out.

Why they’re here Everything needed in a great pair of glasses at a very accessible price. Buy them if you’re on a budget and want top-tier riding specs.

Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic Sunglasses £59.99

The Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses offer impressive performance and boast a remarkably high specification at a modest price. Not only are these glasses durable – thanks to their high-impact-resistant polycarbonate lens – but they also boast UV400 protection, a REVO coating designed to restore true colours, amplify contrast and deliver visual clarity, and a rear OAR coating to reduce glare.

In terms of performance, the Rouleur glasses exceeded our expectations, with hydrophobic coatings that make rain bead off smoothly, ensuring clear vision even in wet conditions. Their photochromic technology adjusts light intake to suit conditions; that’s not particularly unusual these days, but it’s less common at this end of the market. The lens responded accurately to changing light levels, from direct sunlight to shaded trails, performing reliably even at dusk.

Apart for a small amount of peripheral misting when powering away on a very sharp climb, fogging wasn’t an issue with the Rouleurs. Comfort remained consistent across long rides, whether on the road or trails, with snug yet gentle TR90 thermoplastic arms holding them securely, even when damp. The broad lens keeps out wind, rain, dust, and insects so you’ll have no issues with eye irritation here.

The Rouleur’s clarity, durability, and fit are comparable to more expensive models like Shimano’s S-Phyre Rs or 100%’s Hypercraft. Although their clarity and responsiveness to light aren’t obviously superior to other photochromic lenses, they’re still very good, and the coatings have lengthened the amount of time between cleaning and made them even easier to live with. Plus, these are considerably cheaper than most other photochromic cycling glasses; they offer tons of value.

Why it’s here Impressive technical glasses full stop but especially for the price

Lazer Z1 KinetiCore Helmet £229.99

If you’re looking for a top-quality cycling helmet, the Lazer Z1 KinetiCore takes everything great about its predecessor and adds to it. This elite-level lid comes with an elite-level price tag, but it’s comfortable, well vented and comes with excellent safety credentials

First off, there’s that fabulous level of comfort. The Advanced RollSys system allows you to finetune the fit perfectly without any pressure points. Plus, 29 vents provide great airflow to keep you cool even on the hottest rides and the straps have been upgraded to prevent any irritation.

In terms of safety, Lazer’s innovative KinetiCore technology replaces the previous Mips system with EPS foam blocks designed to absorb impact and redirect energy, earning it a top 5-star safety rating from Virginia Tech.

Weighing in at just 241g (for the 55-59cm size tested), the Z1 is impressively light, allowing you to remain comfortable on long rides.

While the price tag of £229.99 might seem high, it’s about right considering the comfort, safety, and performance on offer here. Overall, the Lazer Z1 KinetiCore represents a remarkable update to an already impressive design.

Why it’s here Comfortable, adjustable and well vented – a genuinely exceptional helmet that manages to improve on an already superb one

Magicshine EVO 1300 Front Light £79.99

The Magicshine EVO 1300 is an impressive front light that delivers everywhere, reviewer Josh Price describing it as the best all-round light he’s ever used. With a maximum output of 1,300 lumens – the clue’s in the name – it’s bright enough to tackle dark lanes as well as busy urban streets.

One notable feature is an app that allows you to produce lighting modes to suit your specific needs. Josh created a mode with a full-brightness flash, along with a less bright constant and a maximum output mode. These provided the perfect setup for him, although you can make up your own combo.

The under-handlebar mounting system is secure and out of the way and the light is easy to attach with a simple quarter-turn Garmin mount. The optional wireless remote is a neat addition although the light’s intuitive button control works just as well for switching between modes.

The high-beam function is a brilliant touch, offering car-like dipped and full-beam options that enhance visibility without blinding other road users. Two lenses work together so that the lower half of the output is brighter, letting you pick out the details that are just in front of you, but it’s less bright at the top so you don’t dazzle other people. Battery life is impressive, with up to nine hours in flash mode and reliable performance at high outputs.

The only minor downsides are the simplistic battery indicator and the lack of Garmin integration, but these don’t detract from the overall experience. The Magicshine EVO 1300 offers fantastic value considering its brightness, durability, and customisable features. Highly recommended!

Why it’s here Excellent, bright and long lasting. With customisable outputs and a great mount, there are almost no complaints

Lezyne Strip Pro Ai Alert 400+ Rear Light £60

The Lezyne Strip Pro AI Alert 400 is a high-quality rear light that’s easy to fit and delivers an excellent level of brightness along with a decent braking function.

The ‘AI’ bit of the name refers to 1,000 hours of riding data on the light, including speed, accelerometer and braking actions, which Lezyne fed into a machine-learning algorithm. The idea was to move away from simple on-off accelerometer-activated braking and cut out false positives.

It does detect braking well and the light pattern changes accordingly. Reviewer Dave Atkinson said it worked better than a simple accelerometer circuit, although he wouldn't necessarily endorse Lezyne’s claim that it's “the next generation in cycling light safety and visibility”.

Putting the braking function to one side, this is still a really good rear light. It offers a wide 270° field of visibility and seven modes, including a really bright 400-lumen day 'highly disruptive' flash mode. Runtime is impressive, the 1900mAh battery providing up to 80 hours in the lowest-power mode and five-and-a-half hours at an 80-lumen constant output. This longevity proved invaluable, Dave using it in one mode or another throughout a 25-hour, 400km audax without getting close to running it down.

Durability is another strong point. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it can handle being mounted to a mudguard and taken out in the rain for hours, while the silicone strap is pretty versatile and aero seatposts aren’t a problem.

While the AI tag may not be totally warranted, this is a very high-quality rear light that’s easy to fit, bright and impressively waterproof, and the runtimes are great too.

Why it’s here Excellent rear light you could use for any type of riding, with good braking function

Seido Stage front rack £90

The Seido Stage front rack is a solid and versatile option for carrying gear, whether you're bikepacking or just hauling groceries – or even a couple of pizzas. This aluminium rack, painted black, is sturdy and easy to assemble, though you'll need mid-fork mounts to attach it to your bike. Depending on your fork, you might also need a longer bolt for the crown.

With a platform size of 246 x 332mm and a max load of 8kg, this rack can handle quite a bit. Okay, it’s not super light (654g) but it feels robust, and reviewer Suvi Loponen found it useful for everything from daily shopping to spare bike kit. Even on rougher gravel paths, the rack stayed secure and didn’t rattle.

Assembly is straightforward enough, though it takes a little time to bolt the struts to the main rack and then attach everything to the fork. It fitted Suvi’s small bike well, giving her extra carrying space up front without worrying about the tyre rub you can get with some handlebar bags.

The Seido Stage front rack does add quite a chunk of weight to your bike which might be an issue if you do a lot of climbing, and you need to distribute weight between the front and back of your bike to avoid affecting the handling.

Overall, though, the Seido Stage front rack is sturdy, easy to fit, and versatile enough for both urban and off-road use.

Why it’s here Great front rack for both urban and off-road riding, easy to fit if but does require fork mounts.

Potholes and Pavements: A Bumpy Ride on Britain’s National Cycle Network £16.99

Laura Laker’s Potholes and Pavements dives into the good and bad of Britain’s National Cycle Network (NCN), finding out what works, what doesn’t, and why. She combines on-the-ground experiences with history, policy analysis, and a hopeful outlook on the future of active travel.

Using her own tour of the NCN as a framework, Laura looks at both the positives and the pitfalls of cycling in the UK. Her candid accounts will resonate with those who’ve used the NCN. She offers an inspiring yet honest look at how this critical infrastructure could support a more sustainable future.

Laura’s tour isn’t just a critique; she celebrates the NCN’s origins and milestones, looking at contributions from pivotal figures and groups. With fascinating statistics, useful information for advocates, and endorsements from cycling icons like Chris Boardman and Ned Boulting, this book is an essential reference for those passionate about active travel.

While a few photos could have enhanced the narrative, Potholes and Pavements is essential reading for anyone interested in cycling policy, urban planning, or just a bumpy ride on the National Cycle Network.

Why it’s here Entertaining and informative read that brings focus to some infrastructure that could be of even more benefit to society than it is – given the chance

Topeak Prepstand X £279.99

The Topeak Prepstand X is a brilliant alternative for those wanting a versatile, secure bike stand that steps away from the typical clamp style. With a mounting system that supports the bottom bracket and fork, this stand provides a highly adjustable and stable workspace that allows you to work on your bike from all angles.

Setting up the stand is straightforward while a rubber bottom bracket cradle and front fork mount secure your bike without stressing the frame. Topeak provides a variety of adapters to accommodate different axle types. While the setup may take a bit longer than a traditional clamp stand, the extra stability and support make it worth the effort.

Once mounted, the Prepstand X holds bikes securely, although it has an 18kg weight limit, so very heavy bikes – including some e-bikes – aren’t suitable. Its foldable, compact design is convenient for transport if you’re attending events away from home. It’s easy to chuck in the back of a car and take with you. Reviewer Hollis Jones’ only gripe was that Topeak doesn’t include the optional carry bag in the price, as it's pretty much essential if you're planning to take the stand with you.

The price is high for a workstand but it’s still cheaper than key rivals and represents a good investment. You'll quickly appreciate it if you're going to be doing a lot of work on bikes.

This is a superb choice if you’re looking for a high-quality, non-clamp stand that delivers portability alongside excellent performance.

Why it’s here Not a cheap option, but one that will make working on your bike a joy

Prestacycle Pro T-Handle Kit £30

The Prestacycle Pro T-Handle Kit is a high-quality and versatile toolset that brings a clever twist to the standard ratchet. With a smart extension bar that transforms it into a T-handle driver, the design makes it easy to tackle a wide range of bike maintenance tasks.

The ratchet itself is durable and provides smooth, precise engagement with the feel of a high-end workshop tool. It’s rated for 60Nm, offering plenty of leverage – although it might not be able to cope with the most stubborn pedals. The extension bar is a game-changer, allowing access behind cables or inside tight spaces.

The kit includes 12 standard 1/4in bits, covering most fasteners found on a bike, including Allen and Torx keys, plus a Phillips screwdriver. This range, along with the easy interchangeability of hex bits, makes it adaptable to nearly all maintenance needs.

The non-head end of the tool also accepts bits, which lets you use it as a screwdriver, and a thumb wheel allows you to spin things while using the ratchet head. The bit holders, which take six bits each and let the set stand upright, don’t feel as premium as the ratchet and extracting bits can be a little fiddly, but this is still an outstanding piece of kit.

The Prestacycle Pro T-Handle Kit is priced competitively compared with similar tools from brands like Topeak and Lezyne, and it provides impressive performance. If you’re looking for a high-quality, flexible tool that brings T-handle convenience, this is a fantastic choice.

Why it’s here Excellent ratchet made better still by the extension/T-handle, but let down by the bit holders

Milkit Hassle’off Multi-tool £94.50

The Milkit Hassle'off multi-tool is a compact, premium piece of Swiss engineering that packs a surprising amount of functionality into a lightweight, sleek design. This little kit (108 x 48 x 17mm) combines a multi-tool, chain breaker, puncture repair kit, and tube/pump holder in a 138g package that’s easy to mount on your bike or stow in a jersey pocket.

Made from high-quality stainless steel, the Hassle'off provides excellent durability without compromising on weight. You can mount it on your bike frame using accessory or bottle cage mounts. If you do that, a bottle cage can be attached to the back of the Hassle’off so you don’t compromise your hydration options. A Velcro strap makes attaching and removing the tool a breeze, with room to secure a pump and tube alongside it.

The bits are stored magnetically within the ends of the 8mm key, with colour coding indicating which bits fit together. Commonly used tools – the hex keys and a puncture repair spear that's pre-loaded with a plug – are easily accessible without the need to remove other components.

The chain breaker, though small, is effective with the added leverage of the hex key bar. About the only real drawback, aside from the price, is the absence of screwdrivers.

The Hassle'off isn’t cheap, but its smart design and excellent construction quality justify the price. This is a well-organised, lightweight tool that offers loads of practicality if you’re looking to save space while staying prepared.

Why it’s here A sleek, compact, comprehensive and lightweight multi-tool – but it comes with a heavyweight price

The Road Book 2011 – Cycling Almanack £45

The Road Book 2011 delivers an almanack that thoroughly captures a dramatic season. These retrospectives, launched with last year’s volume focused on 1989, offer in-depth coverage of historical cycling seasons, built on their most significant details and events. Editor Andy McGrath makes a compelling case for selecting 2011, a year marked by controversies, challenges, and triumphs, including Mark Cavendish’s well-planned World Championship win.

This volume maintains the high quality of previous works by the Road Book team, mixing perceptive commentary and striking photography. McGrath’s well-judged summary of the season sets the stage for a variety of other essays, including “In the winners’ words” from big-name riders like Cadel Evans and Chris Froome, whose firsthand accounts add depth. Annemiek van Vleuten hadn’t reached her peak in 2011, but her account of the racing year reveals her ambitions, while Emma Pooley focuses on the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Social media was making its presence felt in 2011, hence the opportunity for a page of the best “Tweets of the Year” featuring Lance Armstrong's claim: “500 drug controls worldwide, in and out of competition. Never a failed test.” We all know how that eventually played out.

With Graham Watson’s excellent photography and McGrath’s editorial prowess, The Road Book 2011 captures the year beautifully and would make an excellent gift for fans of the sport.

Why it’s here The Road Book team turns its attention to 2011, with the same dependable result that we’ve seen before

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds £99.99

The JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds give you excellent sound quality, a secure fit, and a really impressive battery life. They’re also good value compared with rivals that offer similar features. The ear-hook design keeps them snug when you’re moving, and they come in a compact charging case that fits easily into a jersey pocket.

These earbuds boast useful features like an infrared sensor to pause music when you remove them and three noise-cancelling modes, including active noise cancelling (ANC) and a ‘Be Aware’ mode for environmental awareness – a great option for cyclists. The IP66 rating means they can handle dusty trails and rain.

Reviewer Iwein Dekoninck found that pairing with his phone was seamless, and JLab’s app offers EQ customisation to fine-tune settings. Though the touch controls can feel finicky, the app lets you assign functions, which is handy once you get the hang of it.

Battery life is amazing - 15+ hours of playing time without charging from the case, with charging from the case giving you another 55 hours (less if you use ANC).

If you want great sound, extended battery life, and solid noise-cancelling options in a durable package, the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC Earbuds are an outstanding choice.

Why they’re here Great sound quality, unbeatable battery life, with useful noise-cancelling and sound pass-through modes

Suunto Wing Bone Conduction Headphones £169

Suunto’s Wing Bone Conduction Headphones bring some innovative features to the bone-conduction market and offer good sound and impressive battery life. The price might seem a bit steep, but they work hard to justify the cost.

With a titanium alloy frame coated in soft silicone, the Wing is lightweight (33g) yet robust. It comes in a familiar look for bone-conduction headphones: two buds that sit just in front of your ears, joined by a band that loops over your ears and behind your head. The Wing is rated to IP67, which means it’s dustproof and can survive being submerged in water for an hour, so even a heavy downpour isn’t a problem.

Pairing with your phone is a breeze, and while Suunto’s app offers additional customisation, you can get going without it. The Head Movement Controls are handy, allowing you to skip tracks or answer calls with a simple nod or shake of the head. It feels odd at first but this is incredibly useful when you need both hands on the bar.

The Wing’s battery lasts over eight hours per charge with an additional 20 hours from the included charging case (although common for earbuds, a charging case like this is unusual for this type of headphone).

If you’re looking for a high-quality, well-designed headset that allows you to hear what’s going on around you while cycling, the Suunto Wing is an excellent choice.

Why they’re here Excellent quality bone-conduction headphones with innovative hands-free controls and good sound quality and comfort

Topeak JoeBlow Roadie EX Floor Pump £36.99

The Topeak JoeBlow Roadie EX is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a reliable and simple-to-use track pump at a good price. It offers the solid performance of more expensive rivals.

One of its best features is a large chuck that’s easy to attach to both Presta and Schrader valves without adjustment. The hose is long enough to reach any part of a big wheel with slack to spare and the 3.5in floor-level gauge is clear and easy to read.

Although lightweight (1,050g), the Topeak JoeBlow Roadie EX is stable in use with its plastic handle surprisingly comfortable, even when you’re pumping high pressures. It took 34 strokes to inflate a 28mm tyre to 100psi on a 21mm internal diameter rim, which is good going. It lacks a bleed valve for fine-tuning pressure, but you can’t complain given the price.

It might be slightly rattly but the JoeBlow Roadie EX feels durable, and based on experience with Topeak pumps, it should last for years. Overall, it’s a no-nonsense, affordable pump that makes blowing up your tyres really easy.

Why it’s here Excellent budget track pump that makes tyre inflation easy

Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump £87.28

The Cycplus AS2 Pro e-pump measures just 70x49x28mm and weighs 138g but it’s an excellent roadside option for getting going again after a flat tyre with the minimum of fuss. With an accurate digital gauge, auto cut-off feature that stops inflation at your set target, and a bigger battery than some, this is a winner. It fits comfortably in a pocket, tool bottle or saddle pack, and its 420mAh battery can inflate your tyres up to 120psi. It takes just 50 seconds to inflate a 30mm tyre to 60psi, and you can do it four times on a single charge.

The pump comes with handy accessories, including a silicone cover, a waterproof bag, and an extension hose. That hose makes it easy to inflate tricky-to-access valves, like those on kids' bikes, scooters, and the like. You also get a needle adapter for footballs.

The AS2 Pro is simple and efficient to use, making it a strong alternative to a traditional pump. Sure, a CO 2 inflator is in theory quicker, but that’s a one-shot solution that you have to get right first time whereas this little pump is more forgiving.

It’s also priced competitively and, everything considered, it’s the best of the new breed of electric pumps that we’ve yet tried. It’s an easy one to recommend.

Why it’s here Excellent portable rechargeable inflator for quick roadside stops

Peaty’s Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant £19.99

Peaty's Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant is an excellent product, offering an impressive performance alongside egood sustainability credentials.

This is a thick water-based latex solution that contains biodegradable cellulose and starch particles, making it a sustainable choice. Reviewer George Hill used it for five months and didn’t suffer a single puncture, remaining confident throughout in its puncture-sealing ability. Even with multiple tyre changes, its performance remained consistent.

George tested both the 120ml trail pouches and the 500ml bottle. While the pouches worked well with some valves, they didn’t fit all, so on the whole he preferred the bottle with its easy-to-use hose. Measuring out the right amount was simple, thanks to clear markings on the bottle.

At £19.99 for 500ml (or £7.99 for a trail pouch, plus it's available in 1L and 5L bottles), Peaty’s Holeshot Biofibre Tubeless Tyre Sealant is good value. It’s ethically made, effective, and long-lasting.

Why it’s here Effective sealant that not only plugs holes but also has good sustainability qualities too

Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go £56

The Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go is a handy, compact tool that makes on-the-go adjustments easy and accurate. Its unique design allows you to check torque without risking damage. The readings are reliable, and though the tool comes with a modest selection of bits, they cover most bike needs, and since it takes standard 1/4-inch bits, you can easily add more.

Unlike typical torque wrenches, there’s no click when you reach your target; instead, you just press until the white indicator aligns with the desired number. The TorqRatchet Go can measure up to 12Nm of torque, which covers most bike bolts.

In tests, it matched results from other trusted torque wrenches, and can double as a regular ratchet. That ratchet is housed in a rugged steel head, and as a whole the TorqRatchet Go feels solid in hand and is highly portable. At just 12cm and 122g, it fits easily in a pocket or pack.

The Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go is well-designed, durable, and precise enough for bike adjustments. It’s an excellent way to prevent overtightening on essential fasteners when making quick fixes on the go. With its compact size, light weight, and comfortable shape, it’s easy to carry without hassle. Highly recommended!

Why it’s here Strong, effective and simple in a clever way – this is a very useful portable tool

Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go Multi-tool £30

It's Prestacycle again! The Prestaratchet Go is a compact, lightweight multi-tool that can easily handle on-the-go bike maintenance as well as providing a versatile addition to your home workshop. Its most unusual feature is the ratchet, while you also get a quick-link breaker, valve core tool, tyre lever and tubeless plugger. With a five-year warranty and a decent price, it’s a strong alternative to a traditional multi-tool.

The ratchet makes it simple to tighten and loosen fasteners in tight spots. Along with a thumbwheel, it speeds up adjustments without the need to keep removing and reinserting bits, helping to reduce wear. It comes with a selection of useful bits – Phillips, hex, and Torx – all stored safely in a soft wallet, while the ratchet is rated to a generous 30Nm.

The additional tools are extremely practical, like the quick-link breaker to split your chain, and a sturdy tyre lever. The tubeless plugger is handy for fast puncture fixes.

Weighing just 125g, the Prestaratchet Go is highly portable and offers excellent value. All things considered, this is an exceptional option.

Why it’s here Exceptional ratcheting tool – with a number of other uses – at an excellent price

